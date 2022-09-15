‘Riopalooza’ celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month & Shenandoah Watershed this Saturday at Elizabeth Furnace Rec Area noon to 6 PM

On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a compatriot grave marking ceremony for Gary Leo Fletcher.

When a member of the SAR passes, the family can request a ceremony to honor the compatriot. This ceremony was held at the Salem Church of the Brethren, Stephens City. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with the Right Reverend Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties.

Gary Fletcher was born November 1, 1932, in Rock Oak, West Virginia. Eventually the family moved to Bayfield, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Bayfield High School in 1951. Shortly after, Gary joined the US Navy, proudly serving his country from 1951-1955, including time in the Korean War. He became a bricklayer/stonemason, receiving journeyman status in 1957. He taught masonry at Dowel J. Howard Vocational School and worked for Brick Institute of America as head of manpower development. He left there to work at Frederick Block Company until his retirement.

Gary married Neva Yates on December 26, 1953, at the Salem Church of the Brethren. Their marriage lasted 63 years. They are the parents of six children and grandparents to 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

An active member of the church, Gary served as a deacon, a delegate, and participated in many mission and disaster relief projects. He was an active member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 313, instrumental in the organization and construction of the Korean War Memorial in Jim Barnett Part in Winchester, as well as Veteran Memorials in Stephens City and Middletown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 21, FOE 4186, Moose Lodge 2483, and a compatriot of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. A proud veteran who served his family, community and country with distinction.

Members of the Korean War Foundation were present and provided honors to a fallen comrade. These included Paul Bombadier, Lew Ewing, Ray Ewing, Marshall DeHaven, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Rob Shirley and Herb Taylor.

The ceremony included the combined color guard of the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters for the Virginia Society SAR. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) and included Ken Bonner (SMJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Kelly Ford (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Dennis Permerter (CJWII), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Barry Schwoerer (SMJC), Mark Sink (CMJC), Richard Tyler (CJWII) and Charles Harbaugh, Mayor of Middletown.

Presentations on Gary were given by Dale Corey and Ray Steele, with wreath presentations by Marc Robinson (CJWII), Ken Bonner (CMJC) and Lew Ewing, Korean War Veterans Association. Luke Boles played “Flowers of the Forest” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe. The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Kecia Brown, Virginia State DAR/SAR Liaison from the Ketoctin DAR Chapter.