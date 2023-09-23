Chamber News
Rising Above the Norm: Two Visionaries Battle for South River’s Educational Future
Meeting Passion with Dedication: A Glimpse into South River’s School Board Forum.
South River District’s School Board Forum, held Thursday evening, offered an eye-opening perspective into the future of Warren County’s educational framework. The two candidates vying for a place on the board, Leslie Matthews and Kristen Pence, shared compelling narratives and aspirations for the district’s student populace.
Leslie Mathews opened the forum, emphasizing her deep ties to Warren County. A product of its schools, she took pride in her education, immediately stepping into the workforce post-graduation. In her words, she is a “straight shooter” and a “down-to-earth go-getter.”
On the other side, Kristen Pence, an incumbent, spoke about her track record since 2020. Highlighting her unwavering dedication, Pence reaffirmed her commitment to creating a safe, inclusive learning environment and focusing on issues like teacher retention, discipline enforcement, and the elimination of drugs from schools.
The evening’s discourse tackled contentious subjects such as disciplinary measures in schools. While Pence highlighted the need for uniform consequences and community involvement, Mathews, viewing things from a parent’s perspective, called for stronger rules and heightened accountability.
Improving school attendance was another hot topic. Pence emphasized reducing bullying and fostering a positive school culture, while Mathews advocated for creating a welcoming and encouraging academic atmosphere.
Addressing the significant teacher turnover problem, Matthews spotlighted the importance of valuing and listening to teachers. In contrast, Pence talked about mentorship programs and leveraging the “Grow Your Own” initiative.
Mathews closed her remarks by envisioning a fully-funded school system, stressing parental involvement, discipline, and the essential role of leadership in navigating challenges. Pence concluded by detailing her rich history of community service, showing her vast experience and ongoing dedication to South River’s student community.
South River District stands at a crossroads, with two capable women bringing unique perspectives and solutions. It’s a testament to the importance of educational leadership and the community’s investment in shaping the future.
Chamber News
Front Royal Candidates Discuss Pressing Issues and Affordable Housing
Four contenders vie for two Town Council seats, offering perspectives on Front Royal’s future.
In the Candidiate Forum, Front Royal’s Town Council candidates shared their perspectives and answered key questions about the community’s future. Running for two available seats are Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Connie Marshner, Skip Rogers, and Glenn Wood. Each brought unique insights from their diverse experiences.
Skip Rogers, a non-partisan incumbent, has long dedicated himself to community service and business. Emphasizing his commitment to improving town-county relations and addressing dilapidated vacant buildings, Rogers represents a voice for proactive change.
Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, appointed to the council in January 2023, holds advanced degrees and decades of leadership experience. With strong ties to Warren County and Front Royal, she champions public safety, fiscal conservatism, and town preservation.
Glenn Wood, with strong roots in the town and a vast career in the manufacturing sector, has actively volunteered across various community organizations. He currently serves on the Town’s Planning Commission and brings expertise from there to his campaign.
Connie Marshner, having lived in multiple places due to her Navy background, has settled and contributed to Front Royal since 1995. From her experience on the Planning Commission, Marschner highlights transportation and beautification as her focus areas.
A burning question posed was regarding the town’s most pressing needs. DeDomenico-Paine emphasized economic sustainability and public safety. Wood highlighted affordable housing and health and safety. Marschner stressed an imminent issue at Shenandoah Shores and transportation, while Rogers discussed the broader challenges with development, infrastructure, and long-term planning.
On the topic of affordable housing, all candidates acknowledged the urgency. Wood proposed changes to zoning ordinances and the construction of smaller homes. Marschner emphasized the role of the private sector, while Rogers pointed out the issue of dilapidated buildings. DeDomenico-Payne highlighted the struggles of the “working poor” and their significant presence in the town.
The diversity of thought and experience each candidate brings highlights the town’s potential for growth and change. As Front Royal heads to the polls, the future of the town hangs in the balance, with pressing issues like affordable housing and community development taking center stage.
Chamber News
A Solo Stage: Uncontested Warren County Candidates Voice Their Plans
A Night of Candidacy: Unveiling the Intentions and Proposals.
During a lively evening sponsored by the Front Royal Warren County Chamber of Commerce, local candidates took the stage to address constituents, laying out their visions, intentions, and proposals. Byron Biggs, Chairman of the Chamber, set the tone by ensuring decorum and informing attendees of the evening’s guidelines.
John Stanmeyer, a Republican who is vying for a seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Shenandoah District of Warren County, emphasized his local roots, drawing attention to his background in economics and experience in the corporate sector. Delving into pressing issues, he expressed concern about the local library and stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and good governance. “Every private contractor to the county needs an MOA calling out the scope of work,” he stated, driving home his vision for a transparent and accountable government that would prevent another EDA scandal.
Emily Scott, Democrat candidate for Virginia Senate District 1, stepping into the limelight. Scott touched upon several pressing issues, from affordable housing to college tuition. However, her fervent emphasis on personal freedom and women’s right to healthcare captured the audience’s attention. “You can’t have one set of laws for men, one set for women,” she remarked, firmly establishing her stance on the governor’s recent 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Bob W. Smith, a Democrat Virginia Delegate candidate for District 33, added a personal touch to the evening by sharing anecdotes about his family. He voiced his concerns about banning books and drew parallels to historical events, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and the role of parents in education. “Parents should have say,” he remarked, championing the right of parents to challenge content but opposing outright bans.
The forum served as a platform for candidates to present their views, engage with voters, and provide clarity on their stances. As the county gears up for the elections, such events play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and ensuring informed voter choices.
Chamber News
Front Royal Welcomes Primerica Financial Services with a Grand Celebration
Community Leaders Express Enthusiasm for New Business Venture.
In an uplifting gathering, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, represented by its Executive Director, Niki Foster Cales, joined hands with Mayor Lori Cockrell and Supervisor Walt Mabe to warmly welcome Ronnie Bennett and his Primerica Financial Services into the Front Royal community.
The day was marked by a palpable sense of community spirit and excitement. With multiple ribbon cuttings in recent times, Mayor Cockrel highlighted the diversity and growth of the community, “This is something different… people are coming to our community.” Ronnie’s aim with Primerica resonated deeply with her, as he seeks to “help improve people’s lives.”
Supervisor Walt Mabe echoed similar sentiments, expressing his gratitude to Primerica for its timely presence in the community. Emphasizing the cohesiveness and growth of the community, Mabe remarked, “The community is working together. The community is growing together.” He added that the addition of businesses like Ronnie’s solidifies the area’s growth and progression.
Ronnie Bennett, the man of the hour, shared his passion and vision for Primerica in Front Royal, “Our goal is to create impact… we can’t wait to serve.” He further shed light on Primerica’s objectives – from helping families protect their income to assisting them in retirement planning and debt clearance.
In an exclusive post-event interaction with our publisher, Mike McCool, Ronnie delved into the essence of Primerica. Highlighting the crisis of rising debts in the country, he revealed the personal motivation behind his involvement with Primerica. He narrated his journey from being $500,000 in debt to becoming debt-free within six years, emphasizing the importance of planning and strategy.
The conversation also threw light on Primerica’s expansive footprint. “We’re the largest marketing company in North America,” Bennett proudly claimed. With over 130,000 agents across the United States and Canada, Primerica aims to bridge the gap in financial services for middle-income America, especially those often overlooked by mainstream services.
As the ribbon was cut and Primerica Financial Services officially opened its doors in Front Royal, the message was clear: businesses built on genuine intent, passion, and a purpose beyond profit are always welcomed and celebrated. Ronnie Bennett and Primerica are set not just to offer financial services but also to impact lives and be an integral part of the Front Royal community’s growth.
Chamber News
Front Royal Set for Insightful Candidate Forum
All Eyes on Chamber of Commerce’s Engaging Political Engagement.
As the political buzz intensifies in Front Royal, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce has stepped into the spotlight with an announcement that’s music to the ears of the politically inclined. Slated for Thursday, September 21st, the Chamber will be hosting a much-anticipated Candidates Forum at the Warren County Government Center starting at 6 p.m.
This isn’t just any forum. The event promises a meticulous split between local and state races, ensuring that attendees can truly zero in on the races that matter most to them. Community members will relish the chance to witness candidates respond to pointed, issue-based questions, shedding light on their strategies, goals, and vision for the community if victorious in the elections. Although the event welcomes everyone, the caveat is limited seating, indicating the substantial interest the forum has generated.
A noteworthy feature is the Chamber’s collaboration with the Royal Examiner. For those unable to attend or simply wanting to revisit the discussions, the video will be made available on the Royal Examiner’s website. Furthermore, quick-access links will be shared across social media platforms for wider reach.
The protocol for the questions remains rigorous. The forum moderator retains the reins, fielding only questions that have been pre-submitted while ensuring they are both pertinent and applicable to all candidates. The Chamber has opened its channels for question submissions, inviting the public to send in their queries either via email or traditional mail. However, the cut-off is set for Tuesday, September 19th.
A crucial detail for those gearing up for the event: candidates will be in the dark, not privy to the questions beforehand.
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, with its mission of fostering a buoyant business atmosphere and a lively community, has yet again proven its commitment to serving as the voice of its members and the larger community.
For those seeking further details, reaching out to the Chamber is a mere phone call away at 540-635-3185.
Chamber News
Valley Barbell Gym: A Fresh Addition to the Front Royal Fitness Scene
Mayor Lori Cockrell and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nike Foster-Cales extend their hearty welcome to entrepreneur Chris Grady.
Front Royal’s newest fitness haven, the Valley Barbell Gym, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 9th. With the support of Mayor Lori Cockrell, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Niki Foster-Cales, and a sea of eager community members, Chris Grady’s dream establishment is now ready to kickstart the health journey for many.
The relationship between Mayor Cockrell and Grady goes back years, a testament to Grady’s local roots and genuine connection to the community. Cockrell, reminiscing about their history, commented, “I met Chris many years ago. It’s exciting to witness a local like Chris investing in our community. This isn’t just another retail or restaurant venture. This is about health and well-being, and there’s an entire market out there ready for this.”
The Chamber of Commerce, represented by Nike Foster-Cales, echoed the mayor’s sentiments, highlighting their happiness and optimism about Valley Barbell Gym’s success and growth.
Grady, on the other hand, couldn’t be more thrilled about realizing his long-cherished dream. “Fitness changed my life,” he shared, with a clear passion in his voice, “and now I aim to assist anyone and everyone in their quest to get healthier, live longer, and attain their personal goals.”
Chris’s educational background in K-12 Health and PE, combined with his extensive experience in diverse fitness niches – from cardio to free weights and specialized machines – ensures that the Valley Barbell Gym has something to offer for everyone, be it seasoned athletes or young fitness enthusiasts.
In an exclusive conversation with the Royal Examiner, Chris detailed his ambitious plans for the gym. “With the property we’re in, there’s potential to expand. From introducing training packages for youth athletics to reviving the high school sports culture, my vision is to unlock everyone’s maximum potential.”
Grady’s journey from playing football at Shenandoah University to working with top-tier MMA fighters during an internship in Florida reflects his depth of experience and passion for the fitness domain. Having given his all to set up the Valley Barbell Gym in just 30 days, Chris’s dedication shines through.
And for those curious about the logistics? Valley Barbell Gym offers a 24-hour service through a simple app. The cost, contrary to popular belief, is kept affordable at $44/month (with a year’s contract), which includes all facilities, from classes to the inviting ‘burn pit’ aimed at melting away stress and fat.
The Valley Barbell Gym isn’t just another fitness center. It’s the embodiment of Chris Grady’s passion and commitment to fitness, coupled with the love and support of the Front Royal community. Here’s to a healthier and fitter community!
Chamber News
Melania’s Gourmet: A Culinary Journey from Costa Rica to Front Royal
Bringing a Touch of Central America to Virginia’s Heart.
Front Royal welcomed an exciting new addition to its culinary scene as Melania’s Gourmet opened its doors at 104 S Royal Avenue, located just behind the iconic Warren County Courthouse. Nestled at the confluence of Royal Avenue and Jackson Street, this Pastry Shop, Chocolaterie, and Boho Cafe promises a sensory adventure.
Flavors from Childhood, Crafted with Precision
Born in the picturesque landscapes of Costa Rica, the founder’s tale starts with a vivid memory of her Abuela, Tita Maria. It was a grand Christmas gathering, and a young Melania found herself enchanted with decorating hundreds of cookies. What seemed like a child’s play turned into a lifelong passion.
The following years saw her diving deeper into the art, decorating cakes, pastries, and pies, becoming the family’s designated dessert decorator. Recognizing her talent, she migrated to the U.S., where she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Pastries and Baking from the Culinary Arts Institute of Washington. Further honing her craft, she acquired a Masters in Chocolate from the esteemed Escuela de Pasteleria del Gremio in Barcelona.
Over the past decade, her expertise graced many international organizations. And now, she’s sharing her exquisite craft right here in Front Royal. Each item on her menu is a testament to years of mastery, mirroring the affection and precision reminiscent of her Tita’s teachings.
A Grand Debut Amidst Cheers and Elation
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, kickstarted by Niki Foster Cales, Executive Director of Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, saw a town united in celebration. Front Royal Town Councilman Skip Rogers shared, “On behalf of the town, I just want to welcome you. I can’t think of a better new business than having fresh cookies ready to come in.” The ambiance was filled with anticipation, culminating in the ceremonial snip that marked Melania’s Gourmet’s official launch.
Post the event, the Royal Examiner had an exclusive chat with Melania and her partner, Rylan. They delved into the founder’s origin, the shop’s inception, and its future aspirations. Offering a sneak peek into their specialties, Melania revealed, “Chocolate bonbons are my favorite.” While many of her creations are chocolate-centric, she’s expanding her range to include oatmeal raisins for non-chocolate aficionados.
An Invitation to All
Operating every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Melania’s Gourmet is not just a cafe; it’s a gastronomic voyage. From luxurious cakes to delightful tarts and the finest Costa Rican coffee, every offering is a slice of Melania’s journey, sprinkled with Central American hues, narrated through a unique culinary lexicon. And for those looking to indulge, remember – one can never have too many cookies!
