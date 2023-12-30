Local News
Rising Star Cait Kelley: A Versatile Talent in the World of Entertainment
In the bustling atmosphere of the Money Pit Recording Studio in downtown Front Royal, the Royal Examiner caught up with the multi-talented Cait Kelley. Known for her dynamic presence in acting, voice-over work, and theatre, Kelley’s journey is an inspiring story of creativity and versatility.
Kelley, born and raised in Herndon, Virginia, with roots in Norfolk, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Her career, spanning various genres and mediums, reflects her adaptability and passion for the arts.
Kelley’s film career includes lead roles in “The Book of Todd” and “Beyond,” where she worked under the direction of Dan Sadler and Robin Zerbe. Her talent also shone in supporting roles in “Celtic Cross” and “Her Audition,” directed by Jack Gorman, and “Extra Shiny,” again collaborating with Dan Sadler.
Kelley’s voice-over skills are equally impressive. She lent her voice in “The Rose Ceremony” as a Wine Expert and portrayed the Girl in Yellow Raincoat in “A Not So Good Day,” both directed by Shannon Walsh.
In theatre, Kelley’s range is evident in her performances in “Zombie Prom” and “Fame,” where she took on lead and supporting roles, including choreography, under Dolly Stevens. She also participated in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Root of Chaos,” showcasing her range in ensemble and lead roles.
A graduate with a B.F.A in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory, Kelley’s training includes acting, singing, and various dance styles. She is skilled in American Sign Language, Italian, French, and various sports and dance genres. Kelley is also adept at gaming, singing, and playing the ukulele, with a vocal range from alto to soprano.
Kelley stands out with her distinctive look: at 5’2″, she has hazel eyes, auburn hair, and a short hair length, contributing to her unique appeal in various roles.
The Money Pit Recording Studio, under Bob Wilson’s guidance, is a name synonymous with acoustic richness and vintage authenticity. His studio, known for its commercial analog setup, is a haven for artists seeking the warm, organic sound that digital studios often miss.
Wilson, once a full-time traveling musician with a penchant for live performances, has transformed his experiences into a unique studio concept. Rejecting computers for traditional recording methods, he has created a space that resonates with the classic recording studios of yesteryears.
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter ends 2023 on a high note – still ‘no kill’ after 10 years
In a year-end report to “friends and supporters of the Humane Society of Warren County,” Interim Humane Society Executive Director Kayla Wines highlighted the society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s ability to continue as a “no-kill” shelter a decade after its initial designation with an annual “save rate” of 96 percent for 2023.
“This is an incredibly high achievement for a shelter, especially a rural shelter serving a population of 45,000,” Wines said, after offering a “personal thank you for all the kind words, positive thoughts, love and support you have shown for our mission.”
Wines, former Shelter Manager to the then Society Executive Director Meghan Bowers, fired last summer after three years on the job for allegedly “mismanaging” her employees, spoke of the successes the shelter has enjoyed with the establishment of an off-site spay/neuter clinic which, since its inception in 2021 has completed some 8,000 surgeries, hosted seven quarterly rabies and microchip clinics, and provided more than 650 free rabies vaccines to community pets. The clinic is situated at 840-B John Marshall Highway, just east of its intersection with Commerce Avenue in the commercial strip behind the CVS Pharmacy. Wines also credited Petco with providing 600 free feline and canine distemper vaccines to county pet owners.
The following year (2022), Wines helped Bowers establish and open HSWC’s “Pick of the Litter” Thrift Store, also off campus and in the same Front Royal downtown commercial area at 450 Commerce Avenue just northbound from the Commerce/John Marshall intersection, which in 2023 celebrated its first year anniversary.
“We are blessed to live in a community that is especially generous with donations — the store is packed to capacity with affordable items — and we are happy to partner with (Front Royal’s) Department of Social Services, House of Hope, and the Thermal Shelter, to provide necessary items such as clothing, shoes, winter wear, pet supplies, house wares, furniture and more,” Wines said of distribution to families in need with pets, in calling for donations to offset the costs of medications, boarding, proper nutrition, and kennel enrichment for animals inside and out of the shelter.
She described donations in terms of what they may accomplish: “A donation of $25 can feed three cats for a month; $50 can de-worm a litter of puppies; $100 will pay to spay or neuter and vaccinate a cat; $200 ditto for a large dog; and a donation of $500 provides the full cost of veterinary care, exams, medications, and vaccinations, for a litter of sick kittens.”
All in all, Wines painted a highly successful year for the shelter, paying tribute to “a network of dedicated staff, volunteers and foster families, established partnerships with local veterinary practices to treat and heal our furry friends, partnered with Petfinder and local news outlets to help spotlight them, and partnered with other shelters and rescue organizations to increase HSWC resources.
Two other special programs include the shelter’s “Hand in Paw” program and its “Pet Food Pantry,” with “Hand in Paw” providing $10,665 in funding this year for emergency veterinary care, and the Food Pantry offering nearly 50,000 pounds of pet food, including for pet-owning families in need.
“These special programs proved to be a vital necessity for the community in preventing excess intake into an already overcrowded shelter system,” Wines concluded.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: A Year of Achievements and Community Engagement
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has had a year marked by significant achievements and dedication to the community under the leadership of Sheriff Mark A. Butler. With a commitment to balancing law enforcement and citizens’ rights, the WCSO focused on effective service and maintaining public trust throughout 2023.
In the WCSO Annual Report, Sheriff Mark A. Butler highlighted the essential balance between law enforcement and the protection of citizens’ rights in his message reflecting on the year 2023. Emphasizing the constitutional mandate, Sheriff Butler commended the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for its commitment to maintaining public trust and providing outstanding law enforcement services.
Key Points from Sheriff Butler’s Message:
- Constitutional Foundation: Sheriff Butler underscored the importance of the Constitution in guiding law enforcement practices, ensuring that officers maintain a balance between enforcing laws and protecting citizens’ rights.
- Commitment to Public Trust: Emphasizing the WCSO’s dedication to upholding public trust, Sheriff Butler noted the department’s efforts to reach the pinnacle of effectiveness in law enforcement.
- 2023 Accomplishments: The year saw significant achievements by WCSO’s personnel, demonstrating their dedication and hard work in serving the community.
- Dedicated Personnel: The Sheriff expressed immense pride in the men and women of the WCSO, acknowledging their contributions to the department’s success in 2023.
Sheriff Butler’s message serves as a testament to the WCSO’s commitment to upholding the law while respecting and protecting the rights of citizens. It highlights the department’s successful endeavors throughout the year, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of its officers.
Key Highlights of the 2023 Annual Report:
- Staffing and Operations: WCSO, covering 214 square miles with a population of about 41,440, operated with a budgeted force of 67 sworn deputies, including 40 for patrol duties. Despite national staffing challenges, the WCSO successfully attracted and retained valued employees.
- Accreditation and Certification: A milestone was reached on June 1, 2023, with WCSO receiving accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professionals Standards Commission (VLEPSC), scoring an impressive 99%. Following this, on June 15, WCSO earned certification from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, becoming the 13th law enforcement agency under the Certified Crime Prevention Community Program.
- Court Services: Focusing on court security, serving papers, and prisoner transport, the WCSO’s Court Services Division worked efficiently to maintain law and order in court settings.
- Patrol Division Achievements: The Patrol Division responded to over 18,979 calls for service in 2023. They focused on community safety, DUI enforcement, traffic law enforcement, and providing mental health services.
- Animal Control: WCSO’s Animal Control Officers handled 2,185 calls, addressing issues like animal cruelty, stray animals, and wildlife complaints.
- K-9 Unit Success: WCSO’s K-9 unit, comprising five dogs, was instrumental in narcotics detection and human scent tracking, contributing significantly to community safety.
- School Resource Officers (SRO): The SRO program emphasized community policing within schools, focusing on safety, education, and building positive relationships with youth.
- Criminal Investigations Division (CID): CID handled major crimes and was involved in various collaborative efforts, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
- Community Policing and Events: WCSO actively engaged in community events like National Night Out and school programs, promoting safety and awareness.
- Administrative Services Division: This division played a crucial role in the office’s smooth functioning, handling documentation, training coordination, and contributing to the accreditation process.
- Emergency Communications Center: The center efficiently managed emergency and non-emergency calls, ensuring rapid and effective response to community needs.
- Commendations and Awards: WCSO recognized the outstanding efforts of its members with numerous commendations and awards given out in 2023, including those for bravery, community policing, and distinguished service.
- Community Advisory Council (CAC): The CAC facilitated open dialogue between WCSO and residents, enhancing community-oriented policing and understanding.
The WCSO’s efforts in 2023 demonstrate a commitment to excellence, community engagement, and professional growth. Sheriff Butler and his team have set a standard for effective, community-centric law enforcement, making Warren County a safer and more connected community.
The New Sheriff in Town Points to a Direction Forward as Deputies Sworn in for Coming Terms
At 5 p.m. Thursday, December 28, as the Warren County Courthouse doors were locked for the day, freeing up the bailiffs doing courthouse security, incoming Sheriff Crystal Cline greeted 63 Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including those bailiffs and family members to county Circuit Courtroom “A.” The occasion was a swearing-in ceremony conducted under the auspices of Circuit Court Clerk Angela “Angie” Moore. Long-time Front Royal Police Department officer, and most recently Captain Cline, expressed her appreciation for the deputies’ service and their and their families’ sacrifices of time devoted to their work in upholding the laws and legal procedures of the Commonwealth of Virginia at the local level.
“A recurring theme that I heard from everybody is the family life — and the work/family life balance,” Cline said of one goal established from meetings she has already had with departmental personnel in the wake of an unusually high number of personnel departures during her predecessor’s four years in office, adding, “And that is one of my top priorities, to make that better. You should be thinking about your loved ones and your kids and all — that’s what life is all about. And if you are 90 percent time with the job and it’s all about the grind and the job, you’re not going to be very effective at that; you’re not going to be very happy to put that uniform on. So, that is one of the top priorities, to try to get some good, solid people coming in. And so I do ask you, hey, if you know someone, whether they’re certified or not, let’s get those applications in and let’s fill our roster.”
She noted she had no magic wand to wave to make everything fall into place as she and her officer’s oaths of office take effect with the coming of the new year four days away. “It’s going to take all of us to make this be a successful agency … I like the work, I like the team aspect,” Cline said in telling her assembled deputies she would, and already was, seeking their individual input in helping her move forward at the head of Warren County’s law enforcement office.
So, here is a public thank you to all those 63 deputies sworn in for the coming four-year terms and their families. And here’s wishing luck to incoming Sheriff Cline and staff in reaching that roster-filled status that will make life more balanced for all the department’s deputies, current and to come.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Cooper’s Hawk
This Cooper’s Hawk was brought in by Prince William County Animal Services after it was found unable to fly—and we can see why! On intake, this bird presented with neurologic issues, including nystagmus (repetitive, uncontrolled movement of the eyes), torticollis (head tilt), and general lack of coordination. Despite being relatively alert, this patient was unable to stand upright on their own and rolled out of the donuts (circular beds) our staff made.
After being given fluids and anti-inflammatories, this patient was standing on their own the next morning and was showing signs that their neurologic symptoms were completely resolved. We believe a window strike is most likely given the head trauma and quick recovery.
After a few days of monitoring, this bird was promptly released back home where they were found! Click here to see footage from the release.
As we feature our last ‘Patient of the Week’ in 2023, we’re thrilled to share a success story!
While not every patient can be released, each one plays a crucial role beyond the wild—their life and journey contribute to public education, train the next generation in wildlife medicine, rehabilitation, and education, support public health research, and ultimately enhance our community for everyone.
As the year draws to a close, we extend our deepest gratitude for your steadfast support of BRWC. Your generosity has been a lifeline for numerous animals, and we sincerely appreciate your dedication. As we aim to secure a brighter future for our wildlife, we invite you to consider making a final donation before the year concludes—every contribution, regardless of size, makes a significant impact.
Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for leaving a lasting legacy on the lives of our wildlife. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a happy new year!
EDA in Focus
FR-WC EDA Asset Committee Reviews Status of Several Properties, Mostly in Closed Session
The County overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Asset Committee met Thursday afternoon, December 21, at the Warren County Government Center. The agenda indicated a focus on discussion of the status of several properties the EDA is or hopes to market soon or redevelop. Unfortunately for your humble reporter, the bulk of that conversation occurred in Closed/Executive Session so as not to compromise the EDA’s “bargaining position or negotiating strategy” in the disposition of those properties.
During the open session the discussion focused on the status of the 400 Kendrick Lane property that includes the former FR-WC EDA offices in the old Avtex Admin building. A path forward in dealing with various physical plant issues, as well as some deteriorating EDA documents, was discussed. “If it’s good with your committee, we can work together to really come up with a game plan on dollars, next steps, what that process looks like, timelines, and just go from there,” County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty offered to meeting Chairman Jorie Martin and colleagues of establishing that path forward.
Termination of an existing contract and movement toward a new one was also raised which appeared to involve property at the Happy Creek Technology Park and the Sheriff’s Office. However, the chair noted that details of that situation would be a topic of the Closed Session. The Closed Session Agenda referenced the following topics:
- Closed Session
- 4 matters – Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body, Stephens Industrial Park; Avtex Redevelopment Area; Happy Creek Technology Park; 1321 Happy Creek Road, and legal advice related thereto, pursuant to Va. Code § 2.2-3711.A.3 and 8.
After about 9 minutes in the open session, the Asset Committee’s move to a Closed Session on those topics was announced. So, media present left to explore the status of the Christmas cookies and cup cakes he had been tipped were available at various locations around the WCGC offices — Yum, yum.
