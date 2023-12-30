Rising Star Cait Kelley: A Versatile Talent in the World of Entertainment

In the bustling atmosphere of the Money Pit Recording Studio in downtown Front Royal, the Royal Examiner caught up with the multi-talented Cait Kelley. Known for her dynamic presence in acting, voice-over work, and theatre, Kelley’s journey is an inspiring story of creativity and versatility.

Kelley, born and raised in Herndon, Virginia, with roots in Norfolk, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Her career, spanning various genres and mediums, reflects her adaptability and passion for the arts.

Kelley’s film career includes lead roles in “The Book of Todd” and “Beyond,” where she worked under the direction of Dan Sadler and Robin Zerbe. Her talent also shone in supporting roles in “Celtic Cross” and “Her Audition,” directed by Jack Gorman, and “Extra Shiny,” again collaborating with Dan Sadler.

Kelley’s voice-over skills are equally impressive. She lent her voice in “The Rose Ceremony” as a Wine Expert and portrayed the Girl in Yellow Raincoat in “A Not So Good Day,” both directed by Shannon Walsh.

In theatre, Kelley’s range is evident in her performances in “Zombie Prom” and “Fame,” where she took on lead and supporting roles, including choreography, under Dolly Stevens. She also participated in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Root of Chaos,” showcasing her range in ensemble and lead roles.

A graduate with a B.F.A in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory, Kelley’s training includes acting, singing, and various dance styles. She is skilled in American Sign Language, Italian, French, and various sports and dance genres. Kelley is also adept at gaming, singing, and playing the ukulele, with a vocal range from alto to soprano.

Kelley stands out with her distinctive look: at 5’2″, she has hazel eyes, auburn hair, and a short hair length, contributing to her unique appeal in various roles.

The Money Pit Recording Studio, under Bob Wilson’s guidance, is a name synonymous with acoustic richness and vintage authenticity. His studio, known for its commercial analog setup, is a haven for artists seeking the warm, organic sound that digital studios often miss.

Wilson, once a full-time traveling musician with a penchant for live performances, has transformed his experiences into a unique studio concept. Rejecting computers for traditional recording methods, he has created a space that resonates with the classic recording studios of yesteryears.