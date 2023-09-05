Riverton Church Flips Pancakes for Community Connection

Coming Together to Make a Difference during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

As the sun rises on September, a month dedicated to raising awareness about a pressing issue that affects communities far and wide, Northwestern Community Services Board (NWCSB) and their local partners gear up for a meaningful event that aims to bring hope, support, and resources to those touched by the heavy hand of suicide. In its second year, the Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event is a powerful testament to the strength of unity, compassion, and advocacy.

September serves as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, casting a spotlight on a topic that demands conversation, support, and understanding. To respond to this imperative, Northwestern Community Services Board, in collaboration with local organizations, is set to host the 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Saturday, September 16, 2023. More than a ride, this event is a symbolic journey of solidarity, marking a community’s commitment to combating the stigma surrounding suicide.

At the heart of this event lies the aim to provide solace and resources for those who have experienced the profound loss of a loved one due to suicide. Corialise Pence, a Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board, articulates the event’s mission: “We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide. We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”

Page Alliance for Community Action, in partnership with the Luray Ruritan Club, will serve as the launch pad for this year’s ride. The event’s starting point, Bulldog Stadium in Luray, will host a Resource Fair and a light Benefit Breakfast organized by the Ladies of the Luray Moose. The dual events, featuring a walk and ride, will commence with a short program at 9:30 a.m., paving the way for the journey ahead. Registration for the ride begins at 8:00 a.m., while the walk’s registration opens at 8:30 a.m., ensuring a seamless start to a day filled with purpose.

Beyond the roads, Northwestern Community Services and Family Youth Initiative extend their presence to the Edinburg Ole Time Festival. Attendees will find a vital hub of suicide prevention resources and information, along with flags symbolizing support for the riders. This year’s ride culminates at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, where a Benefit Lunch hosted by the Ladies of the Moose awaits, creating an environment of camaraderie and care.

One thread that runs through all locations is the invitation for community members to contribute to this year’s community art project. Local artist Carrie Ross has generously donated her time to conceptualize this year’s canvas, but the event thrives on collective effort, making it a community-driven endeavor.

To stay updated on the event’s activities and developments, individuals are encouraged to follow the social media pages of Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action. For comprehensive information, the NWCSB Wellness website is the go-to source. On Facebook, the pages @PageAllianceforCommunityAction, @ShenCoFYI, @NWCSBCares, and @NWCSBWellness provide avenues for individuals to remain informed and engaged.

As the event unfolds on September 16th, it carries with it a collective call to action, a plea for understanding, and a testament to the power of coming together to address a complex issue. The 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event invites us all to ride for a purpose beyond ourselves, to lend a hand, offer resources, and stand united against the darkness of suicide.