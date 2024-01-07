Community Events
Riverton Church’s Pancake Breakfast: More Than Just a Meal
Riverton Church, located at 55 E. Strasburg Road, is taking a delicious approach to community engagement with its pancake breakfast event scheduled for January 20, 2024, from 7 to 10 a.m. This gathering is more than a morning meal; it’s a celebration of faith, community, and the beloved tradition of an American breakfast.
The church’s menu for the day is a delightful spread featuring the classic pancake, along with sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy, accompanied by juice and coffee. The variety mirrors the diversity within the community, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
What sets this breakfast apart is its unique payment structure. In lieu of fixed prices, the event will operate on a free-will offering basis. This approach allows attendees to contribute according to their ability, promoting inclusivity and relying on community generosity.
The event also offers an informal setting for church leaders and locals to engage in meaningful discussions, ranging from local news to social justice and church activities. It’s a chance to deepen connections beyond Sunday sermons.
As Riverton Church opens its doors for this event, it’s about more than just satisfying hunger. It’s an initiative to strengthen community ties in Front Royal. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to join, savor a meal, and be part of enriching conversations that knit the community closer.
Empowering Resilience: Warren County’s Groundbreaking Trauma-Informed Training
Are you feeling isolated or puzzled by your reactions to certain situations? Do you work with children or teenagers and sometimes find these relationships challenging? Warren County has an answer that might just change the way you approach these challenges.
On January 31, 2024, the Warren County Community Center will host a crucial training session on trauma-informed care. This course, presented by the Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, is not just another workshop. It’s a transformative experience designed to equip participants with a deeper understanding of how trauma affects the mind, emotions, and body and the lifelong impact it can have.
The session, running from 9 am to 3:30 pm, introduces the Community Resilience Initiative’s (CRI) framework for building resilience. This isn’t just theory; it’s practical, evidence-based knowledge. Participants will learn how trauma can influence behavior and relationships, especially in those whose trauma history might be unknown. The training will offer skills to diffuse difficult situations and foster awareness of how to avoid re-traumatizing individuals.
Key to this training is its focus on resilience strategies. It’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to not only identify and respond to trauma but also to build resilience in themselves and those they interact with. This is especially pivotal for professionals working with young people, where understanding and patience can make a world of difference.
However, space is limited, and this exclusive training will be in-person only, with no recorded options available. Commitment is key – you must attend the entire training to receive certification. It’s a small investment for a skill that could have a lifelong impact on you and those you work with.
For those interested, registration is required, which can be done at bit.ly/ti-jan31. Further inquiries can be directed to christa@warrencoalition.org. This is more than just a training session; it’s a step towards a more understanding, resilient community.
Children Activities by Samuels Public Library for the Month of January
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of January 2024. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
January 3rd– March 2nd Winter Reading Program. For all ages. Students can read a book or listen to others read to them, to win weekly prizes!
Monday, January 8
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 9
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Snowball Launcher. Registration is required
Wednesday, January 10
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Imagine! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Imagine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, January 13
- 11:00AM –Wee Ones in the Garden. For ages 3-6, with parent. Join a Master Gardener and learn about bulbs, the heart of flower nutrients. Registration is required.
- 12:00 PM – Elementary Green Thumbs. For ages 7-11. Join a Master Gardener and learn all about bulbs, the heart of flower nutrients. Registration is required.
Monday, January 15
- Samuels Public Library is closed for the holiday and a staff development day.
Tuesday, January 16
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Snowball Launcher. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 17
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Let’s Play. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Let’s Play stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, January 20
- 2:00 PM – Warm the Heart with Cocoa. For ages 6-11. Children will make a cup of hot chocolate out of Popsicle sticks. Registration is required.
Monday, January 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 23
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Hot Cocoa Solubility. Registration is required
Wednesday, January 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Winter Fun. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Winter Fun stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Monday, January 29
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 30
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hot Cocoa Solubility. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Favorite Foods. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Favorite Food stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration is required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for New Year’s on Monday, January 1st, Tuesday, January 2nd, and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 15th.
Adult Winter Reading: Reading Warms the Heart
Wednesday, January 3rd to Saturday, March 2nd
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Feeling cold this winter season? Come warm the heart with books, programs, and prizes! There’s something for everyone this winter, including craft workshops, history programs, book clubs, and more! Register for the winter reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes online through your Beanstack account or at the Adult Reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print, ebook, and audiobook you record will give you one entry into our biweekly prize drawings. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos, and music on our website so don’t miss out!
General Education Development (GED)
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website https://laurelridge.edu/adult-education/.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. Having trouble with your phone, tablet, laptop, or other device? Bring it in, and we’ll help!
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
Wednesday, January 3rd from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wednesday, January 3rd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where Samuels Public Library will have a discussion on cozy romance as part of our Adult Winter Reading program. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, January 9th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! To attend virtually, please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, January 10th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
In person. Join us for a special meeting at the Warren Heritage Society archives to explore our local history resources and collections. Our genealogy club is for both novices and experts alike. New members welcome!
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information, education, and more. Their services are free, confidential, and trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Sciatica: Nerve root pain or a pretender?
Thursday, January 18th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM
In person. Join us for a health workshop led by Dr. Christopher Massonneau, an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience & expertise. Dr. Massonneau will clarify sciatica by its definition and diagnostic criteria, and distinguish it from lower extremity conditions that mimic it in their distribution of symptoms. Discussion will also include implications for treatment and recovery.
Winter Seed Sowing Workshop with the Master Gardeners
Saturday, January 20th from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. What do gardeners do in the winter? Dream about our spring gardens! A great way to start is winter seed sowing! Join Extension Master Gardeners as we explore the how and why of winter seed sowing. Bring an empty plastic gallon jug and make your own to take home.
Hawaiian Dance
Wednesday, January 31st from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
In person. Join us for an intro to Hawaiian Dance and Culture with Mokihana Scalph! Learn about the nature and philosophy of a tradition of Hawaiian Dance and Culture dating back five generations. Enjoy a demonstration of authentic hula and experience a short lesson. Wear comfortable clothing and bring water.
Sons of the American Revolution Commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party
On December 9, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) combined with the Fort Loudoun and Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Compatriots from the Fairfax Resolves (FR) SAR and Williamsburg (WMB) SAR Chapters joined along with members of the Lawrence Augustus Washington Children of the American Revolution Society at North Hill Farm in Clarke County, Virginia.
It was 250 years ago in 1773 that the American colonies were in the stages of revolt against the policies enacted by King George III and Parliament to force the colonies to pay for the French and Indian War. They had passed tax act which gave a monopoly to the British India Tea Company. The patriots were concerned about Parliament’s authority over the colonies without having any elected representation. In December of 1773, there were three ships (all owned by American colonists) in the Boston Harbor that were preparing to off load shipments of tea from Great Britain. These ships, the Dartmouth, Eleanor and Beaver had a deadline to offload their cargo by December 17.
On December 16, 1773, there was a gathering of approximately 7,000 patriots in Boston, led by Dr Joseph Warren, Samuel Adams, Dr Benjamin Church and John Hancock among others at the Old South Meeting House. These Sons of Liberty led the debate concerning the tea tax. A request was sent to Governor Hutchinson to have the ships return to England with their load of tea. That was denied and word was brought to the assembly by Francis Rotch. With that, it was shouted, “Who knows how tea will mingle with sea water?” Followed by “Boston Harbor, a teapot tonight,” and “The Mohawks are coming.” Sam Adams then proclaimed that nothing more could be done to save the country.
Several of the men disguised themselves as Mohawk Indians. This was to help keep their identities secret, yet symbolic in nature. They were letting the world know that they identified themselves as “American” rather than British subjects. These men marched to the ships and proceeded to dump 342 chests weighing 92,000 pounds of tea into the harbor. Nothing else on the ships was damaged and the colonists ensured the decks were swept of debris with no harm to the crews. John Adams said “This destruction of the tea is so bold, so daring, so firm, intrepid and inflexible, and it must have so important consequences, and so lasting, that I can’t but consider it as an epocha in history.”
The action resulted in 16 additional “Tea Parties” throughout the colonies, to included the ladies in Edenon, North Carolina, who were led by Penolope Barker in the first public, organized women’s protest in American History. Barker said “Maybe it has only been men who have protested the king up to now. That only means we women have taken too long to let our voices be heard. We are signing our names to a document, not hiding ourselves behind costumes like the men in Boston did at their tea party. The British will know who we are.” The ladies proceeded to throw tea into a fire as a form of protest.
As a result of these actions, the British Parliament passed the Intolerable Acts in April 1774 to punish Massachusetts for the tea party incident. These Acts closed Boston Harbor, took away home rule from Massachusetts, allowed British officials who committed a capital offense to be tried in another colony or Great Britain and forced all Americans to board British troops in unoccupied buildings. The Acts were meant to impose strict control over the colonies. However, this only further infuriated the patriots. Patriots in other colonies began siding with those in Massachusetts and which led to convening the First Continental Congress in September 1774. It was decided to boycott all British goods until the Intolerable Acts were repealed. The end result was rebellion and the War of Independence.
Marc Robinson opened the ceremony calling for a presentation of the colors by the Virginia State SAR Color Guard, commanded by Darrin Schmidt, and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Kara and Lucy Mazzoucolo from the Lawrence Augustus Washington C.A.R. Society. Greetings were given by VASSAR 3rd Vice President Darrin Schmidt followed by presentations given by Ketoctin DAR Regent Stacey Bassett, Fort Loudoun DAR Regent Susan Lauer, Lawrence Augustus Washington C.A.R. President Alexandra Collins and CJWII compatriot Dale Corey. Participants where then given small chest of tea to dump into water or tea bags to burn in a fire pit, symbolic the protest 250 years ago. Wreaths were presented and a firing of a musket salute to honor those patriots who turned Boston Harbor into a giant tea pot.
Participating from the SAR were CJWII compatriots Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Richard Collins, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Richard Tyler. They were joined by compatriots Jim Cordes, Darrin Schmidt and Larry McKinley from FR and Gary Dunaway from WBG chapters.
A Festive Glimpse Inside St. Luke’s: Celebrating Community Ties This Christmas
Annual Open House Event at St. Luke Community Clinic.
As the holiday season approaches, the St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal, VA, is opening its doors for a special event. Known for its unwavering dedication to healthcare and community service, St. Luke’s invites the public to its much-anticipated Christmas Open House. This year’s event, scheduled for December 21, symbolizes gratitude and openness, reinforcing the bond between the clinic and the community it serves.
St. Luke has hosted this open house as a heartfelt thank you to the community every year, barring the hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This tradition, deeply rooted in the clinic’s history, offers a unique opportunity for residents to interact with the dedicated staff and witness firsthand the positive impact of St. Luke’s services.
From 3:00 to 5:00 pm, visitors can embark on a guided tour of the clinic located at 316 North Royal Avenue. The tour promises an insightful experience, showcasing how the clinic meets the diverse health needs of the community. Guests will have the flexibility to stay as long or as briefly as they wish, ensuring a comfortable and accommodating visit for everyone.
Adding to the holiday spirit, the clinic will serve an assortment of finger foods and beverages. These special holiday treats are a gesture of hospitality and a reflection of the clinic’s commitment to fostering a warm, inclusive environment.
The open house at St. Luke’s is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community solidarity and mutual support. It stands as a testament to the clinic’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible healthcare and its role as a pillar in the community. The event also serves as a platform for donors and supporters to connect with the staff, reinforcing the collaborative spirit essential for the clinic’s mission.
The St. Luke Community Clinic’s Christmas Open House is a beacon of hope and celebration in Front Royal. It’s an invitation to experience the warmth and dedication of those who work tirelessly to serve the health needs of the community. As the holiday season sets in, St. Luke’s extends a cordial invitation to all, promising an afternoon of fellowship, insight, and holiday cheer.
St. Luke Community Clinic is a nonprofit, community-based organization of volunteers and professional staff committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to low-income, uninsured residents of Front Royal and Warren County, VA. St. Luke is a charitable care clinic and charges a nominal fee for its services. The clinic provides chronic and acute care and is not equipped to treat medical emergencies.
Breakfast with Santa: A Festive Fundraiser for Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department
Join the Holiday Cheer with Delicious Breakfast and Special Gifts.
Get ready to share your holiday wishes with Santa Claus while supporting a noble cause! The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a delightful “Breakfast with Santa” event on December 16th. Doors will open at 7 a.m., with Santa set to make his jolly entrance at 7:30 a.m.
The event promises a scrumptious breakfast for all ages, featuring a hearty menu of pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, and biscuits with sausage gravy. Prices are set at $12 for adults, $6 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under 4, making it a family-friendly affair.
But there’s more than just breakfast. The event will also feature various vendors offering a wide range of exciting items, perfect for holiday shopping. Whether you’re looking for last-minute gifts or unique finds, the vendor booths are sure to have something for everyone. Plus, you won’t have to worry about carrying cash with an ATM on-site.
This breakfast isn’t just about good food and meeting Santa; it’s a Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser. By joining this event, you enjoy a festive morning and contribute to a vital community service. The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department plays a crucial role in protecting the community, and events like this help them continue their essential work.
So mark your calendars for December 16th and head to 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA, for a morning filled with joy, delicious food, and the spirit of giving. It’s an opportunity to enjoy a festive gathering with family and friends while supporting the heroes who keep Front Royal safe.
