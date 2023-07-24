Riverton UMC Hosts Upward Flag Football and Cheer League

Last Call: Register for the Fall Sports Extravaganza

The clock is ticking, sports enthusiasts! Riverton United Methodist Church is gearing up to host a 9-week Flag Football and Cheer league under the banner of Upward Sports, and this is your final week to sign up. The atmosphere in Front Royal, VA, is already brimming with excitement, anticipation, and team spirit.

Starting August 8th and culminating on October 14th, the event promises to provide children with not just an opportunity to showcase their skills but also imbibe values of teamwork, leadership, and discipline. Practices are slated to be held once a week, paving the way for thrilling Saturday morning games, where parents and local community members can cheer for their budding stars.

The league is open for children from kindergarten (K5) to 5th grade. Whether your child is an aspiring quarterback or has the zeal to cheer from the sidelines, there’s a spot for everyone. Riverton Church, known for its community-centric approach, encourages families to register their children for either flag football or cheerleading. Both categories come with a registration fee of $75.00, ensuring participation in an environment that is both competitive and nurturing.

For those eager to sign up, the process is seamless. Just head over to the registration link provided by Upward Sports: https://registration.upward.org/UPW84530. Located at 55 E. Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA, the Riverton United Methodist Church is easily accessible, ensuring that participants and attendees have a hassle-free experience.

As summer wanes and gives way to autumn, Riverton Church is all set to bring the community together to celebrate sportsmanship and youthful enthusiasm. Don’t let your child miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Register today and let the games begin!