Jenspiration

RMA Interact students help clean up our community

Published

15 hours ago

on

Our local RMA Interact Club had a great experience cleaning up Kendrick Lane last week. 17 RMA middle school students participated with our very own Nancie Williams, Arnold Williams, and two faculty members. One of the most interesting items they collected was a old piece of metal, featured in a picture below!

Do you have a student in one of our local schools and want to learn more about Interact? Contact us: www.warrencountyrotary.org

FRWRC Center Stage: Tina Culbreath with I’m Just Me Movement

Published

6 days ago

on

October 7, 2021

By

FRWRC CenterStage with Tina Culbreath, Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement. Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tina and her passion for helping our community. Two important take-aways from this video:

  1. Please consider volunteering to be a mentor for the I’m Just Me Movement.
  2. Celebrate the I’M JUST ME BECAUSE national holiday the whole month of October.

October is the “I’M JUST ME BECAUSE” national holiday month!
The entire month of October focuses on promoting individual development, creating environments that break down stereotypes, and embracing who we really are. By doing so, we also recognize the diversity around us, and we move beyond simple tolerance to celebrate humanity. Our movement starts by giving voice to the things that make us unique and outstanding and recognizing that acceptance helps change the culture. (reference: imjustmemovement.org/contest)

Tina Stevens-Culbreath

  • Trauma-Informed Practitioner
  • Founder/Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement
  • Winchester Area Trauma-Informed Community Network Coordinator
  • Forensic Peer Support Specialist Supervisor
  • Certified Family Peer Support Specialist
  • Councilwoman, Town of Stephens City, VA

TINA STEVENS-CULBREATH BIO:
Tina Stevens-Culbreath is Founder/Executive Director of I’m Just Me Movement, a nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization, and a Councilwoman on Stephens City Town Council. Tina is a trained Trauma Informed-Practitioner, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, & Forensic Peer Recovery Specialist Supervisor. Tina Stevens grew up with the struggles of being a bi-racial child, raised by a single mother doing her best to raise three young girls in Section 8 Housing Assistance in Alexandria, VA.  Her father died from a drug overdose when she was only seven years old, and her mother turned to alcohol to self-medicate. By age 8, Tina was helping her mother care for two younger siblings.



Tina Stevens and Rodney met in high school and became pregnant. They worked hard to support a new family and graduate high school. By age 19, Tina and Rodney were the proud parents of three children. Both vowed to stay together and raise their children in a two-parent home. Already juggling raising their own three young children, attending school and working, Tina was advised by the adoption agency she would have to quit school to focus on raising the sibling group in order to qualify as an adoptive candidate. Four years later the adoption was finalized and Rodney and Tina, still in their twenties, were the parents of 6 young children.  She is very proud of her family and husband.

Tina has faced adversity and barriers that have prepared her both personally and professionally to rise above challenges and excel. Her experiences have instilled a deep sense of commitment to making a difference in her community for children, adults, and families. She knows how hard it is to raise a family.  She is so passionate about ensuring people have the opportunity to achieve their goals and aspirations. Today, she has been presented with a bigger purpose in life, through her roles that empower people, especially youth and their families through IJMM Live Life Forward programs

I’m Just Me Movement
411 North Cameron Street. 2ND Floor | Winchester, VA 22601
PO Box 4283 | Winchester, VA 22604
(703) 344-6206
tina@imjustmemovement.org
www.imjustmemovement.org
nationaldaycalendar.com/im-me-just-because

MISSION:
Strengthening youth, families, and communities through mentorship, education and training, positive development, and community partnerships. LIVE LIFE FORWARD!

Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and "empowering." Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women's Resource Center
"Empowering Women to Change Their World"
FRWRC.org

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Jenspiration

11,000 bandages donated by the Rotary Club of Warren County

Published

1 week ago

on

October 5, 2021

By

Ever wondered what 11,000 bandages look like? Now you know! In June of 2021, Hope for Appalachia put out an ask for bandages for their mission trip in December of this year. The Rotary Club of Warren County answered the call!

Known for their delivery of Hope Boxes to schools in the Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky, mission leaders Mike & Liesa Dodson weren’t quite sure what to do with a donation of small, empty plastic boxes earlier this year. They were too small to fill with the normal supplies and goodies that go into a traditional Hope Box, but they didn’t want to cast aside the donation. Mike reached out to several schools in Appalachia for suggestions and the unanimous answer from the teachers was… bandages!

Jen Avery connecting with children during lunch break at one of the Kentucky schools in 2018.

Hope for Appalachia runs its mission out of Mike & Liesa’s church in Culpeper. Rotary Club of Warren County members Ellen Aders & Jen Avery have been helping Hope for Appalachia since 2018 when they crossed Black Mountain into Eastern Kentucky for the first time. The group travels in the spring, bunks up at Red Bird Mission, and pulls out around 4:00 every morning for a week to travel to schools all over the Region.


Ellen Aders teaching children about the Easter story at a middle school during Hope for Appalachia mission trip in 2018.

The Rotary Club of Warren County has been involved with Hope for Appalachia for several years, beginning with collecting items for 100 Hope Boxes and partnering with Interact students from Skyline Middle School to stuff them. Not only does Rotary seek to find projects that help our local community, Rotary also extends its help to national and international efforts.

More information on Hope for Appalachia can be found on their Facebook page.

Story by Ellen Aders, Rotary Club of Warren County

Jenspiration

FRWRC Center Stage: Michelle Smeltzer with One Stop Resource Center

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 29, 2021

By

FRWRC CenterStage with Michelle Smeltzer, Warren County Social Services Community Liaison! Watch this episode to learn about a new resource center that is available to the community. Women are specifically helped through visiting with the Phoenix Project, Front Royal Women’s Resource Center, and the Pregnancy Center. Do you need help applying for food stamps or a job?  People will be on standby waiting to assist you for just about anything you might need or at least will be able to point you in the right direction.

One Stop Resource Center

  • First Baptist Church – 14 W 1st St. | Front Royal, VA 22630
  • First and third Wednesday of the month.
  • 1pm – 3pm (In the video Michelle says until 4, but the correct time is until 3pm)

Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and "empowering." Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women's Resource Center
"Empowering Women to Change Their World"
FRWRC.org

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Community Events

FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 21, 2021

By

FRWRC CenterStage with Tana Hoffman, Realtor with Sager Real Estate, Mom, and President of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project has an exciting fundraiser coming up on October 14, 6th Annual Wine Pull! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tana and her bottle of wine:

Mission of the Phoenix Project, our community response to domestic violence:
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.

6th Annual Wine Pull to benefit the Phoenix Project

  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
  • 5pm – 7pm
  • Front Royal Golf Club
  • $45.00 a ticket – Every ticket includes food, hand painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting.
  • Basket Raffles and Auction Items

To learn more or to buy tickets visit:



  • Phoenix Project on Facebook
  • Phoenix Project on their Website
  • Eventbrite
  • Stop by the Phoenix Project Office for tickets in person.

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Jenspiration

FRWRC Center Stage: Stephanie Myers with ReWed Bridal

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 15, 2021

By

FRWRC Center Stage with Stephanie Myers owner of ReWed Bridal on Main Street, Front Royal VA. ReWed Bridal offers much much more than just wedding gowns. Stephanie has been able to focus on providing an experience for weddings, pageants, proms & homecoming, mother of’s including large variety of colors, sizes, and prices. Consignment is even an option! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind ReWed Bridal. Loads of information packed in this video:

Bridal, Formal, Tuxedo Rental, Wedding Décor & Gifts
Follow ReWed on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours, bookings, and classes offered.

114 E Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-346-3662

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage.  This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.”  Contact the FRWRC for more information.  Are you a member of the FRWRC?  Consider membership too!


Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org

Community Events

Rockland Community Prayer Garden: Watch the consecration and dedication highlights

Published

2 months ago

on

August 20, 2021

By

On Thursday evening, the Rockland Community Church had the dedication, consecration, and groundbreaking for the new community Prayer Garden. Watch this video to see the ceremony and enjoy the highlights:

Special Notice: Personalized engraved memorial bricks are for sale as a fundraiser for this very special garden. If you are interested please visit fundraisingbrick.com OR contact Mary Marshall at 540-931-7673 / ibfrog2@gmail.com.

Click here to download Rockland Community Church Order Form

Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited

