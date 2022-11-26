Road reflex quiz

Are you an experienced driver? Here are a few questions to put your know-how to the test.

1. When driving, what should you do if you pass a vehicle on a dimly lit road at night?

A. Turn on your high beams

B. Turn on your low beams

C. Turn on your headlights

2. How can you prevent your car from skidding when driving over icy patches of the road?

A. Brake firmly

B. Pump the brakes

C. Gradually release the gas pedal

3. What should you do if your passengers are arguing or distracting you?

A. Honk the horn to get their attention

B. Turn up the radio so you can’t hear them

C. Pull over to the side of the road

when it’s safe to do so

4. When can you drive in the left lane on a highway?

A. At any time

B. When passing another vehicle

C. Only if you’re alone on the road

5. What should you never do when another vehicle passes you?

A. Slow down

B. Maintain your speed

C. Accelerate

6. What should you do if your passenger laughs at you for driving slowly?

A. Laugh it off and maintain your speed

B. Call them a fool

C. Drive faster, so they stop laughing

7. How can you avoid being blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle at night?

A. Look at the curb on the right side of the road

B. Close your eyes momentarily

C. Quickly blink several times

—————

Answers

1-B, 2-C, 3-C, 4-B, 5-C, 6-A, 7-A

—————