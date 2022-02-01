Interesting Things to Know
Road to freedom: the story of Harriet Tubman
Every year, Americans celebrate Black History Month in February to honor the legacy of Black people in this country. Nevertheless, the contributions of African Americans deserve to be recognized throughout the year. One proposed form of commemoration is the initiative to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the front of the $20 bill.
Born into slavery in the 1820s in Maryland, Harriet Tubman demonstrated bravery and resistance starting at an early age when she intervened to prevent her master from beating an enslaved man. At 27, Tubman fled to Philadelphia to gain her freedom but returned to the South several times to help others escape. Her courage as a so-called conductor of the Underground Railroad earned her the nickname “Moses.”
During the American Civil War, Tubman used her knowledge of transportation routes in the South to work as a spy and scout for the Union army. She became the first recorded African American woman to serve in the military. After the war, Tubman established the Harriet Tubman Home for the Aged in 1908, where she helped care for elderly African Americans until her death in 1913.
Although President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment shortly after his inauguration to see Tubman on the $20 bill, the change still isn’t slated to be implemented until at least 2030. In the meantime, however, there are countless ways to pay tribute to African American history every day of the year.
February Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Styles, 28, singer (formerly of One Direction), Redditch, England, 1994.
2 – Tom Smothers, 85, comedian (The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour), New York, NY, 1937.
3 – Isla Fisher, 46, actress (Wedding Crashers), Muscat, Oman, 1976.
4 – Rob Corddry, 51, comedian (The Daily Show) Weymouth, MA, 1971.
5 – Michael Sheen, 53, actor (Good Omens), Newport, Gwent, Wales, 1969.
6 – Fabian, 79, singer, actor, born Fabian Forte at Philadelphia, PA, 1943.
7 – Chris Rock, 56, actor (The Chris Rock Show), comedian, Brooklyn, NY,1966.
8 – Dawn Olivieri, 41, actress (House of Lies), Seminole, FL, 1981.
9 – Joe Pesci, 79, actor (My Cousin Vinny), Newark, NJ, 1943.
10 – Leontyne Price, 95, opera singer, Laurel, MS, 1927.
11 – Brandy, 43, singer, actress (Moesha), born Brandy Norwood, McComb, MS, 1979.
12 – Arsenio Hall, 67, comedian, actor (Coming to America), Cleveland, OH, 1955.
13 – Stockard Channing, 78, actress (Tony for Joe Egg), born Susan Stockard, New York, NY, 1944.
14 – Enrico Colantoni, 59, actor (Veronica Mars), Toronto, ON, Canada, 1963.
15 – Megan Thee Stallion, 27, rapper, songwriter, born Megan ]ovon Ruth Pete, Bexar County, TX, 1995.
16 – LeVar Burton, 65, actor (Roots, Star Trek), Landstuhl, Germany, 1957.
17 – Michelle Forbes, 55, actress (Homicide: Life on the Street), Austin, TX, 1967.
18 – Yoko Ono, 89, artist, musician, Tokyo, Japan, 1933.
19 – Bellamy Young, 52, actress (Scandal), born Amy Maria Young, Asheville, NC, 1970.
20 – Rihanna, 34, singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, St. Michael, Barbados, 1988.
21 – David Geffen, 78, record company executive (Geffen Records), New York, NY, 1944.
22 – Jeri Ryan, 54, actress (Star Trek: Voyager), Munich, Germany, 1968.
23 – Aziz Ansari, 39, comedian, actor (Parks and Recreation), author, Columbia, SC, 1983.
24 – Daniel Kaluuya, 33, actor (Black Panther), London, England, 1989.
25 – Ric Flair, 73, former professional wrestler, born Richard Fliehr at Memphis, TN, 1949.
26 – Erykah Badu, 50, singer, born Dallas, TX, 1972.
27 – Adam Baldwin, 60, actor (Full Metal Jacket), Chicago, IL, 1962.
28 – John Turturro, 65, actor (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Brooklyn, NY, 1957.
3 common financial no-nos to avoid
If you recently started managing your own money or simply want to improve your financial situation, it’s important to be careful. Here are three common mistakes you should avoid.
1. Not saving money every month
If you forget to put money aside every month, consider setting up automatic withdrawals. By doing so, a certain percentage of each paycheck will be transferred directly into your savings account.
2. Paying off only the largest debt
In the long run, making payments on only your largest debt can cause you to pay more in interest and stay in debt longer than you need to. Instead, focus on paying off your high-interest debts first.
3. Not having an emergency fund
If you have an emergency fund, it’ll ensure you have a safety net to fall back on if you unexpectedly fall ill, get in a car accident or lose your job. Experts recommend saving at least three months’ worth of basic living expenses.
If you’re struggling to manage your money, make an appointment with a financial expert for personalized advice and assistance.
The brief history of the telephone conversation
Odds are pretty good that when you answer the phone, “hello” is the first thing out of your mouth. But have you considered taking “ahoy” for a spin instead?
When Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone in 1876, “hello” hadn’t been in our vocabulary for very long. According to National Public Radio, the first published use of “hello” was in 1827 — just shy of 50 years before Bell’s patent. And instead of using it to greet others, people employed it as a way to catch someone’s attention or communicate surprise, not unlike the way we use “hey” today.
So when Bell thought about the appropriate way to answer a telephone call, he landed on “ahoy,” a word with a much longer history. According to the Somerville Public Library, the idea gained some traction when the first telephone operators were trained to answer the phone with “Ahoy! Ahoy!”
Bell’s arch-rival Thomas Edison, who invented a transmitter that improved upon Bell’s original invention, encouraged users to answer the phone with a crisp “hello” instead. When the first telephone directories advised “hello” over “ahoy,” the issue was largely settled, though according to the Somerville Public Library, Bell insisted on using “ahoy” or “ahoy-hoy” for the rest of his life.
How to ask a family member for a loan
Do you need to borrow money? Do you want to ask a family member for help but don’t know how to go about it? If so, here are some tips on how to ask.
Go to someone you trust
Before asking a distant cousin for a loan, try asking a family member who’s close to you like a parent or sibling. Someone who knows you well will likely be more inclined to help.
Arrange an in-person meeting
It’s best to ask for a loan in person. This way you can discuss the amount you need and why you need it. Remember to be specific and, if possible, bring documentation to show how the money will be used.
Put together a proposal
Be prepared to let your family member know how you plan to pay them back and when. You may also want to talk about why loaning you the money is a safe investment. For example, you could highlight:
• Your reliability
• The profitability of your endeavor
• The profitability of your past endeavors
• Your experience
• The interest you’ll pay
In addition, share your plan for what you’ll do if you have trouble paying back the loan. By doing so, you’ll reassure your loved ones that their money is safe and you’ve considered their interests.
To make the transaction official, it’s a good idea to sign an amicable or notarized agreement. A lawyer or notary can help you create this type of document.
4 tips to get your finances in order for 2022
The first month of the year is the perfect time to get your finances in order. Kick-off 2022 by checking the following four tasks off your to-do list.
1. Organize your documents
Sort your bills, statements, and other financial documents. Only keep what you need and shred any unnecessary or outdated papers to create space for new ones.
2. Balance your budget
Revisit your budget and make any necessary adjustments to help you stay on track and reach your goals.
3. Check your credit
Review your credit report to determine how well you’re doing. If necessary, implement changes that’ll improve your credit score.
4. Update your insurance policies
Look over your car, life, and home insurance policies and update information as needed. You may be able to make modifications to receive additional benefits or reduce your premiums.
For help getting your finances in order, consult a financial adviser.
Shoplifting goes online
Google shoplifting, then read past the first page of results.
You’ll see stories about shoplifting gangs targeting stores all over the country, and nobody is really sure why. One author says it’s a ‘howl of grief.’ A Texas lawman says it is big business. Others say it just offers a big thrill.
But when dozens of people clad in ski masks looted a Nordstrom last November, was it just for the thrill?
According to the National Retail Federation, shoplifting caused $50 billion in losses to storefront retailers in 2020.
In San Francisco, Walgreens said shoplifting was the primary reason it closed five of its 53 stores. Bloomberg reported that the actual cause may have been slower pandemic traffic (or looting) and they said the stores didn’t report such incidents to police.
San Francisco famously passed a law in 2014 that reduced shoplifting to a misdemeanor crime if the stolen items totaled $950 or less, but recently Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that allows prosecutors to press felony charges against participants in shoplifting gangs if the theft totals more than $500, according to the New York Times.
But is there something different going on today than in the past?
Organized gangs have always had to become retailers themselves. It was a lot of work, but the work is easier now.
These days, some thieves have elevated their game — literally. In Katy, Texas, police raided a home with a freight elevator that moved 55 pallets of stolen Home Depot goods worth $5 million. The goods were sold on Amazon, according to The Wall Street Journal.
In fact, online retailing, especially on Amazon, makes it a lot easier for thieves to steal and sell their goods. Police in San Francisco found a couple who actually acted as a wholesaler, moving $8 million in stolen goods to sketchy Amazon sellers. According to MarketWatch, the average shoplifting incident nets $750 at small stores and $300 at large ones. To accumulate $8 million in goods would mean thousands of hits to stores — and a lot of dedication from more than one person.
