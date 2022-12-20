Connect with us

Roast chicken with sage

Published

7 hours ago

on

This fragrant roast chicken dish is sure to become a holiday favorite.

Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 1/4 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon ground pepper
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 whole chicken
• 3 red apples, halved
• 2 yellow onions, quartered
• 1 lemon, quartered
• 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
• A few fresh sage leaves
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a small bowl, combine the butter, fresh herbs, and spices. Set aside.


2. In a roasting pan with a rack, place the chicken. Insert 2 apple halves, 2 onion pieces, the lemon wedges, and the garlic cloves into the cavity. Place the remaining apple and onion pieces in the roasting pan underneath the chicken.

3. Gently slide your fingers under the chicken skin to loosen it. Insert a tablespoon of herb butter between the breast and the skin. Gently press down to spread the butter evenly. Repeat on the other breast. Spread the remaining butter over the entire chicken, including the thighs and wings.

4. Insert an oven-safe meat thermometer into one breast and place the chicken in the oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. Take the chicken out of the oven and let it stand for about 10 minutes. Remove the roasting rack from underneath the poultry and then set the chicken back down on the cooked aromatics. Garnish with sage and rosemary before serving.

Using a roasting pan and meat thermometer for this recipe will ensure the chicken cooks evenly and gets a crispy skin.

Festive onion soup

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

Impress your holiday guests with this delectable, easy-to-make onion soup.

Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 white onions, chopped
• 2 yellow onions, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 sprigs of fresh thyme
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
• 1 cup red wine
• 3 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups chicken broth
• 6 cups beef broth
• 2 hamburger buns
• 1 cup grated Gruyere cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the onions, garlic, and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 30 minutes over low heat, stirring regularly.
2. Increase the heat and deglaze the pot with red wine. Continue cooking until all the wine has evaporated. Remove the herbs.
3. Sprinkle flour over the onions and continue cooking for about 5 minutes. Add the chicken and beef stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Adjust the seasoning if desired.
4. Meanwhile, cut star shapes out of the 4 hamburger bun halves using a cookie cutter. Lightly butter the buns and top with grated cheese. Broil in the oven for about 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and golden.
5. In 4 bowls, pour the soup and place a cheese star on top of each one.


Grapefruit-pomegranate mocktail

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2022

By

Raise your glass to the holiday season with this tangy, alcohol-free virgin cocktail.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 8 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice
• 1/4 cup simple syrup
• 1 cup sparkling grapefruit water
• 1/2 grapefruit, sliced into wheels
• 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

Directions
1. In 2 highball glasses, equally divide the ice cubes, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water.
2. Garnish with grapefruit slices and pomegranate seeds.


Classic chocolate truffles

Published

3 days ago

on

December 17, 2022

By

Satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth with this creamy chocolate dessert.

Servings: 24

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup whipping cream
• 8 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions
1. In a medium saucepan, bring the cream to a boil. Meanwhile, chop the chocolate into small, uniform pieces.


2. Once the cream starts to bubble, turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate and butter. Whisk in the chocolate until it’s completely melted and smooth. In a large bowl, pour the mixture and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.

3. Using a melon baller, shape 24 small chocolate balls and carefully put them on a plate. Place them in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

4. Sift the cocoa powder and powdered sugar into a small bowl. Coat each truffle in the mixture.

You can easily modify this recipe to your liking. For example, you could add a small amount of almond extract, orange zest, or your favorite liqueur. Alternatively, you may want to coat your truffles with slivered nuts, chopped coconut, or even crushed candy canes. Feel free to be creative.

Candy cane martini

Published

4 days ago

on

December 16, 2022

By

This minty martini is a throwback to childhood Christmases of yore. Serve it at a holiday celebration, or enjoy it with a loved one by a crackling fire.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 6 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup vodka
• 2 tablespoons white vermouth
• 2 tablespoons crème de menthe
• 1-1/2 teaspoons spearmint cream
• 2 candy canes
• 4 red maraschino cherries
• 2 green maraschino cherries

Directions
1. In a cocktail shaker, combine the ice cubes of vodka, vermouth, simple syrup, and crème de menthe. Shake for about 30 seconds or until well blended.


2. In 2 martini glasses, strain the candy cane martini mixture (without the ice cubes).

3. Garnish each glass with a candy cane pierced with 2 red and 1 green maraschino cherry.

Cranberry-rosemary cocktail

Published

1 week ago

on

December 10, 2022

By

This pretty cocktail’s color, flavor, and fragrance make it an ideal drink to serve at Christmas.

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 12 ice cubes
• 1/4 cup whole cranberries, frozen
• 3/4 cup cranberry juice
• 1/4 cup simple syrup
• 1/3 cup vodka
• 3/4 cup soda or tonic water
• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Directions
1. In each of 2 cocktail glasses, place half the ice cubes and half the cranberries.


2. In each glass, pour half the cranberry juice, then slowly add half the simple syrup, vodka, soda, or tonic water.

3. Garnish each glass with a sprig of rosemary.

 

6 crowd-pleasing dishes to bring to a potluck

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 9, 2022

By

Do you plan to attend a potluck this holiday season? If so, it’s a good idea to choose dishes that are easy to transport and can be prepared ahead of time. Here are some ideas.

1. Salads
Potato, quinoa, and couscous salads are easy to make in advance and don’t need to be warmed up once you arrive.

2. Meatballs
Season ground pork, beef, or chicken and roll it into balls. Then, bake them in the oven with your favorite sauce. When you arrive, simply reheat the meatballs in a microwave.

3. Marinated shrimp
These crustaceans are quick to prepare, keep well for a couple of days in the refrigerator, and can be served with crackers, bread, and various kinds of sauces.


4. Rice
White, brown, and wild rice make great sides. Add toasted nuts, herbs, or dried fruit to elevate this dish.

5. Macarons
These sweet and light cookies can be made in a multitude of colors and flavors. Opt for gingerbread, candy cane, and eggnog varieties to keep in the spirit of the season.

6. Nanaimo bars
This no-bake layered dessert is perfect for sharing. You can make it a few days ahead of time and cut it into bars before serving.

Visit your local markets and grocery stores to find all the ingredients you need.

