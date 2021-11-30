Food
Roasted pumpkin hummus
If you love hummus, this creamy combination of chickpeas and roasted pumpkin is sure to become a seasonal favorite.
Start to finish: 50 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 1 small pumpkin (about 18 ounces), peeled, seeded, and diced
• 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 garlic bulb
• 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (save some of the liquid)
• 2 tablespoons tahini
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
• 1/4 cup Italian parsley, finely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and the ground coriander. Toss until the pumpkin pieces are well coated. Spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut off the pointed end of the garlic bulb to expose the tops of the cloves. Place the bulb on the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes.
2. Remove the pumpkin and garlic from the oven and let cool for about 15 minutes. Hold the garlic bulb at the base, turn it upside down and squeeze out the roasted cloves. Place the garlic, pumpkin, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, chickpeas, tahini, maple syrup, lemon juice, and salt in a blender. Blend until the mixture is a uniform puree. Add seasoning and adjust the consistency with the chickpea liquid as needed.
3. Scoop the hummus into a serving bowl. Drizzle on the remaining olive oil and sprinkle it with paprika, sesame seeds, and parsley. Serve warm with pita chips.
5 types of winter squash to put on your fall menu
Packed with antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and vitamin A, winter squashes are versatile ingredients that can be used to prepare a wide range of delectable dishes. Here are just some of the varieties that would make great additions to your diet this season.
1. Pumpkin
This round, deep orange squash has a mild, sweet taste that makes it a delicious choice for homemade fries and pies. The seeds can also be roasted and enjoyed as a snack.
2. Sweet dumpling
Cream-colored with green stripes, this variety of squash is a particularly good choice for desserts such as pudding and sorbet thanks to its slightly nutty flavor.
3. Buttercup
This round, squat squash has dark green skin and orange flesh that’s sweet and firm. It can be used to make creamy soups and curries, and it pairs well with mashed potatoes.
4. Delicata
Also known as sweet potato squash due to its similar flavor, this striped oblong variety can be cooked or eaten raw. Use it to make everything from jam to fries.
5. Hubbard
This large, blue-gray, or dark green squash has a round base and very bumpy skin. Less sweet than other varieties, it’s a great substitute for potato in stews and shepherd’s pie.
From acorn and butternut to the heart of gold and spaghetti, there are plenty of options when it comes to winter squash. Visit the farms and food markets in your area to find a local selection.
5 types of cakes to (re)discover
Whether you have a major sweet tooth or just enjoy the occasional dessert, here are five irresistible cakes you can make at home or pick up from a local shop.
1. Angel food cake
Light as a feather, this ring-shaped cake is made with flour, sugar, and egg whites — no butter! Enjoy it with fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or ice cream.
2. Swiss roll cake
This unique type of sponge cake is slathered with jam, icing, or whipped cream before being rolled up. A common iteration is the decadent yule log served around Christmas.
3. Poundcake
This cake is traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Ideal for teatime, it may be flavored with orange or lemon and dusted with icing sugar.
4. Upside-down cake
Baked in a pan with its toppings at the bottom, this moist cake can be made with apples, pineapple, rhubarb, peaches, and more. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or maple syrup.
5. Black Forest cake
This German classic consists of chocolate sponge cake layered with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cherries soaked in kirsch (a type of sour cherry brandy).
If you want to treat yourself to these or other desserts, visit the bakeries and pastry shops in your area.
Spaghetti squash with tomato sauce
If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious alternative to pasta, spaghetti squash is now in season. Serve it up with homemade tomato sauce for a delightfully simple fall meal.
Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 spaghetti squash
• 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 can whole tomatoes
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 dried bay leaf
• 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes
• A few fresh basil leaves, to garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Slice the squash in half lengthwise, and use a spoon to remove the seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Drizzle half the olive oil over the squash, and season it with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, place the other half of the olive oil and the remaining ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 40 minutes.
3. Remove the squash from the oven and let it cool. In the meantime, puree the sauce using an immersion blender, and add seasoning if needed.
4. Turn over the squash halves and use a fork to scrape the flesh into spaghetti-like strands. Divide the squash among 4 plates, top with sauce, and garnish with fresh basil leaves.
Zucchini bread
When you add zucchini to lightly sweetened bread, the result is impossible to resist.
Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 2 zucchinis
• 2 eggs
• 2/3 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 2 cups flour
• 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 10 by 5-inch loaf pan.
2. Cut off the ends of the zucchinis, then grate them using a cheese grater. Place the grated zucchini in a large bowl, and combine it with all the other ingredients except the flour and nuts. Incorporate everything until the mixture has a uniform texture. Add the flour and mix well. Repeat with the nuts.
3. Pour the mixture into the pan, and bake for about 60 minutes or until a fork inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. Let cool, then slice and serve.
4 kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier
If you love to cook but are finding it difficult to complete certain kitchen tasks as you get older, here are four gadgets that may come in handy.
1. Pitter. This tool allows you to remove the pit from cherries, olives, and other small fruits with ease. Plus, it’s much faster to use than a paring knife.
2. Jar opener. This inexpensive gadget is ideal for any cook with reduced mobility, and there are numerous options available. However, it’s best to choose a device with a non-slip silicone grip that can open multiple-sized lids.
3. Electric can opener. If you have limited mobility or reduced grip strength, this is the gadget for you. All you have to do is position the can and let the device do the rest.
4. Egg breaker. This tool can help you crack open eggs without any mess or bits of shell falling into your food. Some models also come with a bonus attachment that makes it easy to separate yolks from whites.
To find other accessories that will make it easier to prepare the recipes you love, visit your local kitchen supply store.
Teaching kids to cook leads to lifelong rewards
If you want to help your kids learn to eat well, teach them how to cook. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, cooking isn’t just a useful life skill — it also helps kids build their math, science, literacy, and fine motor skills with hands-on learning. And the key to helping build your child’s interest in cooking is to start young and be consistent.
Very young children might develop an interest in helping out in the kitchen around 18 months — clear away any hazards (such as sharp utensils, heavy or hot items, cleaning products, and trip hazards) and let them help with washing vegetables, stirring room-temperature ingredients, sprinkling flour, and decorations or spooning ingredients into bowls. Toddlers will also have a blast just watching you work, so consider setting up a safe place for them to watch you in action.
Between three and five, kids will develop greater dexterity and a desire for independence. Let them roll out dough with a rolling pin, cut soft ingredients (like soft fruits or vegetables) with a plastic knife, tear lettuce for salads, or snap stems from string beans.|
Five to seven-year-olds might be ready to take on basic knife skills, or they can use kid-sized scissors to snip herbs. Measuring is a great way to practice math skills, and they can also help set the table and clean up after meals.
Eight to 11-year-olds are ready for more complex tasks, like planning meals and following simple recipes that gradually build their cooking skills. They might also be ready to use a stove and smaller appliances like a stand mixer or food processor (with your supervision, of course).
Above all, learning to cook should be fun, not daunting or stressful — don’t worry about a few messes or dinners that don’t turn out quite as you’d hoped. Relax, include your children as much as you can, and enjoy watching them bloom into curious, independent chefs.
