Connect with us

Food

Roasted tomato and goat cheese bruschetta

Published

3 hours ago

on

Are you having guests over for a casual meal? These cheesy starters are sure to be a hit.

Ingredients
Servings: 8

• 20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 8 slices of baguette bread
• 8 tablespoons goat cheese
• Fresh basil, coarsely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• Honey, for garnish (optional)

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Toss the cherry tomatoes with olive oil and spread them into an oven-safe baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the tomatoes start to pucker.
3. Lay the bread slices on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until crisp.
4. Spread a tablespoon of goat cheese on each slice of bread.
5. Add some fresh basil and roasted tomatoes.


Drizzle some honey over the bruschetta before serving for a subtle sweetness.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Food

Extra watermelon? Try these refreshing drinks

Published

2 days ago

on

August 5, 2022

By

Forget broccoli and spinach for today — here’s the superfood everyone loves to eat!

The juicy pink smile of a watermelon slice (one cup diced) is actually a thirst quencher at 92 percent water. More than in a banana, its ample potassium also makes it a good preventative for heat stroke.

Additionally, it packs a giant dose of glutathione to deter free radicals and enhance the immune system.

Watermelon is second only to tomatoes as a key source of the cancer-fighting antioxidant lycopene, and it has a lot of vitamin C besides.


This superfood has as much fiber as a slice of whole-wheat bread and also features vitamin A, thiamine, and magnesium, and all of this for little more than 50 calories a cup.

Actually, it’s enough just to know you can eat this treat anytime and feel good about doing it.

Selecting: Look for one with a brown stem attached. Thump the center to see if it makes a nice thud. That means it’s ripe.

Storing: Uncut watermelons can be stored unrefrigerated for three to four days. After cutting, cover and refrigerate any leftover chunks.

For a refreshing thirst quencher, puree with apple and lemon juices, or freeze this puree for ice pops.

Though we don’t recommend eating them, watermelon seeds are a folk remedy for high blood pressure. The seeds contain the compound cucurbocitrin, which helps dilate capillaries and boost kidney function– key mechanisms to decrease blood pressure.

Is there anything more delicious than late summer watermelon, ripened in the hot sun until juicy and fragrant?

Not really, and when you find yourself wilting in the late summer heat, a cold watermelon agua fresca or icy watermelon slushie is perfect for helping you cool down and relax. Adults and kids alike will love them, and adding your own spin with extra flavorings or cantaloupe instead of watermelon is easy.

Watermelon agua fresca
Ingredients:
4 cups cubed seeded watermelon
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar (or to taste)
1 lime
24 fresh mint leaves
ice

Combine watermelon and water in a blender and puree until smooth. Add sugar to taste. Slice lime into small wedges (you’ll need about 8), then place one wedge into each serving glass and three mint leaves. Crush with a cocktail muddler (a wooden spoon handle also works), then add ice. Pour the agua fresca over the ice, stir, then serve.

Watermelon slushie
4 cups cubed seeded ripe watermelon (188 calories)
2 tablespoons sugar (32 calories)
1 tablespoon lime juice (30 calories)
About 3 cups of ice

Blend the fruit, melon, sugar, and juice until liquid. Add ice and continue to blend until the liquid reaches a slushie consistency.

In the whole blend, there are about 250 calories.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

3 ways to make homemade ice cream

Published

1 week ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

There are many ways to make delicious homemade ice cream. Here are three easy methods for making this delicious dessert.

1. In an ice cream maker
Combine egg yolks, sugar, milk, and cream in a large bowl. Then, place the mixture in the ice cream maker and turn it on. The machine will cool and mix everything together for about 30 to 45 minutes. After that, the ice cream is ready to eat.

2. In a dish
Use a hand or stand mixer to beat cream, eggs, and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Stir in frozen fruit and condensed milk with a spatula. Then, place the mixture in the freezer in an airtight dish for at least four hours.

3. In bags
You can make ice cream in 10 to 20 minutes with this easy method. Pour heavy cream and vanilla into a small plastic bag. Then, place the small bag into a larger bag containing ice cubes and salt. Vigorously shake the bags until you reach the right consistency.

Front Royal Virginia

If you’re craving ice cream but don’t have time to make it yourself, visit a local ice cream shop or creamery.

If you want to make vegan ice cream, you can replace the dairy products with coconut or soy milk, coconut butter, coconut oil, or soy cream.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Vegan poke bowl

Published

1 week ago

on

July 30, 2022

By

This poke bowl is packed with tasty and nutritious ingredients and makes the perfect healthy summer treat.

Ingredients
Servings: 4

• 2 sweet potatoes, diced
• 2 cups baby spinach
• 4 cups quinoa, cooked and cooled
• 20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half or quarters
• 2 cups arugula
• 1 can chickpeas, drained
• 2 ripe avocados
• 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce (optional)

Directions
1. 1Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet with a little bit of olive oil and bake for 30 minutes or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the baby spinach in the bottom of four serving bowls. Arrange the quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cooked sweet potatoes, arugula, and chickpeas in separate sections. Set aside in a cool place.
4. Cut the avocados in half length¬wise. Remove the pit and skin. Place one avocado half on a cutting board. Cut into thin slices crosswise, taking care to maintain the shape. Using your hands, fan out the slices. Make sure to keep them stuck together to create a straight line. Take one end́ of the line and roll it over itself until it becomes an avocado flower. Repeat with the other halves.
5. Gently lift each avocado flower and place one in the middle of each bowl. Sprinkle a quarter of the white and black sesame seeds over each bowl.
6. Combine the maple syrup, olive oil, and soy sauce in a separate bowl. Pour a quarter of the sauce over each bowl or serve separately.


Do you like spice? Give your recipe a kick by coating the chickpeas in sriracha.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Food

6 ways to enjoy watermelon

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 25, 2022

By

Watermelon is a classic summer fruit. Here are six ways to enjoy this refreshing, juicy, and tasty treat.

1. In a salad. Toss together cubed watermelon with a salty cheese like halloumi, feta, or parmesan. You can include other tasty ingredients, such as tomatoes, olives, and leafy greens like baby spinach.

2. In soup. Create a refreshing cold soup by combining watermelon and basil in a blender.

3. In cocktails. Stir together watermelon juice and your favorite alcohol. Sparkling wine is a great choice! You can also try adding melon ice cubes to a summer cocktail.


4. As a popsicle. Blend together watermelon, sugar, and lemon or lime juice. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds for an irresistible snack.

5. In a slushie. It’s easy to make homemade slushies. Simply combine watermelon and other fruits like raspberries and strawberries with a small amount of sugar, a few mint leaves, and crushed ice in your blender.

6. In a muffin. The flesh and juice of watermelons are excellent for creating moist muffins. Complete the recipe with dried cherries or raisins, chocolate chips, or your other favorite ingredients.

Visit your local grocery store or farmers’ market to find the perfect watermelon for your recipes.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Indulge in summer street food

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 14, 2022

By

Many food trucks and family-run restaurants offer a variety of dishes and drinks that can be enjoyed on the go. Here are a few tips for enjoying local street food this summer.

Broaden your horizons
Step outside your comfort zone and sample a variety of trendy street foods like sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, kebabs, crepes, tacos, fish and chips, and hamburgers. No matter where you go, street food allows you to enjoy a wide variety of sweet, salty, and spicy delights.

Explore new places
Use apps and websites to find food trucks and small restaurants offering unique street food near you. You can also research outdoor events that gather several popular food trucks in one place. Additionally, find out if your favorite brick-and-mortar restaurant has a food truck. This way, you can enjoy their dishes in new and exciting places.

Organize an event
Instead of trying to track down food trucks and small restaurants offering street food in your neighborhood, hire a food truck for a private function, such as a birthday or wedding. Your guests will be thrilled to try something new.


Enjoy the simplicity and authenticity of street food this summer!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

No time, no problem: Stir-together five bean salad

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

Crisp, cold, sweet, and sour, this easy five-bean salad is a quick side dish that feeds a huge crowd and can mostly be assembled with pantry ingredients.

It’s vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, which makes it a good choice for diners with varying or unknown dietary needs. The dressing is easy to alter to your preferences — go heavy on the vinegar for a sharper bite or use olive oil for a different flavor. Make it at least one day in advance and let chill overnight so the flavors can mingle and develop.

Ingredients
1 can each green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and cannellini beans
1 medium sweet onion, minced
1 cup celery, chopped small
1 green pepper, diced

For dressing:
About 2 cups apple cider vinegar
About 2 cups of neutral oil
1 tablespoon celery seed
2 teaspoons ground mustard seed
1 to 2 tablespoons white sugar, if desired
Salt and pepper to taste


Directions
Drain all canned beans. Discard liquid and pour beans into a large bowl. Add chopped vegetables and set aside. In another large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients and adjust to your preferences.

Once the dressing is ready, stir again and mix with beans. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight to chill. Taste before serving and adjust again as desired.

Use a slotted spoon to serve — the salad will have a lot of dressing. Keeps in the refrigerator for about five days.

Nutrition
Beans can be fairly high in calories but are also very high in fiber and protein.

One cup of kidney beans has 613 calories; 46 grams of fiber; 110 grams of carbs; 43 grams of protein.

One cup of garbanzo (chickpeas) beans has 269 calories; 44.9 grams of carbs; 12.5 grams of dietary fiber; 14.5 grams of protein.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
86°
Sunny
6:19 am8:17 pm EDT
Feels like: 93°F
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 7
MonTueWed
91/72°F
91/72°F
82/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
12
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
13
Sat
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
11:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and[...]
2:00 pm Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Aug 13 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pregnancy Center's Community Baby Shower @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley is having a “Community Baby Shower” in support of the Pregnancy Center of Front Royal. We are inviting the public to attend and bring wrapped gifts[...]
Aug
17
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
18
Thu
7:00 pm Appalachian Chamber Music Festiv... @ Barns of Rose Hill
Appalachian Chamber Music Festiv... @ Barns of Rose Hill
Aug 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Opening Night @ Barns of Rose Hill
The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival is delighted to be returning to the Barns of Rose Hill on Thursday, August 18, at 7pm, for the opening night concert of our 2022 summer season. The festival celebrates[...]
Aug
19
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 19 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
20
Sat
11:00 am National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 20 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
National Honeybee Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area The bees are buzzing at Sky Meadows State Park! Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction. Learn about beekeeping, honeybees and the art of apiculture. Support beekeeping and[...]
Aug
21
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 21 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]