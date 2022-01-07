Rob Lee Jones (1957 – 2022)

Rob Lee Jones, 64 of Front Royal, VA went to be with the Lord the morning of January 3, 2022, after a long battle with COPD, at home with his wife Margaret. He was born June 3, 1957, in Bozeman, Montana, the son of Bob and Margaret (Quackenbush) Jones.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Margaret, his children Mary Margaret Jones, Clare Schmitt, Felicity Smoot, Giovanni Jones, Rosalia Jones, and Elijah Jones; 11 grandchildren; his siblings Kathleen Baca and Michael Jones.

Rob loved listening to music and sitting on the porch, especially with his beloved children, warm sunny days, and extra hot coffee.

Maddox Funeral Home located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, will be handling arrangements.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.

A service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm across the street at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, following the service.

Pallbearers will be David Jones, Carl Schmitt, J.T. Smoot, Chris Nyman, Tony D’Andrea, and Chuck Way.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Jones and Carl Schmitt, Jr.