Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie (1953 – 2023)
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2023. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on March 25, 1953. Bob lived in Front Royal, Virginia, and called it home for over 54 Years.
Bob loved God, loved his wife Deborah, and loved his daughters and sons-in-law, BobbieJo (Kenneth) Henderson, Stacey (David) Daughtery, and his grandson Kenneth Henderson II.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Linda Figgins Baleskie; his wife, Pam Baleskie; his father, Norman Baleskie; his father, Author Shearer and his mother, Laura Corder Shearer.
Bob enjoyed bluegrass music, old cars, fishing, the Steelers, and fellowship at the Front Royal Church of Christ. He was the VP of the FOP Auxiliary, Lodge 33, Front Royal Warren County.
Bob worked as a machinist at Fabritek in Winchester, Virginia, until he retired in 2019. He was happiest repairing small engines and fabricating metal parts that were thought impossible to produce. His expertise saved many old cars and machines. His talent will be greatly missed.
Bob’s family invites everyone to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, to celebrate his life. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 am—graveside burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia.
Michael Allen Sealock (1949 – 2023)
Michael Allen Sealock, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24, at 11:00 am in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.
Michael was born May 22, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was a Deacon for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from Super Fresh in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Bonnie Coleman Sealock; one brother, Steve Sealock, and wife Dasha; sister-in-law, Doris Sealock; two nieces, Diane Sealock, and partner “Big Chris” Thorpe and Karen Sealock and fiancé Joel Suel; three nephews, Chris Sealock, Rodney Sealock, and Todd Sealock and wife Vicky; three great-nieces, Carleigh “Carly” Ruffner, Chloe Thorpe, and Kimberly Sealock; great-nephew, Andrew Sealock; and special friends who are like family, Charlie and Janet Harrison.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Sealock, and Bobby Sealock; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Lee Sealock.
The family has requested no flowers and that you donate in Michael’s name to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, c/o the Memorial Committee, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
William Newton Wood (1924 – 2023)
William Newton Wood, 99, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called home to reunite with his wife of 62 years, June Lee Wood, on February 20, 2023. He passed away at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal.
Bill was the son of the late Raymond Douglas Wood and Viola Beylor Wood of Rileyville, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Bill is survived by three sons, Billy (Diane), Dana (Cathy), and Danny (Stacey); six grandchildren, Stephanie (Shawn) Lane, Ryan (Paul) Bavely, Cristan (Dan) Dube, Taylor (Emily) Wood, Callie (Dustin) Wood-Hernandez, Kendyl (Alex) Settle, and Sarah Wood; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Marguerite (Joe) Sedwick and Corann (George) Updike.
Bill graduated from Luray High School in 1940 and went to work at the American Viscose Corp. He joined the United States Army during WWII. After training, he was sent to Germany as a member of Patton’s 3rd Army after the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in Kassel, Germany, on April 3, 1945, and spent 51 weeks in several VA hospitals. After being discharged, he returned to the American Viscose Corp. (FMC, Avtex), where he worked his entire career until he retired in 1986.
Bill joined the Masonic Unity Lodge #146 and was a member for 66 years. He served as an instructor of work and mentored hundreds of Masons during his career. He served as Worshipful Master of Unity Lodge #146 in Front Royal in 1963. He received a Gold Award from the York Rite Sovereign College of North America in 2016. He further personified the Masonic Creed of making a good man better. In December 2021, he received a Unity Lodge Award created in his honor. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Washington Lodge #78, and the Royal Arch Chapter #45.
Bill was a proud member of the Marlow Heights Baptist Church and particularly fond of their minister, the Rev. Jim Bunce, his wife Suzy, and many of the church members, including Bonnie Sealock and Carol Kenney.
Family night will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road. Front Royal, Virginia. The interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lynn Care Center and Gentiva Hospice for their excellent care and assistance during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the charity or organization of your choice.
Donald Houston Bowman (1936 – 2023)
Donald Houston Bowman (“Don” “Donnie”), 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on February 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on August 24, 1936, in Waynesboro, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal as a child. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, David and Vivian Bowman, and sisters, Henrietta Baldwin and Betty Massey. Don’s spirit lives on through his wife of 67 years, Jacque R. Bowman, children Greg Bowman (Susan) and Allyson B. Higgs (Jeff, dec’d), as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Kathy) and Jim (Cindy), and numerous other family members.
Don’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather (Grampy), and he spent all his life in service to his family, helping to raise every generation. Don was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Don was a 1955 Warren County High School graduate, where he and Jacque began dating. He later went on to obtain his Associate of Business degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Don and Jacque were married in 1956. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.
Don was a lifelong Front Royal United Methodist Church member who joyously served the Lord and his church family. His many church contributions included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, being a lifelong active member of the United Methodist Men, and serving in many other capacities. In addition, Don was influential in the development of Heart Havens. The church recognized Don as a servant of God with the Service Candle in 1977 and again in 2019 as King of the Shrove Tuesday celebration. Don showed his love for the community in many ways, including serving on the school board, Salvation Army, 4-H center, and Warren Heritage Society, to name a few.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 22, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 23, at 12 pm with a reception to follow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to Front Royal UMC, memo (United Methodist Men) 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Madison “Madi Poo” “Boogie” Danielle Schmitz (2002 – 2023)
Madison “Madi Poo” “Boogie” Danielle Schmitz, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.
Services will be private.
Madison was born on October 5, 2002, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Earl King and Casiah Schmitz King. She formerly worked in the Kitchen at the 4-H Center in Front Royal. She also assisted in administrative work for her aunt.
Surviving along with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Anita Tate; maternal grandfather, Keith Schmitz; paternal grandfather, Tracy Diamond; paternal grandmother, Brendora King; three brothers, her twin, Mason Schmitz, Eric King, and Andrew Schmitz; two sisters, Sade Schmitz, and Shyla Schmitz; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her very special aunt who was like a second mother, Chenoa Schmitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or online at give.abta.org.
Steven D. Dawson (1950 – 2023)
Steven Douglas Dawson of New Castle, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2023, at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Mr. Dawson was born March 4, 1950, in Warrenton, Virginia, the son of the late Joseph G. and Mildred Lee Morris Dawson. Mr. Dawson was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Theda Lee Nelson Dawson.
He retired as a missionary and worked for Country Treasures as a furniture maker.
Surviving is four daughters, Tami Williams, Lisa Acosta (Jickson), Erin Acosta (Ramon), and Dottie Kendall (Mike); four brothers, Gary Dawson, Mike Dawson, Joey Dawson, and Jerald Dawson; five sisters, Faith Dawson, Velma Griffis, Susan Lee, Sandy Jank, and Sharon Dawson; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, one hour before the church service.
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle (1962 – 2023)
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12pm at Elks Lodge #2382 Front Royal.
Mr. Settle was born on October 27, 1962, in Front Royal. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jenkins Settle. He was a member of Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 and Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and was formerly a Sons of the American Legion member.
Survivors include his companion, Jacqueline DeCristofaro of Front Royal; son, Jason R. Settle (Lindsay Thompson) of Front Royal; daughter, BreAnn Cockrell-Settle (MacKenzie) of Front Royal; stepson, Brian Sibert of Oklahoma; four brothers, Dale Settle (Donna), Robbie Miller (Kelly), Stacey “Boogie” Settle (Diana) and Jeff Settle (Jenn) all of Front Royal; two granddaughters, Savannah Lee Settle of Front Royal and Peyton Sibert of Oklahoma; three nephews, Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, and Tyler Settle; three nieces, Taylor Settle, Charlie Delancey-Burke and Lexi Settle and two dogs, Stella and Marley.