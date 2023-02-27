Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie (1953 – 2023)

Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2023. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on March 25, 1953. Bob lived in Front Royal, Virginia, and called it home for over 54 Years.

Bob loved God, loved his wife Deborah, and loved his daughters and sons-in-law, BobbieJo (Kenneth) Henderson, Stacey (David) Daughtery, and his grandson Kenneth Henderson II.

He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Linda Figgins Baleskie; his wife, Pam Baleskie; his father, Norman Baleskie; his father, Author Shearer and his mother, Laura Corder Shearer.

Bob enjoyed bluegrass music, old cars, fishing, the Steelers, and fellowship at the Front Royal Church of Christ. He was the VP of the FOP Auxiliary, Lodge 33, Front Royal Warren County.

Bob worked as a machinist at Fabritek in Winchester, Virginia, until he retired in 2019. He was happiest repairing small engines and fabricating metal parts that were thought impossible to produce. His expertise saved many old cars and machines. His talent will be greatly missed.

Bob’s family invites everyone to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, to celebrate his life. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 am—graveside burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia.