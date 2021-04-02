Robert “Bob” Beard (1947 -2021)

Robert “Bob” Beard, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. Bob was born in Seattle, Washington, a part of the country he loved and would proudly tell stories about his whole life, was the son of Jackson Beard Sr. and Dorothy Beard.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan Beard, of 52 years and many family members and friends who mourn his passing. Bob proudly served his country as a United States Marine where he served on the presidential helicopters.

Bob’s love of technology and computers led him to a career in computer programming with Pace Applied Technologies.

Bob was a man of many interests and talents and seemed to always make friends with his quick wit. Bob spent his free time traveling the world with his wife Sue, camping or “trailering” as he called it, fishing, building epic model train sets, admiring and occasionally driving classic cars, attending the Front Royal Cardinals games, and along with Sue being a host family for many of the Cardinals players over the course of many seasons.

All services for Bob will be private.