Robert “Bob” H. Stepp, Sr. (1934 – 2022)

Robert H. Stepp, Sr., “Bob”, passed away June 10, 2022, at his home in Front Royal.

He was born in Elkton, Virginia on October 2, 1934, to Raymond H. Stepp and Gladys Shifflett Stepp.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 17 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Bobby Stepp. On Saturday, June 18 there will be a visitation at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 6439 East Point Road, Elkton, VA from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 am followed by interment in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah, VA.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta V. Stepp; a son, Robert “Bobby” Stepp, Jr. and wife Tanya; a daughter, Barbara Stepp and husband Roger Stephens; a granddaughter, Kristy Beaune and husband Chris; a grandson, Wesley Stepp and wife Brittany; four great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Pittington, Thomas Beaune, Raelyn Stepp, and Titus Stepp; a great-great-grandson, Kal Rutlege; six sisters, Margaret Rinaca, Dale Dean, Jewel Croft, Polly Monger, Eva Huffman, and Lois Morris; four brothers, Kenneth Stepp, Ray Stepp, James Stepp, and Martin Stepp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Reba Stepp, Elaine Offenbacker, and Judy Hensley.

Bob was a custom home builder and owner of Stepp Construction. He was a member of the New Hope Bible Church.

Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.