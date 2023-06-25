Robert “Bob” Riley (1950 – 2023)

Robert “Bob” Riley, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bob was born on December 14, 1950, in Susanville, California, to the late Samuel and Sarah Riley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Samuel Riley.

He was survived by his wife of 10 years, Kathleen Riley; brother, Elliot Riley, and his wife, Coco Ard; daughter, Sarah Jane Riley; two stepdaughters, Peggy Horstkamp and Erin Erskine; as well as five grandchildren.

Bob showed his love to family and friends through delicious food and great company. Bob was a very talented drummer and played in several bands throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.