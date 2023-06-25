Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Riley (1950 – 2023)
Robert “Bob” Riley, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bob was born on December 14, 1950, in Susanville, California, to the late Samuel and Sarah Riley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Samuel Riley.
He was survived by his wife of 10 years, Kathleen Riley; brother, Elliot Riley, and his wife, Coco Ard; daughter, Sarah Jane Riley; two stepdaughters, Peggy Horstkamp and Erin Erskine; as well as five grandchildren.
Bob showed his love to family and friends through delicious food and great company. Bob was a very talented drummer and played in several bands throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Obituaries
George “Shirley” Williams (1938 – 2023)
George “Shirley” Williams, 84, of Luray, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Williams was born on November 16, 1938, in Chester Gap, Virginia, to the late George H. and Bernice Virginia Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Sonny” Williams, and sister, Bernice “Loretta” Brady. He retired from Gilliam Realty.
He leaves behind a wife that he loved with the most amazing love, Elizabeth Williams, and two sons, Brian and Christopher Williams of Chester Gap and Luray, respectively. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Isabella, Atreyu, Haley, Connor, Gavin, Jason, and Chase; one great-grandson, Gabriel; two brothers, Tommy Williams and Donald Williams; sister, Kathy Longmire and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Flowers are welcome and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the family.
Obituaries
Daniel Tuggle Jr. (Boone) (1947 – 2023)
Daniel Tuggle Jr. (Boone), 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Boone was born on January 25, 1947, in Blacksburg, VA, to the late Daniel Tuggle Sr. and Erma Duty Tuggle.
Boone was the son of a farmer, raised on hard work. He spent most of his working years in construction. After retirement, he worked with area dealerships transporting cars, which he really enjoyed. He was a jokester and a prankster. He had such a caring heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved fishing, whether it was for rockfish on the bay or bass in the river. He had a lot of fun playing cards on his Friday night poker games.
After retiring to Bentonville, he enjoyed gardening, yard work, fixing up the “river house,” and being on the river. Boone, along with his best friend and wife, Shirley, enjoyed drives on Skyline Drive and taking road trips together in search of wildlife or the perfect view. He loved having company and sharing his piece of heaven on the Shenandoah River with friends and loved ones.
Boone’s proudest accomplishment was his children, who he raised with tough love. He was the first to help and support them, whether it was coaching baseball, chauffeuring them around, teaching them to fish, working on their cars, or always being there. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved them, and they loved him. He couldn’t wait for them to visit so he could roll on the floor with them, tease them, ride them around the yard, and search for wildlife.
During his last years, he was limited due to his health, but he never gave up and enjoyed his life the best he could. He loved driving his Smart Car to breakfast at McDonald’s, searching out a flock of turkeys, and visiting with neighbors.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 am with the family receiving friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Heflin officiating.
Boone was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Peggy Tuggle; brother, Cecil Tuggle, sister, Carol Tuggle, grandson, Keith Capach.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Tuggle of Bentonville; son, Daniel Harmon Tuggle (Mary) of Culpeper; daughter, Katie Leigh Morgan (Chet) of Culpeper; two brothers, Butch Tuggle, and Ronnie Tuggle; three sisters, Hazel Alexander, Melissa Stanley, Tammy Phillips and four grandchildren, Thomas Morgan, Bethany Morgan, Anthony Tuggle, and Andrew Tuggle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal or to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8275 Barrett Drive, Manassas, VA 20109.
Obituaries
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Lewis “Rick” Deason, USAF Ret. (1951 – 2023)
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Lewis “Rick” Deason, USAF Ret., of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Ketoctin Baptist Church, 16595 Ketoctin Church Road, Purcellville, Virginia, with the Rev. David Sweet officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.
Mr. Deason was born on June 8, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Lewis and Dorothy Sifford Deason. He retired from the United States Air Force as an RC 135 pilot after serving in Desert Storm and conflicts before. His last duty assignment was with the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He taught Sunday School and served on Deacon Boards for First Baptist Church in Papillion, Nebraska, Sedge Fen Baptist Church in England, First Southern Baptist Church in Ralston, Nebraska, and South View Baptist Church in Herndon, Virginia. He was currently a member of Ketoctin Baptist Church in Round Hill, Virginia.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathy Lewis Deason of Bentonville; son, Jon Deason (Crystal) of Strasburg, Virginia; two daughters, Kathryn Deason Lucas (Brian) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Deason Norton (James) of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Kenneth Deason (Lori) of Lee Summit, Missouri and Russell Deason (Krista) of Benbrook, Texas; grandson, Liam Deason, and numerous other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ketoctin Baptist Church, 16595 Ketoctin Church Road, Purcellville, Virginia 20132, P.O. Box 2725, Purcellville, Virginia 20134.
Obituaries
Emmett James Placious (2023 – 2023)
Emmett James Placious, “Baby Reptar” was born silent on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:19 am, weighing 2lbs 1oz and 16in long at 26 weeks & 1 day at Winchester Medical Center.
We will forever miss our 2nd son and the person we will never get to know. He is survived by his parents James Placious and Danyel Henry, older brother Conner Placious(Strasburg VA), as well as his grandparents, Danny & Ronda Henry(Front Royal VA), Wendy Bedding(Banbury England), Geoffrey Placious(Manassas VA), great-grandmother Jenny(Winchester VA), numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held on family property on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, at 3:00 pm. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”
Obituaries
Joyce Ann Haun Cameron (1944 – 2023)
Joyce Ann Haun Cameron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 26, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Joyce was born April 2, 1944, in Hume, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward May Haun, Sr., and Mary Theresa Knight Haun.
She retired from BB&T, formerly F&M National Bank, in Front Royal after many dedicated years and, following retirement, worked for Mom’s Country Kitchen in Front Royal.
She was a member of the Virginia Bow Hunters Association, serving as the Publicity Secretary, and a member of Two Rivers Archery Club, serving as Treasurer and Secretary
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Maxie L. Cameron, Sr.; a beloved fur baby, “Boots”; son, Maxie L. Cameron, Jr. of Front Royal; daughters, Carol Ann Flippin and husband Wayne of Park City, Utah, and Brenda Leah Cameron of Front Royal; two brothers, Loy I. Haun and Guy R. Haun (Karen), all of Front Royal; a sister, Barbara Jean Skidmore and husband Roger of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Kristin Etter (Chris), Jennifer Etter (Colin), Robert Etter, Jr. (Jen), Lindsay Etter (Autumn), Casey Flippin (Sheree), Carter Sheets (Matthew), Carlton Flippin and Maxie Cameron, III (Kathy); 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bernard Eastham “Bernie” Haun, Edward M. Haun, Jr., and David B. Haun; and one sister, Mary R. Loughry.
Pallbearers will be Maxie Lee Cameron III, Colin Long, Duane Cameron, Carlton Flippin, Casey Flippin and Pete Pomeroy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Mumaw, Jennifer Etter, Brooklyn Etter, Kinleigh Etter, Lindsay Etter, Carter Sheets, and Guy Haun.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Robert Blair Oster (1946 – 2023)
Robert Blair Oster, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A graveside service will be held for Robert at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Robert was born on December 29, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Clayton and Mollie Oster. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wayne Oster and Clayton Calvin Oster.
Surviving Robert are his son, Jeffrey Paul Oster, and his grandson, Jutson James Oster.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy, and he retired as a United States Park Policeman in Washington, D.C. His favorite sports team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he loved any team that came out of Pittsburgh. He also never missed a Ford Hill Football game.