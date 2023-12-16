Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams (1943 – 2023)

Russell Leo Williams, 83, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Autumn Care of Madison, Virginia.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, with Pastor Paul Strassner and Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery.
Leo was born on April 18, 1940, in Chester Gap to the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams. He was also preceded in death by his eight brothers, Paul, Garfield, Downing, Dalton, Linwood, Elwood, Lawrence, Haywood, and a sister, Naomi. He was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and a life member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department. He was a plumber by trade, working for McCoy and North Plumbing. He liked his breakfast outings with his brother, Haywood, and enjoyed watching the Redskins play.
Survivors include his daughter, Connie Williams (Jeff) of Chester Gap; son, Michael Paul Willians (Renee) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sisters, Mattie Frazier (Charlie) and Jessie Wines, both of Chester Gap; two granddaughters, Alexandra Kercheval (Bryden) and Gabrielle Williams; three great-grandsons, Sawyer, Rhett and Waylon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Keith Frazier, Darren Williams, Jeff Grove, Tony “Tater” Williams, Lynn Williams, Mickey Williams and Larry Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Williams, Charlie Frazier, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams and Larry “Butch” Ricker.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.