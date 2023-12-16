Connect with us

Obituaries

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams (1943 – 2023)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams, 80, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born on February 12, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Bradley and Lamerle Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Williams.

Surviving Bobby are his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen Williams; his children, Jimmy Williams (Peggy) and Patty Johnson, both of Chester Gap; his siblings, Bradley “Sonny” Williams (Mary) and Carolyn Leake (Thomas) also of Chester Gap; his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department for many years as he followed in his father’s footsteps; who founded the fire department. He worked with Atlantic Research for 30 years and worked at Marriot Ranch, where he worked as a carpenter who took care of the fields, and orchards and was a scout.

Bobby was honest and hardworking, so when building many homes in Chester Gap to sell, they were sold before they were even finished.  Bobby loved being outdoors and appreciated the beauty of the mountains and the ties of a tight-knit community in Chester Gap, where he was surrounded by friends and family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Chester Gap Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at 42 Waterfall Rd, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

Obituaries

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter (1944 – 2023)

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter, 79, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2023, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date.

Ms. Carter was born November 27, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Ambrose and Genevieve “Judy” Newman Jackson.  She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ambrose Jackson Jr.; sister, Mary Virginia Jackson; three aunts, Edith Jackson, Gladys Newman, and Louise Adams; and two uncles, Rev. James E. Newman and Francis Newman.  She was a past member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia, and is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, Virginia.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lawr-alea Carter-Walton (Kelvin) and Cathy Dunlop (Todd); brother, Eugene Jackson; four grandchildren, Amber Sanchez (Oscar), Aubrey Carter, Autumn Walton, and Angel Walton; four great-grandchildren, Mateo Sanchez, Sebastian Sanchez, Mya Sanchez and Camilla Sanchez and a host of nieces and nephews.

Obituaries

Russell Leo Williams (1940 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

Russell Leo Williams, 83, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Autumn Care of Madison, Virginia.

Russell Leo Williams

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, with Pastor Paul Strassner and Pastor Jim Williams officiating.  Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery.

Leo was born on April 18, 1940, in Chester Gap to the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams.  He was also preceded in death by his eight brothers, Paul, Garfield, Downing, Dalton, Linwood, Elwood, Lawrence, Haywood, and a sister, Naomi.  He was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and a life member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department.  He was a plumber by trade, working for McCoy and North Plumbing.  He liked his breakfast outings with his brother, Haywood, and enjoyed watching the Redskins play.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie Williams (Jeff) of Chester Gap; son, Michael Paul Willians (Renee) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sisters, Mattie Frazier (Charlie) and Jessie Wines, both of Chester Gap; two granddaughters, Alexandra Kercheval (Bryden) and Gabrielle Williams; three great-grandsons, Sawyer, Rhett and Waylon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Keith Frazier, Darren Williams, Jeff Grove, Tony “Tater” Williams, Lynn Williams, Mickey Williams and Larry Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Williams, Charlie Frazier, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams and Larry “Butch” Ricker.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

Obituaries

Neil Showalter (1957 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

Neil Showalter, 66, of Strasburg, passed peacefully at home on December 8, 2023, after a long illness.

Neil Showalter

Neil was born August 10, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

A gifted athlete and student, even at a young age, he won the 1970 Joe Gitchell Award as Harrisonburg Youth Football League’s most outstanding student/athlete. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1975, where he was Senior Class President and varsity football co-captain. In 1979, he graduated with honors from James Madison University with majors in Accounting and Finance. He later earned a Master’s degree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Conan Gruver Showalter, and stepdaughter, Rachel Chowning.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Carroll Showalter of Strasburg; mother, Joyce Ann Patrick of Harrisonburg; two children, David Neil Showalter of Salem, Oregon, and Daniel Turner Showalter of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-children, Jared B. Chowning of Brooklyn, New York and Shanna Chowning of Martinsburg, WV; brother, Allen Wilson Showalter of Bridgewater; two sisters, Elizabeth Showalter Danner of Rockingham and Linda Showalter Peale of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Jonah and Otto Showalter of Salem, Oregon; and four step-grandchildren, Andrew, Cassidy, Noah and Lucia.

After passing his CPA exam, Neil worked as an accountant for McGladry and Pullen. Neil was hard-working and skilled in finance. This led him to join Cassco Ice, where he eventually became President.  Later, he served the town of Mt. Jackson for more than 15 years, most recently as Town Manager. He truly enjoyed the challenges and responsibilities of working in local government as well as the time with co-workers and staff.

Later in life, Neil enjoyed watching sports and classic TV with the family dog, Tupac, nearby and vacationing on the North Carolina beaches with his wife, Lorie.

A Celebration of Life for Neil will be held Wednesday, December 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Jackson Town Office.

Obituaries

Vincent C. Post, Sr. (1945 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Vincent C. Post, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Vincent C. Post, Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Vincent was born September 29, 1945, in Dutchess County, New York, the son of the late Vince and Daisy Hoag Post.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and drove a truck carrying heavy equipment for 50 years.

Vincent loved the outdoors and living in the mountains. He also loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Wanda Post; four children, Vincent Jr., Wayne (Leslie), James, and Ashley (Josh); seven grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Aralynn, Stephanie, Tyler, Phillip, and Nicholas; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20 from 1-2 p.m..

Obituaries

Roger Allen Welch (1946 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Roger Allen Welch, 77, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the comfort of his Rappahannock home.

Roger Allen Welch

Roger was born on June 2, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late William Roland and Arland Fincham Welch. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Roland Welch Jr.

Surviving Roger are his loving wife of 54 years, Geneva Capps Welch; his children, William Ryan Welch and wife, Suzanne of Culpeper, Virginia, and Courtney Welch Harrington of Charleston, South Carolina; his brother, Wendell Dale Welch; his grandchildren, Parker Roland Harrington, Karys Amelia Welch and Rowen Alexander Welch; his sister-in-law, Joanne Welch and her children Billy, Elizabeth, and Edward; and the children he always considered his own, Katja Jarvinen and Daniel Vander Kolk.

As a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, Roger attended Virginia Tech before being drafted. He served in the United States Navy as a submariner from 1967 to 1973 during the Vietnam War. He was an electrical technician aboard the U.S.S. Sea Leopard and the U.S.S. Amberjack during which he received achievement awards in 1970 and 1971. He was also President of the Rappahannock Lions Club and held multiple leadership positions from 1990-2020. He was a charter member of Rappahannock County High School Boosters Club, serving as President, Vice President, and Treasurer. He was a Deacon at Washington Baptist Church for 4 years, where he was an active member for over 50 years.

Roger worked for over 35 years at General Electric and wrote many of the computer numerical control manuals for the company during his employment. He played for years on the GE softball team, winning MVP for the entire Richmond area league. He loved coaching Ryan and Courtney’s sports teams and tried never to miss a game.  He was an avid sports fan, faith leader, statesman, and community servant.

Roger proudly served the citizens of Rappahannock County as a Supervisor for the Wakefield District for 22 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for 10 years. During his time as Supervisor, he also served on the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission for 9 years and received the Distinguished Leadership Government Award in 2019. He also served on the RSW Regional Jail Authority for Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. He completed his public service on December 31, 2019. Roger’s dedication and service to the citizens of Rappahannock County will be felt for many years to come.

Roger valiantly fought Parkinson’s disease for 15 years with the support of his wife, Geneva. He served as a case study for Parkinson’s Disease and was the main subject for a presentation done by Dr. Figari in the University of Virginia’s Neurology Department with area hospitals and rehab centers to improve the understanding and care of patients with Parkinson’s.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St, Washington, Virginia 22747.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Baptist Church, the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), or The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org). Flowers may be sent to Washington Baptist Church.

Obituaries

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr. (1935 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr., age 88, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on December 9, 2023. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Calcutta, OH, to the late Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Sr. and Elma Mae (Rambo) Beckwith.

Kenneth Oliver Beckwith, Jr.

Ken, also known as Sonny to his Ohio family, is survived by his daughter Terri (Beckwith) Jordan of Front Royal, VA; his grandchildren Jenny Jordan (Ian McConnell) of Stafford, VA, Christina (Colbert) Cummings of Huntsville, AL, Jennifer Colbert of Toms Brook, VA, Will Jordan, II (Megan) of White Post, VA; his great-grandchildren Briana and Tasha Cummings of Madison, AL, and Wade and Ruby Jordan of White Post, VA. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Butler of East Liverpool, OH and Linda Bosworth (Roger) of Girard, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Gertrude “Trudy” (McConnaughy) Beckwith; his brothers Richard and Ronald Beckwith of East Liverpool, OH; and his son-in-law Wm. Wade Jordan of Front Royal, VA.

Ken lived a life of service. After high school, Ken joined the United States Army and served for three years during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC. He transferred to the White House Police, which eventually became the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division, where he retired as a Lieutenant in November of 1983. After a brief retirement, he was again called to service as an Animal Control Officer with Fairfax County, where he remained for about 10 years. After retiring from Fairfax County, he joined the Prince William County Police Department as a crossing guard and remained there until 2006, when he moved to Front Royal, VA, to enjoy an actual retirement.

Ken was a fun-loving man with a heart of gold. He adored his family and enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing saxophone and would frequently play with his dad’s band when visiting family in Ohio. He was very proud of his time with the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division and enjoyed telling long-winded tales from his time there.

During his last years of life, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and while he couldn’t remember everything from his past, his heart and spirit were still the same. He approached every day with an open mind, humor, respect, and, most importantly, love right up to the end. His legacy will continue in the lives he has touched, and we are eternally grateful for his warm heart and big smile.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization or to the Alzheimer’s association.

