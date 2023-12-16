Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams (1943 – 2023)

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams, 80, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born on February 12, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Bradley and Lamerle Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Williams.

Surviving Bobby are his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen Williams; his children, Jimmy Williams (Peggy) and Patty Johnson, both of Chester Gap; his siblings, Bradley “Sonny” Williams (Mary) and Carolyn Leake (Thomas) also of Chester Gap; his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department for many years as he followed in his father’s footsteps; who founded the fire department. He worked with Atlantic Research for 30 years and worked at Marriot Ranch, where he worked as a carpenter who took care of the fields, and orchards and was a scout.

Bobby was honest and hardworking, so when building many homes in Chester Gap to sell, they were sold before they were even finished. Bobby loved being outdoors and appreciated the beauty of the mountains and the ties of a tight-knit community in Chester Gap, where he was surrounded by friends and family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Chester Gap Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at 42 Waterfall Rd, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.