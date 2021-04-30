Robert Clifton Haines Sr (1927 -2021)

Robert Clifton Haines Sr., 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Haines was born on March 14, 1927, in Augusta, West Virginia to the late Thomas and Mary Martin Haines. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen White Haines; second wife, Hazel Merchant Baggarly Haines; brother, Thomas Haines Jr.; stepbrother, Preston Haines; three sisters, Rosalie Oates, Frances Garber, and Erma Bowman and step-sister, Elsie Roberson.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed playing BINGO.

Survivors include four sons, Robert Haines Jr., Donald Lee Haines (Polly), Larry E. Haines (Lisa), and Charles F. Haines (Nancy); sister, Ruby Jane Landis; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Mark Haines, Brian Haines, Chuck Haines, Alan Haines, Matthew Haines, and Caleb Haines.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630.