Robert Curtis “Bobby” Blevins (1964 – 2023)

Shelby Jean Daniel, 84, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born in Chester Gap, VA, to Andrew Ramsey Williams and Sarah Elizabeth Showers Williams.

Shelby graduated from Warren County High School in 1957. After her marriage to Billy Daniel, she began her life as a Navy wife living in Illinois, Maine, and Connecticut. They moved to Charlottesville, VA, where her husband attended the University of Virginia. She was employed as a medical secretary at Martha Jefferson Hospital.

They moved to Newport News in 1969. Shelby and her family joined Second Presbyterian Church, now Denbigh Presbyterian, in 1970, where she was an Elder and Chairman of the Flower Committee, creating beautifully artistic arrangements for the worship service for 30 years. Shelby was awarded the Presbyterian Honorary Life Membership Award for serving the life of the church and the Presbyterian Women’s Organization. Shelby was a beautiful artist creating many China painting articles, painting portraits, flowers, and a mural on her home wall.

After her husband died, she began traveling with her sister. They spent winters in Florida and traveled Europe, including Scotland, Ireland, England, Paris, and Hawaii. Shelby was a kind and loving soul, giving of herself to so many. She always tried to see the good in people.

Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Davis Daniel; her daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Daniel, and her brother, George Noah Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dawn Daniel; her sister, Judy Harris; her brother, Andrew Williams and 4 nieces and 3 nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Denbigh Presbyterian Church by Rev. Deborah Dail. Burial will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Denbigh Presbyterian Church or your favorite wildlife rescue. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.