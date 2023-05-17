Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel (1926 – 2023)

Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel of Frederick Co. VA died at the age of 96 on May 8, 2023, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Care facility.

Bob was born June 16, 1926, in Washington, DC, the son of Ardie and Mary Dell Swortzel. He was a graduate of Concord University in Athens, WV. He was a founding Director of the Combined Health Appeal in the Capital Area, established bowling centers in the Washington area, served his country in 3 branches of the military, was a mega blood donor, tree steward, and member of the anti-litter council, baseball official and coach for many years, Sr. Olympics participant, and a founding organizer of the NOVA Sr. Softball League.

Bob married Judy Chamberlin in 2004, and together had a passion for collecting buttons. They were known as “The Button Couple.”

Bob is survived by his wife Judy and his children Todd (Melissa) Swortzel of Richmond, VA, Pam (David) Kleweno of Dahlonega, GA, and Scott (Laura) Swortzel of Adell, Wisconsin, step-son Jeff Chamberlin of Winchester, VA and the children’s mother, Pat.

He has chosen to donate his body to science through the State Anatomical Program of VA. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for taking such good care of Bob.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.