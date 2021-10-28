Obituaries
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr. (1952 – 2021)
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr., 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Nicholson was born on October 12, 1952, in Rockville, Maryland to the late Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Kelly Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Nicholson, and sister, Patty Nicholson. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service and worked in real estate around Front Royal.
Survivors include two sons, Robert D. Nicholson III and Louis Arthur Nicholson; daughter, Jennifer Marie Nicholson; brother, John Andrew Nicholson, five sisters, Diane Byrnes, Barbara Woodward, Linda Smith, Susan Henry, and Mary Ann Kincer, and numerous grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davita Dialysis, 1360 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz (1931 – 2021)
Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Brookside Rehab and Health Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Klotz was born on October 13, 1931, in Runnemede, New Jersey to the late John and Dorothy Klotz. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Recker Klotz, and son, Michael Frankel. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Lockheed Martin. He attended Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal.
Survivors include his two sons, Dan Frankel and Bob Frankel; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Frankel and Cindi Cherry; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
Miriam Lizeth Strickland (1963 – 2021)
Miriam Lizeth Strickland, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Miriam at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow the funeral Mass at Good Hope Cemetery. Guests are welcome to join the family at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. on November 5 before the funeral Mass.
Miriam was born on February 11, 1963, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miguel Angel and Norma Iscoa.
Surviving Miriam is her loving husband of 33 years, Edward Strickland; her children, Michael Strickland (Emily), Joseph Strickland (Heather), and Mary Strickland, and her fiancée Timothy Castano; her siblings, José Miguel Iscoa, and Norma Yamileth Iscoa Martínez; her grandchildren, Camille, Gregory, and Dismas; and her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Miriam was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She died fortified by the Sacraments of Holy Church and asks for Suffrages of Masses, alms, and prayers.
Pallbearers will be Edward Strickland, Michael Strickland, Joseph Strickland, José Miguel Iscoa, Timothy Castano, and David D’Andrea.
Roger Evans LaCross (1941 – 2021)
Roger Evans LaCross, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on October 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M on November 1, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia with Bryan Keyser officiating. Following the service, the interment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service.
Roger was born on October 7, 1941, in Ohio to the late Raymond and Catherine LaCross. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl LaCross; and his sister, Karen Stupak.
Surviving Roger is his loving wife of 28 years, Nancy LaCross; his children, Tina Mamula (Mark), Christopher LaCross (Kimmee) and Bobbi Lee Halmo (Stephen); his step-daughter, Sandra Fox (Steven); his siblings, George LaCross (Debbie), Sharon Manbeck, Darla Brewer, and Debbie Grable; his six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Roger served 30 years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and the Beirut Conflict. He was a member of the Masonic Temple and was a Civil War enthusiast. He absolutely loved Elvis and sang 130 of Elvis’ songs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home. Due to health conditions, the family has requested that no flowers be delivered for the service.
Betty Lou McDaniel (1942 -2021)
Betty Lou McDaniel, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. McDaniel was born on October 28, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late William and Katherine Wiley Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Michael Spencer.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas E. McDaniel; daughter, Terri Kreitzer (Chester); two grandchildren, Chad Kreitzer (Stephanie) and Cory Kreitzer (Lori) and six great grandchildren, Tucker Kreitzer, Amanda Kreitzer, Annabelle Kreitzer, Logan Jones, Lorayle Kreitzer and Madelyn Kreitzer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clayton George Estes, Sr. (1947 – 2021)
Clayton George Estes, Sr., 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Golden Living Center-Rose Hill in Berryville, Virginia.
Services will be private.
Clayton was born June 21, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late William Johnson and Amanda Margaret Heflin Estes. He enjoyed working on small engines and will be long remembered by his family and friends, for his singing and playing guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters; and three brothers.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Carolyn Estes; one son, Clayton “Clay” George Estes, Jr. of Front Royal; one daughter, Angela Dawn Estes of Front Royal; one step-son, Eric Deavers of Front Royal; one step-daughter, Sonia Kanatus of Front Royal; one sister Elsie Brown of Front Royal; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Sherris G. Turner (1964 – 2021)
Sherris G. Turner, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 18, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 that she had contracted from the UVA Hospital during her three-week stay.
Sherris was born to the late Robert Jackson Turner Sr. and Catherine Downing Turner on August 11, 1964, in Front Royal, Virginia. She graduated from Warren County High School class of 1982 and was working towards her Peer Mentoring Certificate at Northwestern Community Services. She was adored by all her family and friends for her resilience.
Surviving Sherris are her mother; two sisters Robin Banjoman (Howard) and Jazan Turner, of Front Royal; Numerous nephews and nieces who she had loved and had loved her back immensely; and a special great-nephew Javontae Turner.
Sherris is predeceased by her brother Robert J. Turner Jr. and sister Stefinie Turner Johnson.
Services for Sherris will be private. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at 323 Pine Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Masks will be required to attend the celebration of life.
Donations can be made to the family to assist with covering the costs of the celebration of life. Donations may be mailed to 323 Pine Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.