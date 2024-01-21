Obituaries
Robert David Argent (1944 – 2024)
Robert David Argent, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Services will be private.
Mr. Argent was born September 14, 1944, in Virginia, the son of the late David and Buelah Greenfield Edwards Argent.
He retired after many dedicated years from Verizon.
He was married to the late Joyce Jean Shubelka Argent.
Surviving is a sister. Judy Holder of South Carolina.
Obituaries
Wanda Jean Koff (1966 – 2024)
Wanda Jean Koff, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at The Church at Skyline at a date to be announced.
Mrs. Koff was born in Front Royal on September 12, 1966, to the late Paul and Bessie Strother Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Stevens. She was a member of The Church at Skyline.
Survivors include her husband of twelve years, David Koff of Front Royal; brother, Alan Stevens of Front Royal; and sister, Ann Rush of Woodstock, Virginia.
Obituaries
George Thomas Wimer, Sr. (1935 – 2024)
George Thomas Wimer, Sr., 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wimer was born on January 5, 1935, in Blue Grass, Virginia, to the late Howard Murrill Sr. and Mary Brock Wimer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Winifred Wimer, and brother, Jack Wimer. He owned the House of Fabrics in Front Royal for 56 years and was a Front Royal United Methodist Church member.
Survivors include his son, Tom Wimer (Sherry) of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughter, Sherry Kerns of Rocky Mount, Virginia; brother, Howard M. Wimer of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m..
Obituaries
Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager (1946 – 2024)
Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Sager was born June 16, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Hunter and Margaret May Skillman Kenney.
She retired after over 20 years from Berryville Graphics.
Mrs. Sager was an amazing historian and genealogist. She received the Rebecca Poe Preservation Award in 2018 for her generous volunteer service. Prior to her passing, she was excited to have completed the required paperwork to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Surviving are her children, Chuck Sager (Ann) of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, Jennifer Sager of Strasburg, and Joseph Sager of Texas; one sister, Sandra L. Kenney of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Joshua Sager, Christopher Sager, Matthew Sager (Brittany), Colby Foster, Hannah Sager, Elijah Sager, and Hunter Sager; five great-grandchildren, Charles Sager, Dominic Sager, Emilia Sager, Hunter Sager, Noah Sager, with one on the way; two nephews; and numerous cousins and close friends that she held dear to her heart.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m..
Obituaries
Cherie Funkhouser Armel (1948 – 2024)
Cherie Funkhouser Armel, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Richard Craver officiating.
Ms. Armel was born on March 10, 1948, in Winchester to the late William and Ruth Sager Funkhouser. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Funkhouser Glasscock; brother, Charles Michael Funkhouser; and nephew, Jared Riley. She retired from the Frederick County Public School System after 30 years of service at James Wood High School, Aylor Middle School, and Dowell J. Howard School. Following retirement, she moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where she taught at Alston Middle School and Wando High School. She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1966 and James Madison University in 1971. She taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church both in Front Royal, Virginia and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. She had recently moved back to Winchester.
Survivors include her son, Scott Armel of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; stepson, Richard Todd Armel (Julie) of Stephens City, Virginia; stepdaughter, Kelly Foltz (James) of Winchester; sister, Brenda F. Riley (Stan) of Slanesville, West Virginia; grandson, Slavko Chepelyk of Kiev, Ukraine, and step-granddaughter, Lindley Armel of Stephens City.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Obituaries
Darlene Garner Dotson (1945 – 2024)
Darlene Garner Dotson, 78, of Mathias, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Jeff Jacob officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Strasburg, Virginia.
Darlene was born December 11, 1945, in Burke, Virginia, the daughter of the late David Alfred and Ethel Belle Loucks Garner.
She was a life member of Word of Life International Church in Sterling, Virginia, and attended Community Faith Church in Locust Grove, Virginia.
Darlene was married to the late Avery Everette Dotson, Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Avery E. Dotson, Jr. of Locust Grove and Kevin W. Dotson, Sr. of Mathias, West Virginia; one daughter, Cheryl L. Jacob of Leesburg; one brother, Paul C. Garner of Bristol, Virginia; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Darren Dotson, Donny Dotson, Jordan Jacob, Josh Jacob, Kevin Dotson, Jr., and Jeffrey Dotson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 6 from 12-1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Edward Warren Irre (1935 – 2023)
Edward Warren Irre, Jr., aged 88, passed away on December 30, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Edward was born and raised in New Jersey. He attended Purdue University, where he earned a degree in physics and mathematics. After working in atmospheric research for a short time, he became an educator, building a distinguished career in Freehold, Lakewood, and Point Pleasant Beach high schools. After retirement, Edward and his wife lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland before finally settling in northwest Virginia.
One of the greatest joys of his life was teaching and mentoring young people, and he is remembered fondly by hundreds of former students.
More than anything, Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fly fishing in mountain streams, and reading stories to his grandchildren. He was always there to offer guidance, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.
In his free time, Edward was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping across the country with his family. He was owner/captain of the Storm King, a private charter fishing boat out of Brielle, New Jersey, during the 1970s and ‘80s. He was a small-business owner and an active member of every community he was part of.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (Schanck), his children James (Carrie), Steven (Harolyn), Karen (Ben Sargent), and Thomas (Phuong), as well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was a rich man, indeed.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 28, at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Community Center, 49 Kendrick Ford Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Edward’s name.