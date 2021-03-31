Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford (1939 – 2021)

Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sherry Hall and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Bobby was born October 18, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Albert Rutherford and Lillian Williams Rutherford. He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1958.

After high school, he went to work for Melpar in Seven Corners, Virginia. Following that he worked as an automobile mechanic in Washington, D.C., which led him to return to his beloved Front Royal to work for Parkway Chevrolet. In 1985, he and Warren Brown, Jr. opened Brown and Rutherford Realty where he remained until his passing.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years Charlotte Menefee Rutherford; two sons Robert “Butch” Rutherford, Jr. (Jill), Larry M. Rutherford (Lisa); sister Jean Poe; five grandchildren Brooke Rutherford (Scott), Robert J. Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, and Landon Rutherford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Robert Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, as well as Steve North and Mike Kenney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Kenney, Warren Brown, Jr., Arnold Williams, Julie Shifflett, Alan Sealock, Frank Blankenship, David Blankenship, Kelly Martin, Ginger Higgs, Jack Ramey, Ronnie Pomeroy, John Ramey, and Eleanor Coons.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League c/o Crystal Dolan, Treasurer, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19 face masks or coverings are to be worn at all times during the service.