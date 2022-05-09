Obituaries
Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr. (1941 – 2022)
It is with great sadness that Falls Church native Robert Floyd Tuthill, Sr., passed away at his home in Woodstock, Virginia, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bob was the son of the late Gertrude Dulaney and Floyd G. Tuthill of Arlington and Falls Church, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Franklin of Vienna, Virginia.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marjorie Elaine Tuthill; his son, Robert Floyd Tuthill, Jr., his wife Pam; step-grandson, Travis Allen Cook and his wife, Melissa; and step-great-grandchildren, Kole and Kali Cook. He also leaves behind some special cousins, Billy Lee Tuthill, Janice Atkinson, and George Tyler, who he thought a lot of, and his very special friend and buddy, his dog, Shadow, who never left his side.
Bob and his family spent most of their spare time in Front Royal, Virginia, where they enjoyed the beauty of the Shenandoah River and what their family vacation home had to offer. It was for this reason, that he decided to retire there as well building a home there himself.
In Bob’s professional life, he retired from the Falls Church Police Department, and worked for a short time for the U.S. Marshall Service, and the Visually Handicapped for the Blind as a business counselor.
Bob coached Babe Ruth baseball in Falls Church, and spent a lot of time on the golf course over the years and in the mountains.
He was a very special person, never meeting a stranger, and had a gift for conversation. He belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. Lodge #83, Edinburg, Virginia, a past member of the Front Royal Moose, where he called bingo for many years, the Loyal Order of Moose, Woodstock, Virginia, Fraternal Order of Police, NOVA #35, past president of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department and retired long time board member of Oakwood Cemetery.
Bob was a member of Christ/Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church, Virginia, and attended Happy Creek United Methodist Church in Front Royal.
Frances Elizabeth Thompson (1943 – 2022)
Frances Elizabeth Thompson, 78, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thompson was born on October 5, 1943, in Front Royal to the late Roscoe and Gladys Knight Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Jenkins. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Front Royal and retired from the public school system.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Marion Richard Thompson; two sons, Marion “Dickie” R. Thompson, Jr. and Edward Lynn Thompson (Susan Baker); two sisters, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; five grandchildren, Sierra Thompson, Carissa Thompson, Madeline Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Zach Baker; aunt, Margaret Morris, and three nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gue, Zach Baker, Kevin Hamman, Mark Haines, Terry Laing, and Al Atwood.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Jeremiah Allen Lucas (1979 – 2022)
Jeremiah Allen Lucas, 42, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 16 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Jeremiah was born May 16, 1979, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Becky G. Lucas of Strasburg and the late Robert Lee “Bobby” Lucas.
He was a sales representative for Lucas Motor Sports, a member of the Strasburg Eagles, and an avid supporter of the NRA.
Surviving along with his mother is a son, Dagan A. Lucas Riffey of Woodstock.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, following the service until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Sheron Denise Smith-Piazza (1961 – 2022)
Sheron Smith-Piazza peacefully went to heaven to be with our Lord at her home on April 27, 2022, after more than a decade of courageously fighting cancer. Sheron was surrounded by her loving family and friends, and her devoted rescue dog, Coco, all of whom stayed by her side constantly during this lengthy battle.
Sheron was an amazing person who was beautiful inside and out, and she touched many lives during her 61 years on earth. She was an adoring mother and grandmother, a loving sister, a faithful friend, and a deeply devoted wife. Sheron created majesty in her gardens, and she leaves a legacy of beauty and love in the souls she touched throughout her life.
Sheron graduated from high school in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1979, and later served three years in the United States Army. She then served in a number of leadership positions in the business world before seeking her dream and lifelong passion of owning her own landscaping firm. In 2002, Sheron founded and became president of the highly successful Turtle Rock Landscaping, a business she led for twenty years. In this position, she served clients in the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington Metropolitan Area, creating breathtaking landscape designs and building beautiful gardens. One of her long-time clients and dear friend, United States Senator John Warner who was a life-long gardener, often told his friends and neighbors that Sheron was “a remarkably gifted landscaper who made dreams come true.” Sheron also founded Shenandoah Confections in 2013, a tea and chocolate shop on Main Street in Front Royal, where she met her husband and the love of her life, John Piazza.
Sheron was preceded in death by her father and mother, James Edward Smith and Betty Joy (Hill) Smith, and her dear brother, Jimmy Smith, all from Huntsville, Alabama.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Colonel John Piazza (USAF, Retired); children Danielle Christine Dombrowski of Rileyville, Virginia, and son Michael Frances Dombrowski and devoted companion Katya Porter of Bristol, England; sister Darlene Boyd and her loving companion William (Bill) Byrns of Front Royal, Virginia; sister Debbie Wooten and her husband, Billy, and nephews Andy and Eddie Wooten, all from Union Grove, Alabama. Sheron is also survived by her sister-in-law Pat Falting of Bossier City, Louisiana, her brother-in-law John L. Piazza and his wife Mary Jane of Atlanta, Georgia, and step-daughter Casey Piazza Reynolds and husband Timothy Reynolds and grandchildren Bryant, John, and Jillian Reynolds, all of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are many other relatives, all of whom were deeply loved by Sheron.
Sheron is further survived by her fellow Deacons at Rockland Community Church in Front Royal, the members of the Rockland Community Church Women’s Group that she led as president for several years, and her “Gardening with God” Bible study family, a group that she founded four years ago for fellowship and to study God’s word weekly at the Piazza home. Sheron believed deeply that one was closest to God in a beautiful garden, and that the surest sign of God’s presence on earth is His gift of flowers, plants, trees, and shrubs He provides each season.
A religious celebration of Sheron’s life will be held at Rockland Community Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning, with a reception in the Rockland Community Church Parish Hall immediately following the service. The service will be celebrated by The Right Reverend Bishop Vince McLaughlin, assisted by Pastors Mary Marshall and Joel Flower.
In lieu of flowers, Sheron and her family request that any donations in her memory be made to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, a grand prayer garden that Sheron designed and which is currently being built to serve as a place of peace, joy, and meditation for the people of Warren County and beyond. Donations to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden should be sent to Rockland Community Church, attention Mrs. Carol Goddard, at 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Janet “Jenny Foster” Aileen Overbey (1933 – 2022)
Janet “Jenny Foster” Aileen Overbey, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Overbey was born on July 24, 1933, in Page County, Virginia to the late Roy “Happy” Foster and Mary Henry Foster. She was also preceded in death by her son, Lyle William “Billy” Robinson; granddaughter, Deanna Reid; sister, Pat Deavers and four brothers, Donald, Kenneth, Bob, and Larry Foster. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, Eagles Auxiliary and she enjoyed playing BINGO.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Bowles; son, Joseph David Robinson; two brothers, Vernon Foster (Leewa) and Roger Foster (Sissy); two grandchildren, Jessi Kidd and John Christian Reid; great-great-granddaughter, Jessa Caroline Kidd; special niece, Juanita and two special nephews, Nathan and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C-Cap, 316 N Royal Ave # Ll, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to a local organization that helps children and families of one’s choice.
Larry Wayne Lineweaver, Sr. (1949 – 2022)
Larry Wayne Lineweaver, Sr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home.
No visitation or funeral service will be held per Larry’s request.
James Lewis Culbertson (1937 – 2022)
James Lewis Culbertson, 85, of Bentonville, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 6 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carlton Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Culbertson was born March 24, 1937, in Dante, Virginia, the son of the late Willard Thomas and Myrtle Mullins Culbertson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was very proud of his military service.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 60 years, Mildred “Millie” Culbertson; daughter, Leasa Murphy; three sons, Kevin Culbertson, Matthew Culbertson (Jill), and Adam Culbertson (Angie); five grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Caleb Murphy, Sophia Culbertson, Logan Culbertson, and Averi Culbertson; and one brother, Thomas Culbertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Carlos Culbertson and Otis Culbertson; six sisters, Beulah Hillman, Goldie McCoy, Agnes Hall, Lola May Osbourne, Muriel Litton, and Coetta Castle; and one grandson, Joshua Culbertson.
Pallbearers will be Christian Murphy, Caleb Murphy, Logan Culbertson, Arthur Culbertson, Doug Rasnick, and Raymond Murphy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 5th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.