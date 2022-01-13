Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson (1932 – 2022)

Robert Franklin “Frank” Carson, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Tim MacGowan and grandson, Ryan Villagran, officiating. Burial will take place in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Mr. Carson was born on January 2, 1932, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Winnie Roach Starkey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Willard, and two beloved sons-in-law, Ronnie Villagran and Steve Polhemus. He was a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force, retiring from the Navy after twenty years of service. He grew up as a “happy” kid predominantly in the West Milford, West Virginia area. He told many stories of adventures along the river including learning to swim, finding and riding a raft, and many good times with his siblings. He played football in high school and left for the military when he was 17. His family spent service years with him in England, Spain, Okinawa and Newfoundland. Following retirement, he became an ordained pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, a pastor with Spring Hill Chapel, and a Christian Counselor with Christian Communications Center and Channel 46 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

He purchased property and built a home and a pond and enjoyed managing many acres. In 2012 Frank and Alma sold their home in West Virginia to move to Virginia to be closer to family. Frank was a lifelong learner and constant studier of the bible. He was a committed believer, patriotic and loyal countryman, and a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was precious and beloved to his family and the many people that he cared for.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Alma L. Carson; three daughters, Dreama Maloney, Lisa Villagran, and Roberta “Annie” Polhemus; brother, Eugene Starkey; two sisters, Shirley Everett and Caroline Wiseman; six grandchildren, Amy Devine, Eric Devine, Lauren Maloney, Ryan Villagran (and wife, Deanna), Andrew Villagran (and fiancé, Laura) and Ethan Villagran; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn Cooper, Joshua Devine, Louise, and Elliott Villagran and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or to a Veteran-related charity of one’s choice.