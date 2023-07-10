Robert Jackson “Bob” Atkins (1931 – 2023)

Doris “Jean” Cornwell, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor David Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.

Jean was born on September 6, 1944, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to the late Emerson and Grace Simmons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cornwell Sr., and her brother, Clellen Simmons.

Surviving Jean is her special partner for the last 18 years, David Bowers; her children, Michael Simmons, Charles “Snake” Cornwell Jr. (Brenda), Johnny Cornwell (Toni), Bruce “Bo” Cornwell (Tiffany), Cheryl Lester (Glenn) and Missy Earhart (Chris); her siblings, Charlotte Upton, Bobby Simmons, and Richard Simmons; her grandchildren, Ashley, Charlie, Danielle, Andrew, Jakob, Brianna, Jon, Josh, Jordan, Michael, Devin, Dylan, and C.J.; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild.

David Walked into Jean’s life 18 years ago. Whilst entering this endeavor, he managed to walk into a wild and crazy family, and he took it on full steam. He loved Jean with every being in his body. He loved her unconditionally every day as much as the day before, if not more. He worshipped the ground she walked on and did any and everything to make sure she was happy. He can be identified by others as her rock, her safe haven, and her protector. He was a great man to her, and he is very appreciated by all of Jean’s kids and is very loved. Even with her gone, just know we will all be here for you.

Jean was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Elk Lodge. In her spare time, she loved line dancing, playing bingo, and visiting thrift stores.

Pallbearers will be Mike Gray “Sure Shot”, Rick Dye “Slo-moe”, Brian Popiel “Ice Water”, Chris Earhart, Dylan Henry, and Ronnie Wells.