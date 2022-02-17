Robert L. “Bobby” Sealock (1941 – 2022)

Dr. Bernard Pegis passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. He was born on March 7, 1972, to Anton Charles Pegis and Marjorie Myer Pegis. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Michael.

He is survived by his loving wife Melody Pegis and their five children; Veronica, Anthony, Anna, John, and Max. He is also survived by his nine siblings; Mary, Margaret, Anton (Priscilla), Ray (Kim), Caroline, Jerome, Rosemary (Ray), Cecilia (Jim), and Barbara as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, February 18th at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church located at 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630. The wake will be at 1 pm in the church, followed by the funeral mass at 2 pm, burial will be private. A reception will be held at 4 pm at the church.

Bernard accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor; healing the sick was one of his life’s passions. He was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Other lifelong passions of his were computers and software; he personally created several medical software programs that have helped many. His sparse free time was spent with his wife and his children. Bernard had an insatiable thirst for knowledge, how things worked and how to make them better. He enjoyed crafting gifts, woodworking, and especially attending his children’s sporting events.

Bernard will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him. Bernard’s faith was the center of his life, especially through his final fight, communicating towards the end “No doubts. No fear.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit the Pegis family at https://www.givesendgo.com/site/search?text=Pegis

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – II Timothy 4:7