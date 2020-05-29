Obituaries
Robert Lee Brock (1938-2020)
Robert Lee Brock passed away to join many family and friends May 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 in Prince William Hospital, Manassas, Virginia.
Robert was born in Warren County, Virginia, on April 28, 1938, to Dorothy Jenkins and John Brock. He is preceded by his parents and lifelong Stepdad, Clarence Randall.
“Brock” owned Brock Construction and was licensed in every phase (Class A Builder, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Refrigeration) of the building industry all his life. Early in his career, he received a Federal Top Secret clearance and worked on and supervised many government installations.
Brock spent a lot of years caring for dogs, horses and a handful of other animals as well. He had a passion for racing of all kinds and never missed an opportunity to go. Especially sprint cars, dirt late models and motorcycles. He carried his family to many events through the years, starting each of his kids at toddler ages. As a young family man, he still competed in some quarter horse rodeo events. But later in years, nothing could keep him from his grandchildren’s sporting events that made him so happy.
From a young man to his ending years, he was always the one to call for many family, friends, the community, and some total strangers. He lived a life of always helping and being there for so many. He had a big family, especially Uncles and Aunts, and never gave up on visiting as many as he could, no matter their locations, till they left this Earth knowing he was there for them. He laughed easily and often, and would tease as many people, young and old, as he could.
He absolutely lived his life his way and has left and created enough memories for generations past, present and future to spend talking about him to keep his memory alive. He will never be forgotten and will be missed by MANY.
Robert leaves three children: Tim Brock, Kevin Brock (Debbie), Kim Brock; 6 grandchildren: Kolyn Brock (Nichole), Tyler Brock, Amber Schull, Lexi Schull, Sean Brock, Chloe Brock; 3 siblings: Jean Hayes (Dickie), Randy Randall (Karen), Viann Ries; And his life long love, Gerri Brock. We miss him…
A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date due to current health conditions.
Contributions can be made by:
- Visiting a loved one to let them know you care.
- Planting a beautiful Memorial Tree in memory of Robert Lee Brock.
- Sharing a memory of Robert on this Tribute Wall.
Local News
Dr. Floyd ‘Tripp’ Bradd passes after three-year health battle
Staff at Skyline Family Practice confirmed on Monday, that Dr. Floyd “Tripp” Bradd III passed away the previous day, Sunday, May 3rd. The medical office person we spoke to said it was believed Dr. Bradd had a fall and consequent brain bleed.
Since a March 2017 diagnosis, the long-time local family physician had been battling a blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome, or myelodysplasia, which can lead to a number of related health disorders including leukemia.
Social media posts reflected the sorrow at the news of Dr. Bradd’s passing and the high regard he was held in by patients and friends, two categories that often overlapped with this doctor.
“Dr. Bradd was a personal friend of mine as well as my physician for many years. He was on the sidelines at the Skyline Hawks Football whenever his health permitted him to be there for the players. He will be missed. Rest easy Dr. Bradd,” wrote local photographer Ken Pullen.
“Please pray for Dr. Bradd’s family, he passed away yesterday. Our community will never be the same without him. He was such a kind man and an excellent doctor. He always engaged our children – he knew how to alleviate their fears (‘I see a kitty in your ear!’) and he never spoke down to them. He listened to us all with patience, never rushed us, and never passed judgment,” added Kristin Iden.
“With Dr. Tripp Bradd it isn’t the length of his life but the depth. He touched many, he did his best and his best was AMAZING! You will be missed and loved forever. Prayers for Jan, his children, and all his family and friends,” Ann Hitchcock Peterson said in the final of three social media posts that alerted us to the situation on Monday.
This writer is a long-time patient who feels he has lost a friend with the passing of Dr. Bradd. Just a month and a half ago in mid-March, Dr. Bradd sat down with Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for a video chat (see below link) in which he was upbeat and forward-looking despite the physical battle he remained engaged in. We at Royal Examiner and National Media Services join this community in offering condolences to his wife, Jan, and children.
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
William Howard Peregory (1942 – 2020)
William Howard Peregory, 77, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at this residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Peregory will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, VA 22655 with Rev. L.D. Savage and Rev. Paul E. Markee officiating. Mr. Peregory will be laid to rest at Panorama Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Peregory was born in Charlottesville, VA, on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Melvin Wayland and Lucille Ida Lohr Peregory. He attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Janet Peregory; son in law, Johnny Bragg and siblings, Sonny Peregory, James Peregory, Virginia Atkins, and Betty Southerland.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Gheen Peregory; his beloved children, Joseph William Peregory and wife Karen of Bumpass, VA; Sherri Ann Mills and husband Jerry of Castleton, VA, Daniel Peregory of Castleton, VA, Melissa Lynn Bragg of Culpeper, VA and Joel Wayland Peregory and wife Doris of Highview, WV; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lula Belle Brooks of Rocky Mount, NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Peregory, II, Quinton Weatherholt, Bryce Peregory, Matthew Bragg, Mark Bragg, Loren Hoover, Byron Ryder, Joel Hawkins, Tim Jenkins, Jeff Woodward, Kenny Peregory and Derrick Botkin.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, P.O. Box 842, Stephens City, VA 22655.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Peregory.
Barbara Pickeral Lee (1943 – 2020)
On Sunday, January 5th, 2020, Barbara Pickeral Lee of Strasburg, VA, and formerly of Bluemont, VA, passed away age 76 at Winchester Medical Center. Barbara was born October 29th, 1943, in Winchester, Virginia, to John Julian Pickeral, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral.
A 1962 graduate of John Handley High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1966 and her Masters of Education from George Mason University in 1979. On September 28th, 1978, she married Timothy Reardon Lee. They are survived by three children and two grandchildren. A longtime resident of Clarke County, VA, Barbara was an educator and public servant with accomplishments too numerous for any type font to capture. Her devotion to education culminated with her appointment to the Lord Fairfax Community College Board and as chair of the Clarke County School Board. As a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA, Barbara dedicated her life to the service of others through her passions for education and politics. She was beloved by her family, friends and community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Julian Pickeral, Sr., her mother, Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral, a brother, John Julian Pickeral Jr., and her husband, Timothy Reardon Lee. She is survived by two brothers, Robert and William Pickeral, three children, Laura Lee Cadden, John Edward Lee and Jennifer Busbee Lee, two grandchildren, John Drake Cadden and George Nash Cadden, a son-in-law, John George Cadden, as well as several cousins, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a beloved dog named Fox.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA at 11 o’clock a.m. Rev. Jim Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her son, son-in-law, grandsons and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA on Friday, January 10th, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timothy R. Lee Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Scholarship at Lord Fairfax Community College so that others may continue her legacy of education and service. LFCC Educational Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA, is serving the family of Barbara P. Lee.
Thomas Sterling Strickler Sr. (1924 – 2019)
Thomas Sterling Strickler Sr., 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Thomas was born on March 12, 1924 in Luray, Virginia, to the late Paul Sterling and Dora Gaynelle Osborne Strickler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Burke Boies Strickler and brother, Robert Ray Strickler.
Thomas was a WWII veteran of both the US Navy and US Marine Corps. He enlisted in 1943 and spent his 19th birthday in Guadalcanal. His unit landed on Guam on July 21, 1944 at 8:15 AM. He returned from WWII in late 1944 after serving his country honorably.
He was an active member of the Front Royal community for over 75 years, living most of that time on North Royal Avenue and Northview Avenue. He was a charter member of the Front Royal Elks Club and served as Exalted Ruler twice. He was a member and president of Front Royal Lions Club for 36 years (receiving Lions Club International’s highest award for service, the Melvin Jones Fellow), Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 4, member and president of Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club, and secretary of the Warren County Airport Commission, as well as many other volunteer positions in the community. He opened Strickler’s TV on Royal Avenue in 1960 and serviced TVs and electronics in Front Royal for many years. He was the first full time TV technician in Front Royal, receiving his training through a correspondence course paid by the GI bill. He also had various additional jobs, including a school bus driver and handyman.
Throughout his 95 years, he enjoyed camping, golfing, riding a motorcycle in his 70’s, spending time with his family, taking river trips with his sons and grandsons, telling earthy jokes and stories, traveling reluctantly on a few airplanes (although he was fascinated by them), woodworking (including many handmade gifts his family cherishes), and operating ham radio for 62 years with the call letters, K4JNA. He was a history buff and this past Veteran’s Day, he presented a speech with great historical detail of both World War conflicts at Commonwealth Senior Living Center, where he has resided for 2 years. He enjoyed interacting with the staff and residents and kept them all on their toes with his bow tie selfies, Facebook posts, and many shenanigans. The family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him and visited him often.
His family loved him dearly, and they were loved just as much. Survivors include children, Thomas Sterling Strickler, Jr. and wife Dale, Susan Leigh Strickler Marchi and husband Tom, John Michael Strickler and wife Clare Reece-Glore, and Jeffrey Lloyd Strickler and wife Tammy; grandchildren, David Rush Strickler (Elena), Carrie Virginia Strickler Thompson (Haywood), Benjamin Thomas Strickler (Cheryl), Mark Thomas McIntosh (Brennan), Neal Andrew McIntosh (Andrea), Britomarte Pauline Strickler Van Horn (Seth), Matthew Paul Strickler (Angel), Derek Ryan Strickler, and Hannah Dora Mabel Strickler (David); step grandchildren, Melinda Marchi Bedford (Rob), Helena Marchi, Christina Schartel, and Sarah Schartel; beloved great grandchildren, Ellie Gaze Thompson, Anna Hurd Thompson, Kate Sterling Thompson, Taylor Caroline Strickler, Thomas Joseph Strickler, Keagan Lee McIntosh, Clayton Thomas McIntosh, James Sterling Van Horn, and Brantley Michael Strickler; step great grandchildren, Miranda Leigh Terwilliger, Brantley Clay Terwilliger, Bryce Robert Bedford, Ashley May Bedford, Blakely Lauren Bedford, Corey Matthew Bryant, Hannah Eileen Miller, David Matthew Miller, and Sarah Gail Miller; and niece Rae Strickler Valabek and nephews Paul Strickler and Robert Strickler.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church (14 W 1st Street, Front Royal, Va) with a reception at the church to follow. Those attending the memorial service are encouraged to wear their best bow ties. Interment of ashes for both Tom and Maxine will be at the Leaksville United Church of Christ Cemetery at 3:00 PM (3424 Leaksville Road/ Rt. 616, Page County, Va) where his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents also rest. He will be buried with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Lions Club of Front Royal, care of Robert O’Neil, treasurer, 128 E Main St, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Maddox Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patrick John Albanese (1960 – 2019)
A Celebration of Resurrection
for the life of Patrick John Albanese
December 13, 1960 – November 24, 2019
Monday, December 2nd 2:00 pm
Riverton United Methodist Church
Poem of Life
Life is but a stopping place,
A pause in what’s to be,
A resting place along the road
To sweet eternity.
We all have different journeys,
Different paths along the way,
We all were meant to learn some things,
But never meant to stay…
Our destination is a place
Far greater than we know.
For some the journey’s quicker
For some the journey’s slow.
And when the journey finally ends,
We’ll claim a great reward,
And find an everlasting peace,
Together with the Lord.
Neville Hall Derflinger Sr. (1920 – 2019)
Neville Hall Derflinger Sr., 99, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Derflinger was born on October 23, 1920, in Riverton, Virginia, to the late James Monroe Derflinger and Fannie Hall Derflinger Thomason. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Hereford Derflinger. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and lettered in Baseball.
Following High School, he joined the US Army and was part of the 83rd Engineering Aviation Battallion during World War II. He was part of the Normandy Landing in the 19th wave on Omaha Beach. He established and operated Derflinger and Powell Construction Company with his former partner and D&P Rentals. He was a member and business agent of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, a lifetime member of Riverton United Methodist Church, charter member of BPOE Front Royal, member of VFW Post 1860 and American Legion Post 53.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth “Kay” St. Martin (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Neville Hall Derflinger Jr. (Linda of Front Royal; two sisters, Agnes Rutherford of Front Royal and Kathleen Fultz of Williamsport, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jill St. Martin, Daniel St. Martin (Kris) and Amy Derflinger Jamison (Michael); four great grandchildren, Zoey Kass, Abigail Kass, Ben St. Martin, Olivia St. Martin, Levi Jamison, Owen Jamison and Evan Jamison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Hudson, David Seekford, Larry Camper, Charles Rutherford, Alan Rutherford and James Strother.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Lake and Richard Campbell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM, at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.