Obituaries
Robert Lee Gue
Robert Lee Gue passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife and son, on November 3, 2021. He was born September 3, 1960, in Clinton, Maryland to Charles Augustus Lindberg Gue and Evelyn Hensley Gue.
Robert was a painter by trade but was a true handyman who could work on anything put in front of him. Anyone who met Robert knew he would give them the shirt off his back. He had a passion for working in his yard and gardening, he loved the outdoors. He was a long-time Washington Redskins fan who stuck with them through the good, the bad, and the ugly… and the really ugly. Robert loved making his wife Donna laugh, spending time with his son Brandon, and playing with his grandkids, especially pushing them on the swings!
Robert was preceded in death by his father Charles A. Gue, mother Evelyn Burton, and stepfather Thomas Burton; one sister Mary Pelletier, and three brothers Howard Gue, John Gue, and his twin Guy Gue. Robert is survived by his wife Donna; son Brandon, his wife Natalie and their boys Camden and Aiden; stepdaughters Natalie, Rebecca, and Charity and their children Noah, Mason, Lillian, Kaitlynn, Kody, Justin, Dillion, and Gracie; Robert’s sisters Linda McCluskey and Barbara Payne; brother Charles E. Gue; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on November 10th at 1 pm at the Amissville United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Blue Ridge Hospice
333 W. Cork St, #405
Winchester, Va 22601
Obituaries
Robert Bachelor (1938 – 2021)
Robert Bachelor, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Bachelor was born on October 21, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clyde Basil and Alma Chapin Bachelor. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Bachelor, and a sister, Norma Bachelor Kayati. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and attended Ohio State University where he played freshman baseball with Hall of Famers, Frank Howard, and John Havlicek.
Survivors include his wife, Westy Matthews Bachelor of Front Royal; son, Elliott W. Bachelor and his wife, Kellie Slaughter Bachelor of Front Royal; daughter, Ruth Bachelor Burton and her husband, Master Chief Anthony J. Burton, USN Ret. of Westerville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Frances W. Campbell of Front Royal, Celia R. Burton of Westerville, Ohio and Palmer W. Bachelor of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Robert was an active member of Subud, an international spiritual organization with members from all faiths of the world. He served this organization in many ways, both here and internationally, from 1965 to the present. Being a part of Subud gave Robert the foundation for his relationships with people both in business and his personal life. He will be greatly missed by his fellow Subud members.
Robert moved to Los Angeles in 1967 where he delved into acting, drove a taxi out of the West Hollywood garage from midnight to 6:00 am, and worked in the restaurant business.
In the spring of 1970, he moved to Front Royal to help friends open a summer camp, Skymont. It became a very active international community. Robert opened the Melting Pot Pizza in April 1972. The business is now celebrating its 50th year.
In the winter of 1979, Robert took the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia. He always said that it was the coldest winter Russia had seen in 100 years.
In the fall of 1979, Robert and Westy moved to Jakarta Indonesia for two years, where he opened a restaurant for friends. Their daughter, Ruth, was born there.
In 1983 the family, which included son Elliott by then, moved to West Los Angeles where he opened a restaurant, the Pizzazz Café, in Westwood Village. They were there for the 1984 Olympics. The restaurant was a favorite gathering place for some of the Olympic athletes. They moved back to Front Royal in 1985.
Robert opened up two other successful Melting Pot Pizza restaurants in the area, Berryville in 1977 and Middletown in 1982. He sold them in order to spend more time with his family and concentrate on the original restaurant in Front Royal.
Robert embraced Front Royal. He loved the people and always worked to make it a better community. He had a passion for golf, thoroughbreds, storytelling, and jokes.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, boss, mentor, and American Patriot. He will long be remembered for his kindness and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren County Fire and Rescue, 200 Skyline Vista Drive, Suite 200 Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
John Philip Joseph Sauer (1957 – 2021)
John Philip Joseph Sauer died in Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at 3 p.m. on the Feast of All Saints, November 1, 2021. John was born into a military family on August 4, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended Catholic schools all over the world. He attended St. John Vianney High School Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, where he learned to love the ordered life of prayer. He then turned down a full scholarship to George Mason University in order to pursue his dream career in Major League Baseball and was later drafted by the Detroit Tigers.
John eventually went to trade school for auto mechanics, welding, and electrical work. He had a true gift for working with his hands, especially in the art of carpentry. He could fix anything, and if he couldn’t find the parts he needed, he would build them. He was extremely gifted in music and art, with a particular talent for pencil drawings. He married his wife Cynthia in 1997, and they had four children: Christopher, Michael, Alexandra, and Matthew. John and Cynthia home-schooled their four children and John shared his gifts with them—playing the guitar, drawing, repairing machines, as well as caring for the family pets and other farm animals. John suffered for many years from back pain and other ailments, but he learned to unite his sufferings with the sufferings of Christ for the sake of His Body, the Church (Colossians 1:24). He was greatly inspired by the example of John Downs, the quadriplegic who founded a Catholic lay apostolate dedicated to serving the Church and helping the faithful to find meaning in suffering. John Sauer supported his wife Cynthia in caring for John Downs in their home for twelve years, until John Downs’ death in 2004.
John is survived by his wife Cynthia and their four children, as well as by his children Eric Sauer and Carol Klein, 11 grandchildren, and 11 nieces and nephews. John also leaves behind his siblings: Therese Rose Shannon, Jacinta Black, Cecilia Sauer, and Joseph Sauer. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Joan Sauer, brothers James Sauer and Justin Sauer.
John’s wake will take place at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Sunday, November 7, 11:30 to 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:00. A Requiem Mass will be offered for John at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at St.Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Dillwyn, Virginia.
Obituaries
Janice Magalis Eshelman (1934 – 2021)
Janice Magalis Eshelman, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Eshelman was born on August 23, 1934, in Rockingham County, Virginia to the late Joseph and Della Hensley Magalis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Wesley “Wayne” Eshelman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Eric Magalis. She was a member and pianist of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, the Bennett’s Chapel Women’s Auxiliary, a member of the Helltown Hatters Red Hat Society, and a member of the Valley Glasshoppers group.
Janice enjoyed quilting with her church family, collecting glassware and toothpick holders, singing in the church choir, playing the piano, and most of all enjoying time with friends and family. Her faith, kindness, and loving spirit were admired by all that knew her.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Eshelman and John Eshelman; brother, Don Magalis; three grandchildren, Sarah Massey, Ryan Eshelman, and Mandy Eshelman and six great-grandchildren, Kiersten Massey, Christian Massey, Landon Eshelman, Elijah Eshelman, Madison Ennis, and Mason Einhorn.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Magalis, Kelly Magalis, Timothy Magalis, Brian Magalis, James “Jay” Crowder, and Tom Eshelman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Eshelman and Sam Reel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Allie Owens Foster (1934 – 2021)
Allie Owens Foster, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, left for her heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Allie requested all services to be private.
Allie was born May 18, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late Paul and Rose Owens.
She was a beloved mother, wife, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Allie was a kind loving woman with a golden heart and would help anyone in need.
Surviving is four children, Donna Weatherholt of Winchester, Lesley Deavers (Ashby), Donald V. “Ducky” Foster (Sharon) and William Roy Foster, all of Front Royal; one brother, Albert Owens (Shirley) of Front Royal; one sister, Catherine Bailey (W.J.) of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Foster, Jeremy Deavers, Justin Deavers, Tiffany Dodson, Donald V. Foster Jr., Michael Paul Addison, Roy Jeffries, and Natalie Foster; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Allie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. “Popeye” Foster; her parents; and eight siblings.
Obituaries
William “Billy” Lloyd Helms (1961 – 2021)
On October 31, 2021, William “Billy” Lloyd Helms died in Front Royal, Virginia after a short battle with malignant melanoma, he was 59 years old.
Billy is survived by his sisters, Kathy Cox, Sharon Helms, Susan Royall (Chuck), Jennifer Brown (Charlie), and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Helms, and father, Capt. Ronald L. Helms (USN). There are many friends that Billy considered family including Ana Lovo and the Covey family.
Billy was born on November 22, 1961, in Norfolk, Virginia. He traveled all over the country as the family was military in his youth. Billy graduated from Oakton High School then began working for the Covey family. In 2015 he moved to Front Royal and started another career at 84 Lumber. Billy’s bright smile, cheery disposition, and wicked sense of humor lit up every room he entered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for November 6, 2021, at 11 AM at Bentonville Baptist Church, 2438 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610. It will be immediately followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to any local food pantry. Billy loved to provide food and snacks for everyone.
Obituaries
Bonnie Van Campen (1942 – 2021)
Bonnie Sue Smith Van Campen, loving mother, and grandmother (December 25, 1942 – October 22, 2021)
Bonnie Van Campen was born in Ravenna, Ohio to Bill and Florence Smith. She was the oldest of 3 children. Bonnie earned a Master’s Degree in American History from Kent State University and went on to teach high school history in Philadelphia, PA.
Bonnie loved her family and was very proud of her children: Jeffrey, Michael, and Ingrid. After living for many years in Houston, TX, the family relocated to Austin, where Bonnie began sharing her enthusiasm and passion for learning through nannying and teaching preschool. She then relocated to Northern California where she continued her lifelong work of sharing love and learning with children. After living in Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and California, Bonnie ultimately made her home in Virginia.
Bonnie, affectionately known to her family as “LaLa”, loved birthdays, holidays, and any special occasion where she could cook a feast, bake delicious treats, or give the perfect gift (or many gifts) to brighten someone’s day. Over the years, she was always a supportive and enthusiastic cheerleader at loved ones’ sporting events and performances. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, taking them on amazing adventures, and enthusiastically exploring their interests and with them. Throughout her life, she was passionate about sharing her detailed knowledge of American history and engaging in incisive discussions of current events and politics.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Smith. She is survived by her siblings Mark Smith (Laurie) and Cherie Gadberry (Wayne) and all of their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Jeffrey and Joanne Van Campen and their son George; Michael and Letitia Van Campen and their children Jonah and Tobi; and Ingrid Patterson and her children Jude and Sadie.
Bonnie is loved and remembered by all whose lives she brightened. She lives on in the hearts, minds, and spirits of her family, those she taught & cared for, the families she touched, and her many friends in Texas, California, Virginia, and elsewhere. Celebrate her life by visiting a historical site, taking a child on a fun and educational field trip, or simply brightening someone’s day with a smile or thoughtful gift. She would like that.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. https://www.preventcancer.org/research/
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at the Crowder Family Farm in Etlan, VA on November 20, 2021.