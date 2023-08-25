Robert Lee Maki (1973 – 2023)

Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.

Sheriff Armentrout was born on June 17, 1942, in Oakton, Virginia, to the late Nelson and Ella Makeley Armentrout. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Timothy Armentrout, and sister-in-law, Joyce Armentrout.

He graduated from Strasburg High School class of 1960 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.

He retired from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in 2003, and prior to his tenure as Sheriff, he spent ten years at the Front Royal Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.

He was a very active member of the Front Royal and Warren County community with many memberships, awards, and positions, including past president of the Front Royal Jaycees, a lifetime member of Warren County Fair, past president of the Virginia State Sheriff Association, past president of the Fraternal Order of Police, and member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department.

He also was the past president and member of the Community Church Bowling League, the first commissioner of the Women’s Softball Team, coach for the Front Royal Little League and Softball League, member of the Front Royal Rotary Club, he organized and was the first commissioner of the Front Royal Soccer League, he initiated both the D.A.R.E. program and the Bicycle Rodeo for Warren County Schools, he organized the Warren County Senior Citizens Call-In Program, was awarded the Elliott Marshall Community Service Award in 1993, and was named Outstanding Young Man of Virginia in 1975 and America in 1976.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Armentrout of Front Royal; son, Blue Ajay (Christina) of Texas; daughter, Kathy Lynn Armentrout of Front Royal; brother, Bill Armentrout of Maurertown, Virginia; sister, Joan Roadcap of Woodstock, Virginia, and grandson, Sebastian Armentrout of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Allen Sibert, Jim Haffer, Frank Horan, Ricky Armentrout, Connie Bailey and Kahle Magalis.

Honorary pallbearers will be present and past Warren County Sheriff’s Department employees.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.