Obituaries
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr. (1944 – 2023)
Robert Leonard Snider, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
Services will be private.
Mr. Snider was born May 7, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Leonard Ford and Rosa Lee Hartley Snider.
He retired after many dedicated years as an Auto Body Technician.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 59 years, Peggy Carol Snider; two sons, Robert Leonard Snider, II of Linden and Joseph Everett Snider of Staunton; two daughters, Susan Paige Lester of Nokesville and Becca Lynn Snider of Linden; one brother, James Snider of Hagerstown, MD; one sister, Evelyn Snider of Lynchburg; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Snider was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Carl Leonard Snider.
Obituaries
Walter Carlton Rogers (1959 – 2023)
Walter Carlton Rogers, 63, of Middletown, VA, passed away on February 5, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1959, in Alexandria, VA, and is survived by his wife of 30 years, who adored him, Eloisa Victoria Rogers, “Elvi.” She called him “Darling,” and she was his “Baby Doll.”
Carlton is survived by his three children, who each called him their Hero: Amber Rebekah Jones and husband, Brett Jones; Carlton David Rogers “Bubby” and Angelina Victoria Rogers “Nina”; one granddaughter, Avery Rebekah Jones, and another beautiful grandchild on the way.
Carlton was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Elizabeth (Hand) Rogers, and father, James Perry Welford Rogers. He was named Walter after his paternal grandfather and Carlton after his father’s best friend. He is the third of seven children and always noted that he was the only one without a Bible name: Deborah Carroll (John), James Rogers (Lisa), Jonathan Rogers (Cathy), Joseph Rogers (Gwynanne), Benjamin Rogers (Paula), and Samuel Rogers (Connie). His family also includes many nephews and nieces, first and second generation, that Carlton loved dearly.
Carlton was born in Alexandria, VA but later grew up in Marshall, VA. He grew up with a wonderful family that loved and honored God. Carlton accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at age 10. Three years later, God called him to the ministry. Since he was a young boy, he has always sincerely loved and revered God.
As a young adult, he attended Rhema Bible Training Center and then Victory Bible Institute, both in Oklahoma. Later, he faithfully served at Faith Christian Church in Warrenton, VA, for eleven years. In May 2000, he and his family pioneered Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center in Front Royal, VA, where Carlton was Founder and Senior Pastor for nearly 23 years.
Carlton is best remembered for his love for God, family, and people. With his sparkling blue eyes, mischievous smile, and trademark thumbs-up indicating that “all is well,” he ran a tremendous ministry of excellence full of God’s love and power. Carlton went through some challenging seasons in his life, which gave him tremendous compassion for hurting people. He had a special place in his heart for the ‘down and out’ and was uniquely used by God to help love people to life. Carlton was a very humble man and always stayed small in his own eyes, yet he truly lived a life of great impact.
Carlton’s wife and children are determined to take all that he invested in them and carry on the ministry God began through him. His legacy will live on as they continue to love God and love people as Carlton did. Dynamic Life will continue to have a tremendous impact in their community so that the dreams that God put in Carlton’s heart will continue to come to pass for generations to come.
Carlton will be laid to rest in a private family burial. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center on Friday, March 24, at 6:00 pm. The service will be conducted by a partnership of four men who each played a unique and special role in Carlton’s life: Dr. Decker Tapscott, Pastor Phil Privette, Sr., Rev. Mark Hankins, and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell.
Family and friends can send flowers or a memorial financial gift to Dynamic Life Praise & Worship Center at 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630, in honor of Pastor Carlton Rogers.
UPDATE: The location of his memorial service has been moved to Warren County High School and will take place on Friday, March 24th, at 6 pm.
Obituaries
Goldie A. King (1948 – 2023)
Goldie A. King, 74, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on March 9th, 2023, at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock, VA.
Mrs. King was born on July 7, 1948, In Front Royal, VA.
Goldie is the daughter of the late Bertha Derflinger.
She was married to the late Elmer King.
Surviving is a daughter, Peggy Jenkins (Jeff Miller) of Middletown, VA; one son, Gary King, of Strasburg, VA; a granddaughter, Heather Broy (David) of Strasburg, VA; one grandson, Patrick Cameron of Strasburg, VA. She also has five great-grandkids – Mason Broy, Nataleigh Cameron, Bradyn Broy, Averi Cameron, and Parker Cameron.
The family would like to thank Consulate Healthcare for caring for Goldie.
Direct Cremation Services of Virginia are handling arrangements.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
David Eugene Clark (1934 – 2023)
On Thursday, March 16th, 2023, David Eugene Clark suddenly passed away at his White Post, VA home. Born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 16th, 1934, he was the son of Mildred Riggs and James Stansbury Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald James Clark.
Surviving Dave are his wife of 66 wonderful years, Beverly; his three children: David Alan (Richmond), Lindsey (Steve) of Carrboro, NC, and Gary (Marie) of Sykesville, MD; and grandchildren Geneva (and husband Matt), Jamie, Drew, Gabi (and husband Cameron), Isabella, and Brody.
Dave was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War on destroyers; his final assignment was Quartermaster Second Class on the USS Laffey.
Dave graduated from West Virginia University in 1959. He had a long career in textiles manufacturing management, first with FMC and subsequently with Avtex Fibers. He also served as Warren County Assistant County Manager, retiring in 1999.
Dave was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. He and Beverly were very active in music, most recently with the Loudoun Chorale as well as local church music programs.
Dave was also very active in the local Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Chapter 313. He was also heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his years. For nearly all his life, Dave was an enthusiastic basketball player, and he played weekends into his 70s; his defensive use of elbows was renowned.
He was enormously proud of his family, who will cherish his memory and miss him immensely.
Visitation will be Monday evening, March 20, at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St. in Winchester, VA, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church at 116 South Loudoun St. in Winchester, VA; a reception will follow the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, at Evergreen North Cemetery, 4800 Emerson Ave., in Parkersburg, WV. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the ASPCA or to local animal shelters.
Please view the obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes (1938 – 2023)
Gilbert Franklin “Butch” Himes, Sr., 84, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away at his home on Friday, March 10, 2023.
A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Butch was born August 22, 1938, in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Theodore Augusta and Hazel Elizabeth Gallion Himes. He was married to the late Gracie Deloris Pullen Himes. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Himes.
He retired from the United States Navy.
Surviving are his three sons, Gilbert Franklin Himes, Jr. and wife Wanda of Front Royal, Paul David Himes and wife Laura of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Michael Ray Williams and wife Dannette of Chester Gap; two daughters, Lisa Ann Metz of Morgantown, West Virginia and Kelly Dye and husband Mike of Culpeper; many grandchildren; and his little dog, “Little Willy.”
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Obituaries
Crystal Lynn Cubbage (1985 – 2023)
Crystal Lynn Cubbage, 36, of Rappahannock County, Virginia, passed away on November 17, 2022.
A celebration of life will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge in Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating at 1:00 pm.
Crystal was born on December 19, 1985, to her father, Thomas F. Cubbage, and her late mother, Mary Ellen Smoot. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. She is also preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Mary Agnus Helenschmidt.
Surviving Crystal is her step-father, Jerry W. Smoot; her biological father, Thomas F. Cubbage; her sister, Heather Cubbage (James Duncan); her grandmother, Delores King; her aunts and uncles, Chip and Vickie Staton, and Mike and Faye Smoot; her niece and nephew, Dalton Smoot and Rebeccah Duncan; and numerous extended family members.
Crystal’s love for music ranged from 50 cent and Eminem to Tom Petty to Kenny, Dolly, and Conway. She had her headphones on whenever she was around and would sing along with her music. Crystal was infatuated with Eminem and unicorns. She also loved professional wrestling and fishing and had a way with people.
She loved to roll right up to you and start talking to anyone, she had an infectious personality. Crystal liked having her electronics; it was her escape. When she would be at home, it was nothing for her to have her iPod on, blaring Eminem, the computer downloading new music while she played her Xbox with wrestling playing on the big screen. When talking with Crystal, she would make you laugh and knew how to read people, she had a very inviting presence that had a positive impact on many in the community. Crystal didn’t see the bad in people; she would find the good.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blueridge Hospice center in Winchester. The family is also asking to bring a dish to share.
Obituaries
Shirley Diane Burgess (1949 – 2023)
Shirley Diane Burgess, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City, Virginia.
Diane was born February 27, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Cletus Edward, Sr., and Jeanette Madora Dotson Jenkins.
She worked many years at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Front Royal. She was a lifelong member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter # 1194 in Front Royal and a member of the Front Royal Eagles.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Mullins and husband Mike of Stephens City and Lisa Jeffries and husband Mark of Strasburg; one brother, Cletus E. “Bubba” Jenkins, Jr. and wife Linda of Strasburg; one sister, Joyce Jenkins of Front Royal; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Toby, Jaimie, Tiffany, Krista, Jessica, and Little Mark; 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, Derrik, Tyler, Wyatt, Grayson, Brantley, Gabby, London, Dakoda, and Cameron; her caregiver, Angie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dale Burgess; parents; and two sisters, Janet Taylor and Sharon Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Little Mark Jeffries, Mark Jeffries, Mike Mullins, Toby Brown, Timmy Smith and Allen Burke.
Brandon Burke, Nathan Burke, Derrik Clatterbuck, Justin Rhodes, and Hailey Rhodes will be honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.