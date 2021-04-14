Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver (1953 – 2021)

Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver, 67, of Reliance, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Reliance Cemetery.

Bobby was born October 30, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late David Nelson Gruver and Thelma L. Gruver of Reliance. Bobby never met a stranger and would always help someone in need. He was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, especially his beloved son “Bob”. Bobby was the strongest of men, in all aspects of life. He was an amazing father and son, who loved nothing more than making sure his parents, son, and farm were well taken care of. Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.

Surviving with his mother are his son Bobby Gruver of Reliance; and lifetime companion and faithful friend Dawn Ferris of Reliance. Bobby was preceded in death by his father and grandson Colton Gruver.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Gruver, Carroll Hawes, Dicky Sargent, Roger Robinson, Kenny Fultz, and Dennis Corder.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.