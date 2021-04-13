Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. (1967 – 2021)

Robert Monroe “Robbie” Tennett, Jr. 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County. All are asked to wear their favorite sports jersey the day of the service in memory of Robbie.

Robbie was born February 18, 1967, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Robert Monroe “Bobby” Tennett, Sr. of Front Royal and Joann Stinson Tennett. He was a Warren County High School graduate Class of 1985 and worked for the Northern Virginia Daily since the age of 11. Robbie worked for Atlantic Research in Gainesville, Virginia until their closing. He was an avid sports fan a life-long Redskins and Capitols fan, and a member of the Republican Party. In his past time, he could always be found at the Melting Pot where he made many great friends. Robbie was very kind-hearted and never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Surviving with his parents are a sister Angela Ruffo and husband Joe of Front Royal; brother Chris Tennett and wife Kristi of Front Royal; two nephews whom he loved dearly Cole Ruffo and Christopher Tennett; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother Christopher Wade Tennett, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Will Nesbitt, Eric Nesbitt, Thomas Lockhart, Darrin Plaugher, Tim “Boo” Striker, Matt Roby, Trevor Brown, and Trevor Summers.

Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews Cole and Christopher and his life-long friend of over forty years Tim Ratigan.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.