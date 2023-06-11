Obituaries
Robert Stone Simpson, USMC Ret. (1940 – 2023)
Robert Stone Simpson, USMC Ret. 82, of Kent, Delaware, passed away on June 6, 2023, at Christiana Care-Accent Care in Newark, Delaware.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Simpson was born October 1, 1940, in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles Roy and Lillian Gertrude Stone Simpson. He retired from the United States Marine Corps.
He was married to the late Gladys Edwards Simpson, who preceded him in death in 2022.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Ashton of North Carolina and Kimberly Scarbro (Chris Lennon) of Delaware; one granddaughter, Amanda Alger (P.J. Garhart).
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed
Elfriede “Connie” Leichmann Steed, 86, departed this life Monday evening, June 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Va., surrounded by her family following complications from surgery. Born in Bayern, Germany March 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosa Fischer Leichmann.
She met her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany in 1956. On January 19, 1957, she married Beverley Steed in Oberschleissheim, Germany, before coming to the United States, where she has made her home for the last 65 consecutive years. She worked as a hairdresser for 60+ years before retiring. Known to many as Connie and Omi, she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was the last living member of her family. Predeceased by both parents and sisters Rosalid Leichmann Schorosch and Balbine Leichmann Elsner, all of Germany.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Beverley W. Steed; Daughters Patricia “Patty” Morris and Connie Sue Morris and her husband Rocky, all of Front Royal; Grandsons, Dana Anthony Mangene and Aaron Morris of Front Royal; Granddaughter, Mindy Sue Morris Gibson and her husband Jason of W.V.; Great-grandchildren, Katherine, Samuel and Gabriella Mangene all of Front Royal, Jaylen Gibson and Austin Wiles of Sod, W.V., whom Omi had a very special relationship with.
At Connie’s request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life at the home of Connie and Rocky Morris, with April Ross officiating on July 15, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Food and beverages will be served. The interment will be at a later date.
Barry Arnold Trent (1965 – 2023)
Barry Arnold Trent, 58, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Chad Hrbeck officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.
Barry was born on January 8, 1965, in Farmville, Virginia, to Kenneth Trent and his late mother, Loraine Stickley.
Surviving Barry is his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Trent; his father, Kenneth Trent; his son, Kirk Trent (Kayla); his siblings, Margie Trent and Crystal Stickley; and his grandchildren, Elijah Trent and Maverick Trent.
Barry was a successful business owner for most of his married life. His hobbies included going fishing and camping with his son.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Trent, Greg Bowman, Derek Geary, Blaire Bowman, Raven Roff and Rick Couchman.
Shelby Jean Daniel (1939 – 2023)
Shelby Jean Daniel, 84, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born in Chester Gap, VA, to Andrew Ramsey Williams and Sarah Elizabeth Showers Williams.
Shelby graduated from Warren County High School in 1957. After her marriage to Billy Daniel, she began her life as a Navy wife living in Illinois, Maine, and Connecticut. They moved to Charlottesville, VA, where her husband attended the University of Virginia. She was employed as a medical secretary at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
They moved to Newport News in 1969. Shelby and her family joined Second Presbyterian Church, now Denbigh Presbyterian, in 1970, where she was an Elder and Chairman of the Flower Committee, creating beautifully artistic arrangements for the worship service for 30 years. Shelby was awarded the Presbyterian Honorary Life Membership Award for serving the life of the church and the Presbyterian Women’s Organization. Shelby was a beautiful artist creating many China painting articles, painting portraits, flowers, and a mural on her home wall.
After her husband died, she began traveling with her sister. They spent winters in Florida and traveled Europe, including Scotland, Ireland, England, Paris, and Hawaii. Shelby was a kind and loving soul, giving of herself to so many. She always tried to see the good in people.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Davis Daniel; her daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Daniel, and her brother, George Noah Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Dawn Daniel; her sister, Judy Harris; her brother, Andrew Williams and 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Denbigh Presbyterian Church by Rev. Deborah Dail. Burial will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Denbigh Presbyterian Church or your favorite wildlife rescue. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Clarence Douglas “C.D.” Strother Jr. (1946 – 2023)
Clarence Douglas “C.D.” Strother Jr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at 2785 Harmony Hollow Road, Front Royal.
Mr. Strother was born in Front Royal on January 5, 1946, to the late Clarence Sr. and Lucy Elkins Strother. He was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1964, then went on to play football for Virginia Tech, where he attended classes until he was drafted. He served in the Vietnam War as an Army Medic from 1966 to 1968. Upon returning home, he worked many carpentry jobs and as a foreman in the District of Columbia.
Survivors include his adopted family, Elizabeth Vaughan, Gary Duane “Dewey” Vaughan, James A.S. Vaughan, Reno Vaughan, and numerous cousins.
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey (1925 – 2023)
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey, 97, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Mrs. Ramsey was born on December 18, 1925, in Patrick County, Virginia to the late George and Susan Jamison Lackey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James William Ramsey. She was a volunteer for Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia, for many years after retiring from the Federal Government after a long career as an administrative assistant.
Survivors include her two sons, Phillip M. Ramsey of Warrenton and David J. Ramsey of Patrick Springs, Virginia; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Sally Ann Schottroffe (1943 – 2023)
Sally Ann Schottroffe, 79, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Mrs. Schottroffe was born on August 8, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Earl and Mildred Donaldson Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vernon Schottroffe, and sister, Gloria Haines.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan Schottroffe and Michael Schottroffe (Leslie), both of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Deanna Schottroffe of Stephens City; brother, Earl Fox Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia; two sisters, Doris Hamilton and Melissa Crone, both of Delaware; three grandchildren, Anne Marie Schottroffe, Michael R. Schottroffe and Rachel Fry (Shawn); six great-grandchildren and her best friend, Meg Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.