Robert William “Bob” Porter (1950 – 2023)

Robert William “Bob” Porter, Jr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Bob was born December 14, 1950, in Farley Hill, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert William Porter, Sr., and Dorothy Loraine Darnell Porter.

In his earlier years, he worked as a coal miner in West Virginia. He worked for 26 years for the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. Bob retired after many dedicated years from S.W. Rodgers.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Essie M. Porter; children, Bobby L. Porter and wife Tammy of West Virginia, Stephanie Webster and husband Sugar Ray of Front Royal and Billy Smith of Strasburg; two sisters, Debbie Acord and husband Gary of Sophia, West Virginia and Tammy Nicely and husband Gary of Cool Ridge, West Virginia; one brother, Danny Porter and wife Nila of Crab Orchard, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Mike Porter and wife Crystal, Ashley Porter and Eric Porter; six great-grandchildren, Nathan Morris, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allison Porter, Sophie Lottinger and Titan “Ti” Teter; his two faithful dogs, Major and Bella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tabatha Porter; one brother, Jimmy Porter; and two grandsons, Christopher Porter and Hunter Porter.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.