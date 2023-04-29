Obituaries
Robert William “Bob” Porter (1950 – 2023)
Robert William “Bob” Porter, Jr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Bob was born December 14, 1950, in Farley Hill, West Virginia, the son of the late Robert William Porter, Sr., and Dorothy Loraine Darnell Porter.
In his earlier years, he worked as a coal miner in West Virginia. He worked for 26 years for the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. Bob retired after many dedicated years from S.W. Rodgers.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Essie M. Porter; children, Bobby L. Porter and wife Tammy of West Virginia, Stephanie Webster and husband Sugar Ray of Front Royal and Billy Smith of Strasburg; two sisters, Debbie Acord and husband Gary of Sophia, West Virginia and Tammy Nicely and husband Gary of Cool Ridge, West Virginia; one brother, Danny Porter and wife Nila of Crab Orchard, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Mike Porter and wife Crystal, Ashley Porter and Eric Porter; six great-grandchildren, Nathan Morris, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allison Porter, Sophie Lottinger and Titan “Ti” Teter; his two faithful dogs, Major and Bella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tabatha Porter; one brother, Jimmy Porter; and two grandsons, Christopher Porter and Hunter Porter.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Vivian L. McEathron (1933 – 2023)
Vivian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. The entombment will be private.
Mrs. McEathron was born March 18, 1933, in Mayville, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Raymond Robert and Sylvia Elizabeth Coulter Schellpfeffer.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Gene McEathron; one son, David G. McEathron and wife Jackie of New Braunfels, Texas; three daughters, Debra L. Hite and husband Bruce of Browntown, Dori A. McEathron of Lively, Virginia, and Deana M. Goss and husband Dave of Front Royal; daughter-in-law, Donna L. McEathron of Browntown; one sister, Bette L. Volenec and husband Marc of Madison, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McEathron was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel T. McEathron; and a sister, Marian J. Giese.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Pastor Noah Goss, Zachary McEathron, Joshua Hite, Eli McEathron, B.J. Carrier, and Drew Goss.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob McEathron and Andrew McEathron.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Vivian McEathron Memorial Fund, 18 West 6th St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Frances Christine “Fran” Payne (1952 – 2023)
Frances Christine “Fran” Payne, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Fran at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. The burial will follow all services at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.
Fran was born on April 13, 1952, to the late Edgar Allen Payne and Latitia Cozad. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Tobin, Mary Alice Savoy, and Brenda Fleischer.
Surviving Fran is her loving husband of 33 years, Bert White; her step-father, Dave Cozad; her children, Jessica Alexander (Brian), Dan Orrisson (Wendy Bellinger), Bud White, Brad White, Juanita White and James White (Karen); her sister, Linda Tolson; her 8 grandchildren; her 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Fran was a Past Senior Regent at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. She was also a mother to all; she never met a child that she didn’t love and care for.
Pallbearers are Chip Cooper, Joe Bonder, Bud White, Brad White, James White, and Donnie Whittle
Obituaries
James Michael Deveney (1976 – 2023)
James Michael Deveney, 47, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
James was born on April 17, 1976, in Yuba City, California, to the late William Randy Deveney and Crystal Lynne Cloud Lorenzetti. He worked for True Value Hardware Store.
Surviving along with his mother are his stepfather, Paul Lorenzetti; wife, Dawn Frankel; grandparents, James and Phyllis McClain; two sons, Nicholas and Jonah Deveney; brother, Dustin Deveney; sister, Kelly Scobie; step-sister, Tanya Haney, and several aunts and cousins.
Obituaries
Carl J. Frazier, Jr. (1948 -2023)
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Carl J. Frazier, Jr., on April 15, 2023.
Carl J was born June 19, 1948, to the late Carl J. Frazier, Sr., and Emily Sue Nicholson Frazier.
Carl J will forever be remembered for his tenacity in getting where he needed to go and letting his presence be known once he arrived. He knew no stranger and was often found on a street corner, drawing his pipe, waiting on a good Samaritan who would be willing to give him a ride back to Bentonville. If you were one of the many, who would graciously give Carl J a ride, bless you.
Carl J will forever be remembered by his brothers, Bill, David, Melvin (Caroline), and Lynwood, and sisters, Mary Soyars and Brenda Williams.
He is united with loved ones that cleared the path, his parents; his wife, Margaret Frazier; three brothers, James Frazier, Paul “Dick” Frazier, and Charles “Charlie” Frazier; and three sisters, Susan Slusher, Shelby Foster, and Paula Frazier.
May we forever remember Carl J by doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone every day.
Obituaries
Edward “Ed” R. Waltz (1937 – 2023)
Edward “Ed” R. Waltz, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Waltz was born on October 30, 1937, in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, to the late William F. Waltz and Etta Dee Campbell Wagner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert Waltz, and three sisters, Dolores Waltz, Etta Fay Daly, and Lou Lou Waltz. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his twin brother, Joseph R. Waltz (Opal) of Front Royal; nephew, Joseph Waltz (Mary) of Front Royal and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Obituaries
Florence “Flo” K. Miller (1936 – 2023)
Florence “Flo” K. Miller, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Flo was born March 9, 1936, in Waterlick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Henry Shiflett and Rachael Virginia Marrow.
She attended Riverton United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the Woman of the Moose Chapter 1194 in Front Royal, a member of the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, and the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal. She retired after many dedicated years as an accountant from the CIA and received numerous awards for her work.
Surviving are three children, Vickie K. Henry and partner Francois of Front Royal, Wanda L Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Robert R. Miller and wife Kelly of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Hugh B. Henry (Stephanie) of Front Royal, Micah N. Henry (Shanna) of Front Royal and Tori R. Campbell (Kevin) of Tampa, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Brian M. Smoot (Jessica) and Allison N. Henry; two sisters, Annie “Petzie” Wilson of Strasburg and Rachael “Cookie” Wood of Washburn, Tennessee; and a special niece Denise F. Smedley of Front Royal.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Annette D. Miller.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Henry, Micah Henry, Francois Ouimet, Brian Smoot, Art Saffelle, and Mark Merchant.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.