Local News
Robotic field painter, senior center patio among School Board approvals
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, February 1 meeting, unanimously approved several action items, including the purchase of a robotic athletic field painter, a senior center patio, an IT construction proposal, and another school bus purchase.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted 5-0 to approve the collaborative purchase of a robotic field painter. The total cost of $45,080 — which will be paid over a six-year period at $7,513 each year — will be divided equally between the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Facilities Department, Skyline High School, and Warren County High School. Each will pay $2,504 yearly to Tiny Mobile Robots USA, LLC.
An additional appropriation is not required as budgets for these departments can cover the annual expense, according to WCPS staff, who told the School Board that the purchase is considered the best option for efficiently using school district manpower and will produce an annual cost saving on paint.
The School Board also voted unanimously to approve a patio for the new Warren County Senior Center being built at its 15th Street school property, which is officially known as the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex. WCPS sublets roughly 59,010 square feet at the former 15th Street Middle School facility to the Warren County Department of Social Services, the County’s Health Department, and the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, among others.
Taryn Logan, Deputy County Administrator for Warren County, presented details on the proposed patio, noting that the lease agreement requires the School Board to approve any exterior renovations in advance in writing.
“We’re currently making improvements to the cafeteria space to move the senior center from its current location, which is by Chimney Fields, to this location,” Logan said.
There is a grassy area right outside the cafeteria doors where the patio, a stone sign that will say Warren County Senior Center, and a metal fence to enclose the area will be located, said Logan. “We think it’ll be a nice little area for the seniors to enjoy outside,” she said.
In another action, the School Board unanimously passed a request for another school bus purchase from Sonny Merryman Bus Co. costing $127,509. The bus will be manufactured and delivered along with the seven current buses on order. All vehicles are scheduled to be ready before the 2023-2024 school year, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith.
Smith said the board also authorized the superintendent to make the bus purchase request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, which would have to modify the amount on the existing purchase order.
Additionally, a $160,929 network wiring project at Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School was approved for Syntax Communications.
“As part of the LFK construction project, the network cabling needs to be updated to meet the current technology needs of the modern school system,” WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant told board members, adding that the cost will be paid out of the LFK construction funds and was bid through the Warren County government IT contract.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School received an award for having a 95.38 percent attendance rate during the month of January, Ballenger said. Incentives to ramp up attendance at the school included extra gym time, cookie decorating, and class option choices such as dance parties and having lunch with a teacher in the classroom.
Warren County Middle School won for the second time in a row with a 92.21 percent attendance rate for January. Incentives included a snowball fight, watching a movie with their friends, and earning a trophy.
The most improved for January was Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, which saw attendance rise 2.84 percent for an overall 93.1 percent attendance rate in January, according to Ballenger. Fun incentives included popsicles with the principal for the class having the best attendance on any given day.
Click her to watch the School Board meeting of February 1, 2023.
Local News
Front Royal Presbyterian Church holds open conversation regarding Thermal Shelter
On January 30, 2023, the Front Royal Presbyterian Church held a ‘question and answer’ session at the church regarding the Thermal Shelter. The 2022/2023 season of the Thermal Shelter is being held at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church. Several neighbors are concerned about the Thermal Shelter and its operation. Pastor Carrie Evans moderated the conversation, along with Michelle Smelter and several shelter board members, to answer questions.
The shelters will operate from December 17, 2022, to March 31, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am daily.
Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
R-MA CyberPatriot teams compete in national competition
On December 9, 2022, between 2:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the math room at Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School became the scene of a victory the students would not know they had achieved until after winter break.
One of R-MA’s two CyberPatriot teams at the middle school level won first place statewide. The other team scored well enough to proceed with the first-place winners to the semi-finals on January 20-21, 2023. The top three teams who come out of the semi-finals go to finals, and unfortunately, neither R-MA team achieved that position. “But both teams had fun,” said their coach, Michael Glotfelty. They look forward to the nation’s cyber cup in May, a jeopardy-style competition hosted by CYBER.org.
CyberPatriot, a national educational program founded by the Air Force Foundation in 2009, prepares middle school and high school students across America to enter the job market for cyber defense, should they choose to prefer that career path, and uses a round of competitions as a feature of the training process. With the competition on their mental horizons, R-MA’s young cyber warriors prepare by learning about multiple aspects of cyber warfare, including tasks and concepts relevant to the type of work the Department of Defense does every day. “Where many adults had to learn these skills in college and even grad school,” said Coach Glotfelty, “these kids have been doing cyber security since they were eleven.”
It makes sense that R-MA has a CyberPatriot presence at its school, as R-MA is committed to giving its students the best of the best. First, it gives them Coach Glotfelty, a man with thirty years of cyber security knowledge and a military background; as he meets with the students only once a week for an hour, it can be hard to impart everything he wants to tell them. “It’s rewarding,” he said, “that we have a generation of cyber warriors that will be starting off running when they enter the job markets where there is a huge shortage of skilled personnel.”
Even if they do not choose the cyber path, R-MA graduates are well-prepared for the future, as one hundred percent of them go on to matriculate at the best schools in the world. It is a co-ed private school for grades six through twelve. They even have an elite Air Force JROTC program, and in 2022, fifty-nine students graduating received over $16.6 million in scholarships. They can be found on the web at www.RMA.edu.
Watch a recent promo video on the CyberPatriot competition for some background information.
Local News
County’s Virginia Inland Port begins 2023 by getting ALL of its operational power needs from clean-energy resources
Virginia Inland Port (VIP) is fulfilling all of its operational electricity needs from clean-energy resources and in doing so moves The Port of Virginia® forward with its goal of reducing emissions and becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.
The Virginia Inland Port, located in Warren County in northwestern Virginia near the intersection of Interstates 66 and 81, gets its power from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and through a new agreement the cooperative will provide clean electricity to VIP from Virginia-based solar installations. The clean energy began flowing on January 1st. Virginia Inland Port is the first of the port’s six general cargo terminals to get 100-percent of its electricity from renewable sources.
“We have a clearly-stated goal of getting away from fossil fuel use and this is another important step forward,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “This port is a modern, world-class operation and we are overlaying it with a twenty-first century approach to sustainability. This move helps reduce our contribution to global climate change and will help make us a leader among our US East Coast peers in terms of environmental sustainability.”
The move to renewable energy is part of the overall expansion and modernization of VIP. This year work begins on a $15 million capacity expansion that will create more capacity and efficiency. When the work is complete, the terminal will retire straddle carriers and begin using rubber-tire gantry cranes to move containers from rail-cars to trucks.
“A reconfigured rail operation and container stacking area combined with new cargo conveyance equipment will give us room to grow and drive efficiency in the same space, but with a smaller carbon footprint,” Edwards said. “VIP will be better, as a terminal and as a neighbor.”
The port is already sourcing some of its electricity for cargo operations at its terminals in the Norfolk Harbor from renewable sources. By 2024, the port will fulfill all of its electricity needs at its marine terminals from renewable recourses, well ahead of the original 2032 “SCOPE 2” deadline.
- Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.
“Nearly six years ago, we began to electrify our operation, audit carbon emissions, replace aging equipment with greener machines and make greater use of technology,” Edwards said. “As a result, more than one-third of the equipment we use on terminal today is electric and our use of technology is driving efficiency.
“Our effort aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations. It is also a strategic business decision. Consumers worldwide are demanding clean – green – supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”
The port’s 2040 carbon neutrality goal focuses on protecting local communities and the environment through fundamental changes in how the port operates. More about the port’s overall sustainability effort can be found in the 2021 Environmental Sustainability Report.
(From a Release by Va. Port Authority)
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
Local News
J-Term 2023 at Randolph-Macon Academy
At Randolph-Macon Academy, academic enrichment and experiential learning are at the forefront of our teaching philosophy. That’s why R-MA offers students the chance to take their education one step further with our January Term (J-Term).
The J-Term is a 3-week term between the Fall and Spring semesters. Courses offered during this period give students a chance to earn credit towards their high school graduation, whilst exploring innovative topics that extend beyond the traditional academic curriculum. By getting a head start on the academic year, students can ensure they hit the ground running in the Spring semester.
For students looking to delve further into their passions and career interests, here’s a look at what the J-Term at R-MA has to offer!
The Upper School offered a wide variety of interesting topics including: Cyanotyping, Creativity Lab, Photography, DIY, Film History, and Fellowship of the Rings, Drill & Ceremony, Hidden History, School of Rock, Improvised Comedy, Civil War, Talking African Cloth, Culinary, Mind & Body, Film Project, Adulting 101, Intro to Investing, Cabinet of Curiosities, and Military Operations Course (MOC1)
The Middle School had very exciting subjects to submerge themselves into including: Primitive Survival, Sport/Activity Fitness Planning, Introduction to Drones, The “Mad” Universe of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” Dive into Dance, Mindful Meditation, World Religions and Culture, Say “Hi” to Hydroponics, Solve-it, and Diplomacy 101: Model United Nations.
- Primitive Survival Part 1 (Learn the tools)
- Primitive Survival Part 2 (See a search and rescue)
- Solve It
- The “Mad” Universe of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” and Say “HI” to Hydroponics
- Introduction to Drones
- Dive Into Dance
Hope you enjoyed this sample of J-Term 2023 highlights! Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12. We offer a superior university-preparatory curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program preparing graduates to pursue lives of meaning and success. Every year, 100% of our graduates are accepted to the best universities around the world with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Visit us at www.RMA.edu.
Local News
National school-choice advocate speaks in Front Royal
The lady who engineered “the biggest school-choice victory in U.S. history in Arizona last fall” spoke on January 29, 2023, before more than a hundred people in Father Ruehl Hall at St. John’s Catholic Church in Front Royal. The subject was the “Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA)” program that went into effect in Arizona in September 2022.
The speaker was Christine Accurso, executive director of the ESA program for the Arizona State Department of Education. Accurso spoke for 20 minutes from a prepared script, then took questions for more than an hour and a half on how the ESA program works. The Front Royal Catholic Civic-Education Group sponsored the event.
Accurso made three main points in her presentation:
• Arizona’s new law makes all of Arizona’s 1.1 million school-aged kids eligible for $7,000 in ESA money that can be spent at any private or religious school. Since the program started last fall, the families of almost 50,000 students in Arizona have signed up for the program. About half have had some public school experience.
• Accurso expects the number of students signing up for the ESA program to double this year to approximately 100,000 students.
• Accurso repeatedly emphasized that ESA money does not go directly from the government to a school — but to a parent, who then decides how the money will be spent.
Accurso said this is exactly how many federally-funded programs —like the GI Bill, Pell grants, pre-K headstart, Medicaid, food stamps, and Section 8 housing — have operated for years. “For some reason,” Accurso stressed, “when it comes to K-12 education, teachers’ unions have built into our heads that it’s not right for public dollars to follow students. That simply is not true.”
Watch the event on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County opens thrift store
On November fourth of last year, the Humane Society of Warren County opened a thrift store located at 450 S. Commerce Avenue, adjacent to On Cue and the CVS. As the proceeds go to support homeless animals, Pick of the Litter Thrift Store comes at a time when the HSWC greatly needs it.
“It took a lot of work to put the planning process together,” executive director Megan Bowers explained. Previously HSWC hosted a yard sale once a year in June that generated four to five thousand dollars, but it proved to be lacking due to the requests they were receiving from the community for a place to bring donations.
“We could not have asked for a better community,” store manager Jessie Moore exclaimed. “Every day feels like Christmas!” Her positive outlook characterizes the store she runs, where a patron can help himself to a complimentary coffee and browse the collection of books, DVDs, rows upon rows of clothing, and the occasional odd item like a set of glassware.
Jessie said each day is different, and she never knows what will come in. It is all about “the fur babies,” as she jovially put it. She expressed relief that HSWC has finally generated a more reliable source of funding than the yard sale. Watching Jessie move around the store with her assistant Laura Hickman and interact with customers, it is obvious that they are thoroughly enjoying themselves. Of course, it is all about the fur babies.
This is an establishment that welcomes animals. Anyone browsing the goods is welcome to have their pet alongside them.
“They’ve done really well over there,” Megan said in praise of the Pick of the Litter team. HSWC has three branches: the shelter, the clinic, and the thrift store.
As proud and fond as many are of their four-legged family members, it is a consolation in this cold season to know that such a capable organization is doing everything possible to keep Warren County’s domestic animals on the warm side of the front door.
