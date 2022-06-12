Rock climbing is popular and fun

Looking for a new summer sport that will “make the world go away” while you’re having fun? Try rock climbing. Both men and women are into it today. USA Climbing, the national governing board for the sport, says participation has grown by 75 percent in recent years.

Indoor rock climbing is offered in most cities, and there are usually several locations to choose from. Most offer safe climbing courses for beginners.

Proper equipment, like harnesses and climbing shoes, can be rented. A climbing session usually costs about $20-$30 including equipment rental.

Indoor facility operators report that beginners catch on fairly quickly. At first, their endurance level won’t allow them to climb very long, because they don’t use their arms like that on a normal day.

If they stick with climbing for a couple of months, however, they can develop the skill and strength to climb confidently.

No special clothing is required. Most climbers wear T-shirts or tank tops and shorts. On a cold day, they may bring sweats to wear while waiting to climb.

Terms used by climbers include:

Crimper: Wall hold using curled fingers.

Sloper: Wall hold using an open hand on a downward angled rock.

Gaston: Wall hold using fingers sideways.

Belay: Holding a safety rope for a climbing partner, using a friction device.

Many parks have climbing walls which are free. On-site equipment rental, however, is not usually available. Rock climbing shoes cost from $70 to $90, with harnesses costing around $50. Chalk sells for $2 to $4.