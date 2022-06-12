Interesting Things to Know
Rock climbing is popular and fun
Looking for a new summer sport that will “make the world go away” while you’re having fun? Try rock climbing. Both men and women are into it today. USA Climbing, the national governing board for the sport, says participation has grown by 75 percent in recent years.
Indoor rock climbing is offered in most cities, and there are usually several locations to choose from. Most offer safe climbing courses for beginners.
Proper equipment, like harnesses and climbing shoes, can be rented. A climbing session usually costs about $20-$30 including equipment rental.
Indoor facility operators report that beginners catch on fairly quickly. At first, their endurance level won’t allow them to climb very long, because they don’t use their arms like that on a normal day.
If they stick with climbing for a couple of months, however, they can develop the skill and strength to climb confidently.
No special clothing is required. Most climbers wear T-shirts or tank tops and shorts. On a cold day, they may bring sweats to wear while waiting to climb.
Terms used by climbers include:
- Crimper: Wall hold using curled fingers.
- Sloper: Wall hold using an open hand on a downward angled rock.
- Gaston: Wall hold using fingers sideways.
- Belay: Holding a safety rope for a climbing partner, using a friction device.
Many parks have climbing walls which are free. On-site equipment rental, however, is not usually available. Rock climbing shoes cost from $70 to $90, with harnesses costing around $50. Chalk sells for $2 to $4.
June Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Tom Holland, 26, actor (Spider-Man), Kingston-upon-Thames, England, 1996.
2 – Awkwafina, 34, actress (Crazy Rich Asians, Oceans 8), rap artist, born Nora Lum at Forest Hills, NY, 1988.
3 – Deniece Williams, 71, singer, Gary, IN, 1951.
4 – Maria Bakalova, 26, actress (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Burgas, Bulgaria, 1996.
5 – Chad Allen, 48, actor (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Cerritos, CA, 1974.
6 – Paul Giamatti, 55, actor (Sideways), New York, NY, 1967.
7 – Michael Cera, 34, actor (Arrested Development), Brompton, Ontario, Canada, 1988.
8 – Kanye West, 44, singer, producer, Atlanta, GA, 1977.
9 – Johnny Depp, 59, actor (Pirates of the Caribbean), Owensboro, KY, 1963.
10 – Tara Lipinski, 39, figure skater, Philadelphia, PA, 1982.
11 – Adrienne Barbeau, 77, actress (Escape from New York), Sacramento, CA, 1945.
12 – Marv Albert, 79, former sportscaster, born Marvin Philip Aufrichtig. New York, NY, 1943.
13 – Malcolm McDowell, 79, actor (A Clockwork Orange, O Lucky Man!), Leeds, England, 1943.
14 – Traylor Howard, 56, actress (Monk), Orlando, FL, 1966.
15 – Helen Hunt, 59, actress (Mad About You), Los Angeles, CA, 1963.
16 – Abby Elliott, 35, comedienne, actress (Saturday Night Live), Wilton, CT, 1987.
17 – Venus Williams, 42, tennis player, Lynwood, CA, 1980.
18 – Richard Madden, 36, actor (Game of Thrones), Elderslie, Scotland, 1986.
19 – Kathleen Turner, 68, actress (Romancing the Stone), Springfield, MO, 1954.
20 – Lionel Richie, 73, singer, Tuskegee, AL, 1949.
21 – Meredith Baxter, 75, actress (Family Ties), Los Angeles, CA, 1947.
22 – Kris Kristofferson, 86, singer, actor (A Star is Born), Brownsville, TX, 1936.
23 – Clarence Thomas, 74, Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Pinpoint, GA, 1948.
24 – Lotte Verbeek, 40, actress (The Borgias), Venlo, Limburg, Netherlands, 1982.
25 – Jimmie Walker, 74, comedian, actor (Good Times), New York City, NY, 1948.
26 – Chris Isaak, 66, singer, Stockton, CA, 1956.
27 – Chandler Riggs, 23, actor (The Walking Dead), Atlanta, GA, 1999.
28 – John Cusack, 56, actor (High Fidelity), Chicago, IL, 1966.
29 – Gary Busey, 78, actor (The Buddy Holly Story), Goose Creek, TX, 1944.
30 – Mike Tyson, 56, former boxing champ, New York City, NY, 1966.
4 smart tips for exploring the used vehicle market
The used vehicle market is great if you’re on a budget. You can get your hands on a high-quality car, ATV or boat at a fraction of the original price. If you’re looking for a rare, inexpensive gem, here are some tips to keep in mind.
1. Don’t lose sight of your needs
While browsing used vehicles, you may come across a deal so good you forget what you originally intended to buy. Therefore, always keep your primary goal in mind to avoid making a purchase you regret.
2. Know the market
The word “used” isn’t synonymous with “bargain.” Before you make a deal, make sure the asking price reflects the vehicle’s value based on its year of manufacture and wear and tear.
3. Use caution
Don’t rely solely on what the seller tells you about the condition of the motorcycle, boat, or other vehicles you’re interested in. It’s always a good idea to take the vehicle for a test drive and have it inspected by a professional to avoid unexpected surprises.
4. Don’t be afraid to negotiate
Some people are reluctant to negotiate a lower price out of fear of being turned down or seen as cheap. The truth is that most sellers expect to negotiate and typically inflate their starting price accordingly. Therefore, don’t hesitate to haggle.
Lastly, you can consult several online resources to help you make your decision.
3 good reasons to try before you buy: new and used summer vehicles
It’s easy to fall in love with a beautiful ATV, powerful dirt bike, or shiny speed boat. However, before you sign on the dotted line, it’s a good idea to keep a cool head and take the vehicle for a test drive. Here are three reasons why.
1. Reality may not meet your expectations
No two vehicles are the same. For instance, some have overly sensitive steering, while others have weak acceleration or a noisy engine. Therefore, make sure you try driving the vehicle to ensure it meets your expectations.
2. The vehicle may be uncomfortable to drive
Some vehicles look great but are uncomfortable to drive. For example, taking the vehicle for a test run will allow you to determine if there are any undesirable features, such as overly firm seats or insufficient legroom.
3. You can gauge functionality and other details
It’s important to take the vehicle for a test drive to reveal shortcomings that may only become apparent during use, such as poorly positioned gauges and hard-to-reach controls or accessories.
Finally, take your time to make the most of your test drive. After all, you’re about to spend a lot of money and want to be fully satisfied with your purchase.
If you’re unsure if an RV, ATV, or boat is right for you, try renting. This way, you can confirm your interest before you start shopping.
5 ecological construction materials
Are you planning on renovating your home or building a new abode? If so, have you considered the environmental impact of the construction materials? Here are five building materials you may want to consider to reduce your ecological footprint.
1. Wood is ideal for home construction because it’s weather-resistant, recyclable, renewable, and an excellent insulator. In addition, it’s readily available and easy to maintain.
2. Straw is an inexpensive insulator. In fact, it can stay in peak condition for several hundred years if kept dry. However, you must include fire protection as part of the installation.
3. Cork is a lightweight, water-repellent, and rot-proof material that’s great for insulating and soundproofing your home. It’s also resistant to insects and fungi. The only disadvantage is that it tends to be pricey.
4. Bamboo is a fast-growing grass that reaches maturity in four years. It’s a versatile material that’s suitable for flooring, furniture, insulation, and soundproofing.
5. Steel is a great building material. You don’t need to use very much to reach the same structural stability as wood. It’s even more environmentally friendly when composed of recycled resources.
You can use many other materials to renovate your home while respecting the environment. Ask an expert in your area to show you available ecological solutions.
When to buy an ATV
Summer is just around the corner. Consequently, many people are thinking about purchasing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for working outdoors or exploring nearby trails. Here’s a look at the best time of year to buy a quad from your local dealership.
First come, first served
Dealerships typically receive shipments of brand-new four-wheelers in the fall. Therefore, if you want to browse new and old models alike, autumn is the best time of year to go shopping. Moreover, since public demand decreases at this time, dealers are particularly inclined to offer discounts to stimulate sales and make room for new arrivals.
If you’ve missed this window, you may still be able to find a model that works for you. However, don’t delay. Demand increases as the summer season approach. Additionally, since the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, the model you researched online may no longer be available at your local dealership.
If you don’t find an ATV that catches your eye, consider waiting until the fall. Although you won’t enjoy quadding right away, you’ll be rewarded for your patience with a wide selection of off-road vehicles at low prices.
What police officers want you to know about policing
How much do you know about policing? Unfortunately, what many people believe about this line of work comes from television. For National Police Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, here are some facts about this profession to keep in mind.
Becoming a police officer is difficult
Earning a police badge is challenging. Only one out of every 100 applications is accepted for training. Many cadets won’t graduate from the academy, and more will quit during field training. The ones who make it are dedicated, intelligent individuals committed to keeping their communities safe.
Policing is inaccurately portrayed on TV
Shows like CSI provide a glamorized view of police work. In real life, officers involved in shootings don’t go back to work right away, and murder cases aren’t solved in a few days. Investigations are painstakingly slow. Don’t assume that because you watch Criminal Minds, you’re aware of what happens on the job.
PTSD is a real problem
More than shootings can cause post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in police officers. Horrible car crashes, violent altercations, and failed rescue attempts can all take a toll on an officer’s mental health.
Most cops never shoot anyone
Watching the news may give you the impression police officers are always shooting at suspects. However, the exact opposite is true. Most officers go through their entire career without firing their weapon outside of a training range.
During National Police Week, consider the good work officers do to keep our communities safe.
