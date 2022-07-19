Interesting Things to Know
Rock on! Find the love with painted rocks
Four years ago, Alexis Beals found herself in a hospital, fearfully waiting for a loved one to be treated, when suddenly she saw a funny-looking rock. It was painted to resemble a caterpillar, with other tiny rocks glued onto the larger one to create tiny feet.
On the back was painted a sweet message. Beals was reassured and, a fan of all crafts, she was also inspired by the idea of painted rocks.
Beals is just one of the thousands of people across the country who have taken up the novel craft of painting rocks and placing them in places where they will be found.
It’s a somewhat selfless craft because, while the painter spends time creating the rocks, the finder can keep them. Or leave it to be found again.
On the back, the rock painters often post a message or a Facebook page where you can announce your find. On Beals’ Indiana Facebook page alone, there are 8,000 members, some of whom are finders.
The process is easy: Get a flat rock and clean it. Then use some inexpensive acrylic paint and some cheap brushes to decorate the rock. Some painted rocks are elaborate, some simple. In fact, if you aren’t an artist, you can always buy a stencil and paint a silhouette. On the back, use paint markers to write a message or social media page. Then use varnish to seal the design.
The next time you go for a walk, put your rock on a bench or along a path for someone to find.
Interesting Things to Know
What’s artificial intelligence?
Since the 1940s, computing technology has made spectacular progress. Early on, pioneers in the field questioned whether a computer could think for itself. While the idea may have seemed absurd at the time, it has become a reality: artificial intelligence (AI) exists today. But what exactly is AI?
Ability to learn
For a long time, computers were solely designed to obey programmer instructions. In other words, they only did what humans told them to do. Whether the computer was performing a mathematical calculation, playing a symphony, or displaying the latest stock market results, each task was based on prior commands.
However, artificial intelligence takes things a step further. Although computers are ultimately dependent on humans, they can be programmed to learn, predict and adapt to changes by making decisions and performing independently of the programmer’s will.
An infinite amount of data
To execute these functions, the computer relies on a massive amount of data, which it can mine from the internet. It can also capture feedback from its environment via cameras, microphones, and other input devices. This data is then classified and analyzed by powerful algorithms, which mimic human reasoning and allow the computer to perform previously impossible tasks.
This raises the question: do computers really think? Are they conscious? These questions are largely philosophical and continue to be discussed. However, one thing is certain: AI is here to stay, and we all must learn to live with it.
Interesting Things to Know
What to know before attending a festival
If you plan to attend a summer festival, you’ll need to sort out the details beforehand. By being prepared, you’ll avoid unpleasant surprises and ensure that you get the most out of your experience.
General information
Find out how to get to the festival and program the address into your GPS. Confirm the start time and consult the activity schedule. This way you can plan ahead and make the most of your day. Additionally, you should locate the parking lots beforehand so you don’t waste time driving in circles.
Services and amenities
Determine what food vendors and dining options will be available and where they’ll be located. Consult the site map for water bottle refill stations as well, since hydration is a priority at outdoor events in the summer. If you want to bring your kids along, find out if there’s going to be a family zone or designated breastfeeding area.
Items allowed on site
Folding chairs, a backpack, and a cooler filled with snacks and drinks can amplify your comfort during the experience. However, festivals often forbid these items on-site or have restrictions on beverages and large bags. Consult the event’s website beforehand to avoid unpleasant surprises at the gate.
Finally, make sure you check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. Bring a poncho and sunscreen so you can enjoy the day, rain or shine.
Verify the current public health measures before arriving at the venue.
Interesting Things to Know
Smart tips for starting university
Beginning university studies is an essential step on your educational journey. Here are several tips to ensure you start your first semester on the right foot.
Prepare your budget
Whether you have to pay rent or not, going to university represents a significant investment, including expenses like books, supplies, and miscellaneous costs. Plan early and anticipate your needs so you can save and set priorities. For example, hold back on buying certain books if you won’t need them until later in the term. Moreover, don’t forget to take advantage of student discounts.
Organize your free time
Use your free time between classes to participate in different university activities. You may want to sign up for a sports league or take workshops on fun subjects like photography or gardening.
Contact other students
Talk to other students who are further along in your program of study. In addition to being able to ask them questions, you can make your first connections and learn more about the teachers and how the institution works. It’s also an excellent opportunity to discover what types of courses your colleagues prefer so you don’t miss out during your next semester.
Maximize your resources
The first semester at university can be challenging and require a lot of adaptation regarding your time spent on work and study. Empower yourself to succeed by attending workshops on time or stress management, note-taking, and exam preparation.
Take advantage of guided tours and orientation activities on offer. These activities will help you discover more about the different living spaces, cafes, markets, and everything else your university campus provides.
Interesting Things to Know
Good advice for college freshmen, parents
School will start in a few weeks, but it’s not too late to help your college freshman avoid poor choices. Student development offices give this advice:
- Don’t overload your schedule. But remember: You are paying for this, so you want to make a commitment to the basic classes in your first year.
- Plan to go to class, always.
- Study at least an hour for each hour in class. It’s not like high school.
- Avoid committing a certain number of hours to an outside job until after the first week of classes. By then, you’ll have a better idea about how much you can do and still keep up with your studies.
- Ask for help when you need it. There are math and writing labs, peer tutoring, and workshops.
- Keep your social life in balance with study requirements.
- Stay positive. You can do it.
- Don’t feel pressured to choose a career during your freshman year.
- Drop classes if you want, but do it during the designated period.
- Back up your laptop.
- Keep your room reasonably clean and be a considerate roommate.
- Learn to do laundry.
- Find a place to study outside of your residence hall.
- For parents, impress upon your student that college loans are not free money.
Interesting Things to Know
In 2022, spirits are the rage – but do not drink and drive
Whether served neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, spirits are becoming increasingly popular for both winter and summer. Here’s a guide to the standard choices.
• Vodka. Many people appreciate this neutral-flavored spirit that’s typically made from grains, vegetables, or fruit. Vodka is an essential ingredient in many cocktails, including the bloody mary and cosmopolitan. It’s often assumed vodka comes from Russia and is made from potatoes. However, depending on where you are, you may find unique vodkas from local distilleries made with surprising ingredients like maple sap or quinoa.
• Gin. This spirit is a definitive ingredient in G&Ts and other cocktails. It results from the combination of macerated and distilled juniper berries with aromatic ingredients like herbs, citrus fruits, and flowers in neutral grain-based alcohol. London dry is a well-known gin variety whose name represents a distilling style and is not exclusive to England. Genever has Dutch and Belgian origins and is now also produced in Canada.
• Whiskey. Made from cereal grains such as corn and oats, whiskey has distinct identities according to the country where it’s distilled. Whiskey brewed in the United States is mainly bourbon, while the Canadian version is rye. Scotch refers to the variety produced in Scotland.
• Rum. Made from molasses or fermented cane syrup, this spirit drink is typically available in light, gold, and black varieties, depending on their filtering and aging processes. Spiced rum is usually aged for the same duration as black rum. Among the must-try cocktails that use rum are the mojito and the piña colada.
Visit licensed retailers in your area to stock up on these essential spirits for your collection or visit a bar or distillery to discover new ways to enjoy them.
Please DO NOT drink and drive.
Interesting Things to Know
Dog Days of summer
It’s hot. It’s humid. The Dog Days are here.
The term Dog Days dates back to ancient times when people studied the sky and relied on the heavens and the stars for navigation and spiritual sustenance.
These ancients looked into the night sky, before modern lights obscured the stars, and imagined that the constellations formed images of bears (Ursa Major and Ursa Minor), a bull (Taurus), and dogs (Canis Major and Canis Minor).
Sirius, called the dog star, was the brightest star in the night sky. It was so bright that the Romans thought it added heat to the earth.
In late summer, Sirius rises and sets with the sun, furthering the notion that the heat of the combined stars created the muggy, sultry weather. They called the 20-day alignment of the sun and Sirius the Dog Days.
This alignment can vary in exact dates with the latitude of the observer and by the annual variances in the equinoxes.
Most of us know only that this period is too hot for a good disposition and look for ways to stay cool during those 20 days. We could go for a swim, take a vacation to a cooler climate, go to an air-conditioned theater or spend a few leisurely hours shopping at the air-conditioned mall. Dress in cool clothes and don’t overexert.
But if you are still uncomfortable, you can blame it on the big dog and that familiar old star, the sun.
