Rock out with headphones that can fit over hearing aids

It’s your music. It’s always going to be your music. And you want to rock on.

Two problems. You don’t want to blast the neighbors (very thoughtful) and you wear hearing aids.

Well, here’s something to celebrate. You can wear headphones over hearing aids and it’s not going to further injure your hearing (when used properly).

According to Consumer Reports, audiologists advise keeping headphone use to 80 percent of maximum volume for no more than 90 minutes per day.

Overexposure to loud sounds is the top cause of hearing loss, but it won’t hurt to check with your doctor.

Choosing the right headphone is key.

For Behind-the-Ear hearing aids and Receiver-in-Canal aids, over-the-ear style headphones are an option. The headphone speakers should be at least one centimeter or more from the aid microphone to avoid feedback.

Noise-canceling headphones are best for people who have a harder time hearing over background noise.

Consumer Reports recommends the Bose QuietComfort35, a pricy headphone at $330 that functions using Bluetooth and an audio cable. These deluxe headphones can wirelessly connect to your phone or to a larger stereo system with the cable.

Cheaper is the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x for $150 and the Monoprice HiFi DJ-Style Pro — a very modest $15.

These models would work with In The Canal hearing aids, too. But ITC users can also use on-ear models such as Plantonics BackBeat Sense.

For people who, like President Bill Clinton, wear Completely-in-Canal aids, headphones that are either on-ear or over-ear work. Even some earphones that work inside the ear canal could work.

Try Bose SoundTrue Ultra ($80), a wireless earphone that is both comfortable and delivers good sound.

One good rule is to try out the devices at a store, if possible.