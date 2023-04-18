Local News
Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker
Rockland Community Church has exciting news to share! The long-awaited opening and dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden is set to take place on April 29 at 10:00 am. The Prayer Garden is located at 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia.
This beautiful garden was a vision of the church’s Thursday night prayer group and was designed by Sheron Smith-Piazza, the late wife of John Piazza. The prayer garden promises to be a beautiful oasis of peace and quiet, featuring stunning dogwoods, benches, and more. Visitors will be able to find a peaceful moment for prayer and reflection amidst the beautiful surroundings.
The highlight of the dedication ceremony is the guest speaker, Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia. She is expected to deliver a heartfelt message of hope and inspiration to all in attendance. Her presence at the event is a testament to the importance of the prayer garden to the community.
At the center of the garden is an 8×40 ft. reflecting pond, where a marble statue of Christ reigns in radiant beauty. The 14 Stations of the Cross, placed along the brick pathways, offer a series of pictures or carvings that portray the events of Christ’s passion, from his condemnation to his burial. The bricks in the pathways are engraved in memory of a deceased loved one or honoring those still living, and some are dedicated to loving pets. Those interested in purchasing a brick can visit rocklandcommunitychurch.net.
The dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden promises to be a special event that will bring the community together in a moment of shared reflection and prayer. All are welcome to attend this momentous occasion. Come join us and experience the beauty and peace of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden.
During a visit to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, our publisher Mike McCool had the opportunity to speak with Bill Orndoff, Minister at Rockland Community Church, and other individuals involved in this project.
Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April
Local News
Sheriff’s Office to provide more transparent information to County Residents
Sheriff Mark Butler is pleased to announce that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office will soon be offering Citizen Connect with real time crime activity data. This is a wonderful way to increase transparency, provide more convenient customer service and ensure better communication with our residents. Starting May 1st, county residents will be able to receive automated crime notifications using the free Citizen Connect Application from Southern Software, which will be made available on the WCSO website. This Application provides the following online services:
- Daily Reports – A listing of Arrest, Incident and Accident Reports will be available to the public. This is what is commonly referred to as the “police blotter” and will keep residents better informed as to the incidents around their homes, businesses, or routes of travel.
- Incident Reports – An abbreviated report may be downloaded by Incident Number, Date Range, Name or Location. Please note that there will be no narrative included. Persons wishing to obtain the more complete report will still be required to file a Freedom of Information request with our office.
- Wanted Persons – A list of the most wanted people will be made available to the public in this searchable database.
- Missing Persons – A list of active missing persons reports will be posted. Once located, these reports will be closed and can no longer be seen on the website. This will be helpful in keeping the public aware of endangered people, with the intent to locate them quicker.
- Anonymous Tip Line – Allows residents to report a tip without leaving their personal information.
Once the office and the public have the opportunity to evaluate the Citizen Connect application, Sheriff Butler states there are other options that might be explored such as Crime Alerts which allows residents to sign up and receive Crime Alerts via email of crimes taking place.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
Is that abnormal? Give us a call to find out.
This Red Fox kit was spotted in Frederick County circling and acting abnormal. Animal Control was able to contain the kit and bring him to us for evaluation.
Upon exam, this kit was ataxic (presented with abnormal and/or uncoordinated movements), with a head injury that we suspect may be causing the neurologic abnormalities.
Radiographs were taken that confirmed a small skull fracture. We suspect this may be either from a vehicle strike or, more likely, an interaction with another animal. A catheter was placed to allow for intravenous supportive care and treatment.
We are hopeful for a full recovery and release, but his prognosis is guarded at this time.
Because foxes are a rabies vector species, this kit is isolated and is only being handled by vaccinated staff at this time.
Rabies is fatal once symptoms appear, so if the ataxia is due to rabies, we would expect quick worsening of issues despite treatment in the first 24-48 hours, which we did not see. Rabies can show through neurologic signs, but so can a skull fracture and head trauma.
If you spot wildlife acting abnormally, please call us before attempting to help the animal.
ALL mammals can get rabies. Foxes, raccoons, skunks, groundhogs, bats, and more are rabies vector species and any interaction with humans (including feeding or watering) becomes a health department concern. If there is a concern of exposure, the health department will likely require us to euthanize the patient to be tested for rabies and the only way to test for rabies is with brain tissue, post-mortem. We are very grateful that was not the case for this patient and he has a chance at recovery!
Thank you to the homeowner who spotted this kit and realized it needed help, and to Frederick County Animal Control that contained and transported him to us. We couldn’t help wildlife without our amazing communities who care just as much as we do!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald continued to August due to late discovery of un-transferred evidentiary material
In the wake of another defense motion for a continuance of the now-federal district court prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her scheduled criminal trial on 34 counts related to the circa 2014-to-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” has a been pushed back to August. Well, actually August-September as the trial is anticipated to last five-plus weeks. McDonald remains free on bond, as she has been for the bulk of time since her initial arrests in July-August 2019.
McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia, after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. It had been slated to begin May 15 and possibly run for as long as six weeks. In the wake of the granting of the continuance requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023, on a ruling by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon.
“For reasons set forth in the motion, the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting such a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” federal court records show Judge Dillon submitting in writing on April 11, citing 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) as the relevant applicable federal code. It wasn’t the first time “speedy trial” statutes have been waived at the request of the defense, or for that matter past prosecutors, during a legal process begun at the state level in Warren County in the summer of 2019.
In fact, criminal charges against McDonald and other defendants were dropped by the prosecutor’s office in Warren County primarily due to an inability to bring the cases to trial by speedy trial statute time-frames due to the volume of associated potential evidentiary material, as noted above now well over a million pages of documentation. Had those initially filed state indictments not met speedy trial statutes, various defense counsels could have petitioned the court to have the charges against their clients dropped.
In seeking the court to waive speedy trial statutes at this point to facilitate the defense’s preparation for trial with the recently recovered evidence, McDonald’s Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris wrote as background:
“On August 5, 2021, an Indictment was issued charging Ms. McDonald with 34 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. By previous motion, the parties have jointly asked the court to designate this case as a complex case pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h). See ECF No. 29. Such was granted on June 27, 2022.”
That complexity was added to by the discovery that as many as 35 boxes of evidence had not been transferred from the state level prosecutions to the federal during the launching of Discovery motions at the federal level.
“As reported to the court at a previous status hearing on March 8, 2023, the government recently informed counsel of the existence of additional documents of the Economic Development Authority that had been turned over to a state Special Grand Jury pursuant to a subpoena in 2019. The documents included about 35 boxes of EDA documents that had been scanned and turned over to the state grand jury. However, the government recently learned that these documents were not turned over pursuant to the subsequent federal grand jury subpoena that had requested all the documents previously turned over to the special state grand jury. Upon learning of the existence of these documents, undersigned counsel worked with the attorney for the EDA to see if the documents in question could be located in order to be turned over to a trial subpoena issued by Ms. McDonald.
“On the late afternoon of March 27, 2023, the attorney for the EDA provided the un-redacted documents to counsel. Though counsel for Ms. McDonald were pleased to get the documents to begin review of them, the review has been hampered by their inability to also review the information with Ms. McDonald,” her counsel wrote to the court. Complications involved redactions sought by EDA or prosecution counsel for what were described as “privileged and confidential information” as well as “personally identifiable information” of some involved parties.
Added complications involved the potential availability or long-term health prospects of four prosecution witnesses. However, the defense agreed to allow those witnesses to be deposed ahead of trial, apparently so those depositions could be admitted as evidence were those witnesses unavailable at the new trial dates.
And with those agreements on emerging complexities in the already legally defined “complex” case, the defense motion for the continuance to August 21 was granted.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 17 – 21, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 8, eastbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 28.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 27.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road/Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control near Warren County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Community Events
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee to host Bingo Night in support of SHS students and staff
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee is hosting two great opportunities to support your local high school students and teachers! How can you help?
-
- Are you a local business owner? Sponsor us in this event with a monetary donation, gift card, or raffle items. If you aren’t able to support monetarily, we would be grateful if you would share this news story and/or hang our flier in your place of business!
- Come play bingo with us!
ALL proceeds benefit Skyline High School students and staff through our Climate and Culture Committee! Not interested in bingo? That’s ok! Give us a call at 540-631-0366 to volunteer or inquire about current needs. We love our Front Royal community! #hawksflydifferent #HawkPride
DESIGNER BAG BINGO
- SHS Cafeteria
- Friday, April 28
- Doors open at 5:00pm
- Games start at 6:00pm
- BUY A TICKET:
- Cash/Check at door – you must Pre Register to pay at the door,
- OR buy your ticket online!
Local News
Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center host candlelight vigil to honor survivors of sexual violence
On Thursday, April 13th, 2023, from 7 pm to 8 pm, Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center joined forces to host a candlelight ceremony at the Gazebo in Downtown Front Royal, located at the corner of Main and Chester Streets. The event honored survivors of sexual violence in the local community through music, poetry readings, and survivor stories.
The ceremony was brief but a moving tribute to the courage and resilience of those who have experienced sexual assault. Survivors were offered a safe space to share their stories and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences. The event will also serve as a reminder that there is hope and healing for those who have been affected by sexual violence.
Phoenix Project, a local non-profit organization, has been providing support and advocacy for survivors of sexual assault since 1985. The Laurel Center, a local domestic and sexual violence agency, has been serving the community for over 30 years, providing crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling services to survivors of abuse.
The event was open to the public, and all were welcome to attend. Attendees were encouraged to bring candles and light them in honor of the survivors.
“We believe that it’s important to come together as a community to support survivors of sexual violence and honor their resilience,” said a representative from Phoenix Project. “We hope that this event will offer a space for survivors to connect with others and feel the support of their community.”
For more information about the event or to learn more about Phoenix Project and The Laurel Center, please visit their respective websites at www.phoenix-project.org and www.thelaurelcenter.org.
Watch this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
88/61°F
75/46°F