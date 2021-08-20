Community Events
Rockland Community Prayer Garden: Watch the consecration and dedication highlights
On Thursday evening, the Rockland Community Church had the dedication, consecration, and groundbreaking for the new community Prayer Garden. Watch this video to see the ceremony and enjoy the highlights:
Full story available here:
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
Special Notice: Personalized engraved memorial bricks are for sale as a fundraiser for this very special garden. If you are interested please visit fundraisingbrick.com OR contact Mary Marshall at 540-931-7673 / ibfrog2@gmail.com.
Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard to be deeded to descendent of Henrico Baltimore
William Baltimore, of Ashburn, knows something that very few descendants of the enslaved are able to learn; he now knows the final resting place of his great, great, great, great grandfather, Henrico Baltimore. Henrico Baltimore was the first formerly enslaved person post-Civil War to purchase land in the West Africa community located in Warren County, Virginia. On August 21, 2021, William and his brother, Lenox Baltimore, will travel to Warren County to visit the cemetery, assist in cemetery clean-up and to sign the deed to the cemetery land.
“I want to thank everyone that made this day possible. Without your help, who knows what would have happened to this incredible and important Baltimore family history. There is still plenty of work to be done and the Baltimore family is ready to explore and learn more about all of the freed slaves and enslaved within the Henrico Baltimore cemetery,” said William Baltimore.
Jeff Taylor, of Strasburg, and Ellen Gant, of the Middletown Historic Society, have been maintaining the Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard since Taylor rediscovered the site 2018.
The Henrico Baltimore Family Cemetery/West Africa Community Graveyard is where enslaved and freed persons were buried. “The enslaved labored at the Robert McKay plantation,” Taylor said.
Burials conducted by freed individuals, who obtained land and established a community called West Africa, continued until the 1930s. The estate was purchased prior to the Civil War by Joseph Painter. “Former enslaved persons became sharecroppers in exchange for a deed of a small plot of land,” Taylor said.
In January 2020, 140 graves were documented and mapped at the graveyard by students from Shenandoah University and John Handley High School, lead by Jonathan Noyalas, director of the McCormick Civil War Institute and history professor at Shenandoah University. Since that time, more graves have been rediscovered. It is estimated that the cemetery holds at least 200 graves.
There will be a small, informal ceremony commencing at 10am at the cemetery. In attendance will be church leadership to offer blessings and individuals that have supported the effort over the years through donations and volunteering.
Prior to the ceremony, at 8am, volunteers will gather to clean up the site by painting, removing weeds and picking up debris such a fallen tree limbs.
- DATE: Saturday, August 21, 2021
- TIME: 10:00 am
- LOCATION: Warren County, Virginia (contact Kristin Iden at kristin.d.iden@gmail.com for location details if you wish to attend.)
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs
Square Dance Lessons:
These classes are co-sponsored by the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers and will be held on Tuesdays, September 7, 2021 through May 31, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Karate Program:
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, September through December 2021, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”:
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents.
This club meets on Tuesdays, September 7, 2021 through September 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $8.00 per month pre-pay or $3.00 per day drop in at the door.
Players must bring their own league card.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Belle Grove Plantation to host Wine Fest (plus!)
Belle Grove Plantation will host its 10th Wine Festival celebrating local businesses on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester Frederick County Visitors Center.
Wine Fest has “(plus!)” added to its name because of the expanded offerings this year. There will be tastings from area wineries, cideries, and breweries, plus a meadery and a distillery. Participants include North Mountain Vineyard & Winery (Maurertown), Hunt’s Vineyard (Stuarts Draft), Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards (Quicksburg), Narmada Winery (Amissville), Creek’s Edge Winery (Lovettsville), Winchester Ciderworks, Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Misty Mountain Meadworks (Winchester), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Front Royal Brewing Company (Vibrissa Beer), Woodstock Brewhouse, and Copper Fox Distillery (Sperryville), maker of Belle Grove 1797 Whiskey based on the grains and techniques used at Belle Grove’s 18th century distillery.
“After 18 months of canceled festivals, we are delighted to welcome everyone back to one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kristen Laise, Executive Director at Belle Grove.
Guests with tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass and be able to sample from all beverage vendors. Some will also sell their products by the glass, bottle, can, or case. There will be a tent where guests may “check bags” with their purchases, making it easier for them to move around to all the activities at the festival.
There will be live music all day. Gingerfunk Allstars, which plays a wide range of “groove music” including funk, Motown, R&B, rock, and reggae will be on stage 11:30-2:30 p.m. The Elizabeth Lawrence Band, which plays soulful blues, rugged rock, and inspired ballads from great artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Susan Tedeschi, will play 3:00-6:00 p.m. Guests may bring chairs and pop-up tents to enjoy the music on the lawn.
Plus, there will be entertainment from Joe Jablonski, The Walking Mall Poet, the typewriting street poet of Old Town Winchester 12:00-5:00 p.m. The Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Engine Club will have their tractors and raffle on site. Master artist Clyde Jenkins will demonstrate making traditional split oak baskets.
Belle Grove’s Wine Fest will also include 30-minute cooking demonstrations in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center. The schedule includes Chef Blair Dolinar of Nibblins gourmet and kitchen shop at 1:00 p.m., Chef Phil Anderson of The Chef’s Corner at 2:15 p.m., and Christa Nahhas of La Nourriture Catering at 3:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase from Shaffer’s Barbecue and Market (Middletown) serving its famous BBQ, SOBO Mobile (Warrenton) serving Tex Mex favorites, and VITTLES (Woodstock) serving sandwiches and desserts.
Among the artisan and merchandise vendors at Wine Fest will be J&W Farms apple cider products, My Buddy’s Nuts, Jenny Lee Jewelry, Fur and Bers bath products, India Imports jewelry, Scentsy candles, White Caterpillar candles, Paparazzi jewelry, and Color Street nails. The Belle Grove Museum Shop in the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be open during the festival and sells unique items made by local artists and producers.
Advanced tasting tickets are on sale now for $25 at www.bellegrove.org, in the Belle Grove Museum Shop, and at the Winchester- Frederick County Visitors Center (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations, and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers, or who are under age 21.
Sponsors for Wine Fest include Crescent Cities Charities, iHeart Media, First Bank, Thermo Fisher, Korjus’ Country Store, and The Original Coffee Paint Company. Their generous underwriting allows ticket proceeds from the festival to contribute to Belle Grove’s education programs and preservation projects.
For safety, activities will be distanced throughout the outdoor event space and visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors.
For the latest information, visit www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove. Pets, large backpacks, and outside food or drink may not be brought onto festival grounds. Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66.
Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. It is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
Virginia War Memorial seeks entries for 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from among all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and one from high school entries (grades 9-12).
The essay topic for the 2021 contest is “An American Who Served in The Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.” Students may consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
The two students who write the winning essays will each receive a $250 gift card and each of their designated teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
The deadline for entries for the Virginia War Memorial 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest to be submitted to the Virginia War Memorial website is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021. Complete information regarding the essay theme, rules, guidelines and how to enter is available online at vawarmemorial.org/essay or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit vawarmemorial.org or dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Looking for something to do with your kids?
Start with the Shenandoah River State Park located at 350 Daughter of Stars Dr., Bentonville, VA 22610 (Phone: 540-622-6840 Email Address: ShenandoahRiver@dcr.virginia.gov
Web Site: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/shenandoah-river)
This park is on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and has more than 1,600 acres along 5.2 miles of shoreline. The park opened in June 1999. In addition to the meandering river frontage, the park offers scenic views of Massanutten Mountain to the west and Shenandoah National Park to the east. A large riverside picnic area, picnic shelters, trails, river access, and a car-top boat launch make this a popular destination for families, anglers, and canoeists. Twelve riverfront tent campsites, a campground with water and electric sites, cabins, camping cabins, and a group campground are available. With more than 24 miles of trails, the park has plenty of options for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and adventure.
This park’s hours of operation are between 8 a.m. and dusk.
Here’s a list of events happening at the park for the next few weeks:
08/08/2021 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/08/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Picnic Area Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/13/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/14/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/14/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/15/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Roving Ranger
Location: RV Bathhouse & Canoe Launch
Keep an eye out for the Roving Ranger that will be visiting the campgrounds and picnic area boat launch to show off some neat nature items and answer any questions you might have about the park.
08/15/2021 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Toads, Turtles, & Snakes
Location: Visitor Center
Can you tell the difference between an amphibian and a reptile? How about between a frog and a toad? Get hands-on with some scaly and slimy animals of the park and learn about what their presence means for our environment. Meet at Visitor Center.
08/20/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/21/2021 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Hooked on Fishing
Location: Visitor Center
Try to catch different species of fish in the Shenandoah River. We’ll learn about different fish and the importance of preserving the river. Meet at the Visitor Center to take a wagon ride to the fishing spot. Rods, bait, and tackle are provided. For participants under 16, no fishing license is required. All other fishing regulations apply. This program has a 10 person limit. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot.
08/21/2021 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/21/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/22/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
08/22/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Tube Trip
Location: Visitor Center
Enjoy a relaxing tube float on the Shenandoah River and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. We will begin with a wagon ride to our launching point. Please wear closed-toed shoes and recreational clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult and be at least 8 years of age to participate. Visitors must sign up no later than 4 p.m. the day before the trip and prepay at the Visitor Center. The fee is $5 per person. Call 540-622-6840 in advance to reserve a spot. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/27/2021 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Gundalows Galore
Location: Visitor Center
How did commercial and governmental enterprise shape the development of the Shenandoah River? This ranger talk, held in the Visitor Center, features a discussion of the river’s history and rousing shanties.
08/28/2021 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Feeding Time
Location: Visitor Center
Do you know what animals live in the park? What do they eat and what do they feel like? Come to the Visitor Center to learn about some of the animals we have and help the ranger feed them.
08/28/2021 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Kayak Trip
Location: Visitor Center
For ages 10+. Enjoy the beauty of the river and learn about the flora and fauna of the region. The cost for the trip is $11 per person. Reservations and payment must be made at least one day in advance by calling the Visitor Center at 540-622-6840. Space is limited, so reserve early. Weather and river levels can affect this program. If conditions are deemed unsafe, the trip can be rescheduled or refunded, depending on guest preference. Meet at the Visitor Center.
08/29/2021 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Skulls, Tracks, & Scats
Location: Canoe Launch
Stop by the picnic area canoe launch to get a closer look at the skulls, tracks, and scats of some of Shenandoah’s native animals.
08/29/2021 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.River Rocks & Wet Socks
Location: Canoe Launch
Meet at the picnic area canoe launch, where we will wade in the river and hunt for macroinvertebrates. Catch bugs and learn about their role in the river’s food web in this wet adventure program.
