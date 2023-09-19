Rockland/Millwood Trio Announce ‘Meet & Greet’ with Crystal Cline

Melody Hotek Addresses Key Points on the Recent Decision.

The Board of Directors at Samuels Public Library voted against accepting the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) presented by Warren County on September 14, 2023. This decision comes after intensive internal discussions, hinting at the importance of the agreement to the library’s functioning.

Speaking to the Royal Examiner, Melody Hotek, the President of Samuels Public Library, highlighted the depth of the discussions leading to the decision. “We had a very good discussion with free sharing of ideas between our board members,” Melody shared. The board is expected to have an executive meeting on Tuesday, where they will discuss the details further with key stakeholders ex-president Henry “Mac” Hobgood and Eileen Grady, interim director; the five executive committee members, supervisors; and both lawyers.

At the heart of the rejected MOA, titled “LIBRARY FUNDING AGREEMENT,” were several key points. The agreement stated that the library, a non-profit organization, would receive county funds, with County taxpayers accounting for more than three-quarters of the library’s operational funding. The term of the agreement was set to end on June 30, 2024, with automatic renewals unless either party expressed the desire to end it.

However, governance over the library’s board was a prominent point. The Warren County Board of Supervisors would appoint all Trustees**, a move which might have raised eyebrows considering the importance of an independent board for library operations.

The funding criteria section, perhaps the most contentious, delved deep into library management, suggesting controls over the library’s material collection, establishing policies regarding “sexually explicit” materials, and ensuring public involvement in decisions related to the library’s collection.

Also, the agreement placed strong emphasis on transparency, directing that all library board meetings should be open to the public and compliant with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

The Board of Directors’ decision to reject the MOA underscores the intricate balance between public funding and operational independence. The forthcoming discussions will likely shed more light on the path forward, but as it stands, the library’s immediate future and its relationship with Warren County hang in the balance. Only time will tell how these two important community pillars will reconcile their differences for the benefit of the people they serve.

Click here to read the Warren County MOA.

Watch the Samuels Public Library Meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

** The agreement is really not clear on the exact number of appointees. It mentions the number of five, but the language is convoluted.

Here is a summary of how we interpret this portion of the agreement, not a legal opinion. This agreement negotiation will continue on Tuesday, September 19, when the Samuels Executive Committee meets again with the County team.

Summary: Library Governance Agreement Trustee Appointments: All Trustees are appointed by the Supervisors until there are five Trustees, one for each County Magisterial District.

If a Trustee appointed by the Supervisors resigns or is otherwise removed, the Supervisors will continue to make appointments until there are five such Trustees. Executive Committee Appointments: The Supervisors will appoint two Trustees, whom they had previously appointed, or other Trustees at their discretion, to serve as Board Members at large on the Executive Committee. Vacancy and Reappointments: No Trustee appointments shall be made by anyone but the Supervisors if there are vacancies they need to fill.

Existing Trustees can finish their terms but can only be reappointed based on this Agreement’s terms.

All vacancies must be filled according to this Agreement. Validity of Appointments: Any Trustee appointments after August 16, 2023, not following this Agreement, are null and void. The improperly appointed Trustee(s) must resign immediately. Amendments and Compliance: The Library’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws must be changed to align with this Agreement, and this should be done to the satisfaction of the County Administrator within 60 days after this Agreement is signed. Approval by County Administrator: Any changes to the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws, or any Library practice or agreement that affects the duties, powers of the Trustees, or increases the number of Trustees, must be approved by the County Administrator.

It appears the county, particularly through its Supervisors and the County Administrator, gains the following: Control Over Trustee Appointments: The Supervisors have the exclusive right to appoint all Trustees until a specified number (five representing each County Magisterial District) is achieved. This gives them significant influence over the composition of the board of Trustees. Control Over Executive Committee Appointments: The Supervisors can decide who among the Trustees will serve on the Executive Committee. This further amplifies their influence over the library’s leadership decisions. Exclusive Right to Fill Vacancies: No other entity or individual can appoint Trustees if there are vacancies that the Supervisors need to fill. This ensures that the Supervisors retain the sole authority to determine the board’s composition. Ensuring Compliance and Validity: The county has the power to nullify any Trustee appointments made after a certain date if they don’t align with the agreement. This acts as a check against any actions that might bypass the stipulated processes. Authority Over Legal Documents: The Library’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws must be changed to fit this Agreement. The County Administrator has the final say in ensuring these documents’ changes align with the county’s interests and requirements. Veto Power: Any changes to foundational documents or significant library practices, especially those that affect Trustee roles or expand the board, must be approved by the County Administrator. This grants the county, via the County Administrator, a gatekeeping role to ensure that the library’s operations and governance remain aligned with the county’s vision and stipulations. The county gains significant influence and control over the library’s governance structure and key leadership appointments, ensuring that its interests and vision for the library are upheld.