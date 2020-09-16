Local Government
Rockland neighborhood shooting ban denied after storm of accusations, counter-accusations
The final public hearing on a lengthy Tuesday, September 15th county supervisors meeting agenda was by far the most contentious and occasionally LOUD – if not “POP, POP, POP” gunshot loud – of the evening. At issue was a request that the Clear Back Subdivision in the Rockland area near the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club be added to the list of county subdivisions where shooting firearms is illegal due to public safety and intrusive noise concerns.
Following 10 public hearing speakers, some who visited the podium more than once to contest or re-hurl personal accusations over the veracity or motivation of opposition speakers during a sometimes contentious 45-minute public hearing, the Warren County Board of Supervisors sided with a 7-3 pro-recreational shooting majority to deny the request.
Actually the public speaker breakdown was 7-4, but one supporter of the request, former law enforcement, and military firearms trainer Dale Orlowski, spoke to the matter during the general Public Concerns comment period near the meeting’s 7 p.m. outset. By the time the Clear Back firearms public hearing was reached at 9:35 p.m., Orlowski was long gone. During his earlier comment, Orlowski echoed previous meeting comments, calling the Clear Back shooting ban request a public safety issue, rather than a 2nd Amendment or personal freedom concern.
The vote to deny the request, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Delores Oates, was 4-0 with Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter absent.
At issue was has been described at previous meetings as a belligerent attitude by subdivision recreational shooters, who have been alleged by gun-ban petition circulator James Harper to have refused several personal or business requests to suspend obtrusive gunfire during events like golf course-hosted weddings or a child’s birthday party at a nearby private residence.
In making his case for the shooting ban, Malcolm Barr Sr. said of the desired outcome limiting the amount of noise and potential accompanying danger in their neighborhood, “My wife and I wish it would be so in the absence of any law, but we fear not.”
Barr called the level of “gunfire” prior to the current lull after media publicity about the shooting ban request “seemingly incessant” close to his Rockland Road home not far from the Shenandoah Valley Golf Course Clubhouse. He noted his wife, Carol, underwent scheduled, daily home medical treatments for cancer that he believes have helped her beat Stage 4 cancer for 10 years. Quiet, he noted, is the desired atmosphere for those one to two-hour daily treatments.
As Royal Examiner previously reported, during August 4th public concerns comments to the supervisors, shooting ban petition circulator James Harper said, “Several weeks ago on a Saturday we all heard automatic gunfire for over 5-1/2 hours. This was non-stop gunfire,” Harper said … Years ago this was farmland, now it’s a neighborhood. Is it fair for two houses to disrupt the neighborhood?” Harper asked the board before presenting a list of signatures in support of the shooting ban for the subdivision area, including from former supervisor Ben Weddle, former town councilman Kermit Nichols, and … SVGC principal Richard Runyon. Harper recounted a story he said Runyon told him when he first moved near the golf course to introduce him to the shooting issue.
“He told me they were hosting a wedding, and they went across the street to ask them to stop shooting while the wedding was going on because it was an outdoor wedding. And they said ‘No’ and kept on shooting. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Harper told the supervisors.
However, the public hearing’s opening speaker, Clear Back area shooter Bryan DeNinno, his son James and others disputed such assertions, saying if asked for good reason to halt their firearms shooting, they would.
Both sides have portrayed the other as selfish in their stances on the shooting issue. Now, with the ban denied by the supervisors, and requests like Barr’s over his wife’s desire for quiet around specifically timed medical treatments at home, we may find out exactly how fruitful Board Chairman Mabe’s plea for direct, neighborly communications between the sides will be in alleviating further conflict over recreational shooting practices in the area.
Several pro-shooting rights advocates noted that Harper had his home up for sale, and asserted he had personal motive to fabricate negative portrayals of them to up the sales value of his home to city folks who might be seeking peace and quiet in a more rural setting. They also contended that Harper misrepresented the nature of his petition to acquire signatures and asserted that some signatures were from bordering areas not included in the Clear Back Subdivision at issue.
Harper countered that he was not a liar, but rather was forwarding what he believes is a majority opinion of the now expanded Clear Back area residential neighborhood. Of the previous level of shooting present prior to what 18-year Rockland resident and shooting-ban supporter Malcolm Barr Sr. called a welcome lull in the recreational shooting since the shooting ban request went public in the media following the August 5 supervisors’ meeting, Harper said, “I don’t think the Clear Back Subdivision needs a militia, unless Joe Biden wins.”
But his expression of conservative Republicanism and support for President Trump didn’t help his cause with perhaps politically like-minded neighbors.
Several speakers addressed a perceived “slippery slope” of governmental overreach in limiting their rights as Americans. “That pop, pop, pop is the sound of freedom,” Bryan DeNinno said in opening the public hearing. Several local shooters also disputed the description of “automatic” weapons fire in the area, denying possession of illegal weapons. One even worried over a potential late-night ATF raid on their home based on those descriptions leading to a potential shootout with federal agents.
The level of animosity between the opposing viewpoints – public safety and nuisance versus 2nd Amendment and property rights – was upped a notch with an appearance at the speaker’s podium by former Board Chairman and North River District supervisor Dan Murray, whose voice rose as he defended the shooting rights of his former constituents, and occasionally directed critical comments at Harper and Board Chairman Walt Mabe.
In fact, Murray asked Mabe to recuse himself from the vote due to Harper’s support of him in the 2018 election. Murray did not seek re-election and Oates won the battle to replace him as North River representative. Mabe was elected chairman after defeating Shenandoah District incumbent Tom Sayre.
Mabe responded to Murray, saying he would not recuse because he made no political promises in exchange for electoral support, and disputed Murray’s contention that Harper had been his “largest” financial supporter.
“I don’t consider this just an attack on the 2nd Amendment, it is also an attack on property rights,” Murray began, questioning where the evidence of danger to neighbors was – “Has there been any property damage? Has anyone been shot? If not, this is personal with an individual that wants to sell a property,” Murray continued setting his sights on Harper. “And he’s violating quite a few people’s rights … This is a travesty,” Murray said, arguing the matter should have never come before the supervisors.
His voice began rising as he said that during his eight years on the board, such an issue had never come before the board “Not once, NOT ONCE,” Murray said, escalating his tone and pitch upward as he cited Harper as forwarding a personal agenda.
See Harper try to respond, and Murray turn and yell, “Sir, I HAVE the FLOOR,” as the battle was joined in the below Royal Examiner video.
After listening to the exchanges and Murray’s dust-up with Harper, a citizen who had not signed up to speak asked to address the board. Susan Bowen is not a newcomer to the neighborhood.
“I guess I’m saddened at what I’m hearing tonight – the disrespect for those of us who live in the country. And I’ve been there for almost 75 years on a family farm, fourth generation. And I love the peace there. And I guess they have no respect for those of us who would like to live in a quiet atmosphere; to completely disregard our wish for a peaceful and quiet community.
‘I’ve lived there for 75 years and I’ve never heard gunshots like I’m hearing now from these people – I’ve never heard it before … and I’m just really saddened by it all … I don’t think you’re going to hurt anybody or kill anybody. It’s just the noise. It’s not the feeling of being safe. And I really appreciate your freedom, but don’t we count too? … Don’t we have rights too, to have a peaceful existence?
“I’m just terribly saddened tonight,” Bowen concluded to a silence she wished more prevalent at her home and neighborhood.
See the Clear Back Subdivision shooting ban public hearing and all the comments from both sides in this first Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
Light agenda or groundwork for a community legal-economic EXPLOSION?
At a fairly low-impact Monday, September 14th meeting the Front Royal Town Council held one public hearing without comment on an ordinance amendment facilitating ice cream truck operations on town streets – I thought the former mayor already operated one? I guess now everybody who’s not grandfathered in can; approved a budget amendment facilitating acceptance of a “Washington/Baltimore High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area” grant to fund 75% (about $39,000 of a $52,000 salary) of an additional Town Police administrative assistant salary, and a Contingency Funds budget transfer of $55,915 to facilitate “an attrition position” apparently lost in FRPD’s patrol division as further losses are anticipated; and passed a four-item consent agenda without discussion, the latter including a $23,000 consulting contract “not to exceed $28,750” with the Tidewater area “Strategic Solutions by Tricia LLC” company hired to assume interim Tourism marketing duties for the Town.
Also approved on the consent agenda following a statistical explanation of the causes of town power outages – from fried squirrels and birds to vehicle-pole collisions to overloads and equipment-protecting shutdowns to unknown – by Electric Department Director David Jenkins in response to a question from Councilwoman Cockrell, were two items related to funding replacement for aging transformers at Town substations – a total of $154,796 for seven backup transformers and $385,230 for Kendrick Lane substation replacements.
Sparks fly
And speaking of electricity, public comments offered by council candidate Bruce Rappaport chastising council for not living up to its moral obligation to assume the $10-million-plus debt service on its new, circa 2018, police station being paid thus far by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, did lead to what might be considered a somewhat high-voltage response from Councilman and mayoral candidate Chris Holloway.
Holloway read into the record a press release he said was formulated in the wake of an inquiry by him to the outside contracted law firm of Damiani & Damiani. The Alexandria-based firm brought to council by Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick is handling the Town’s $20-million-plus civil litigation against the EDA.
Reading from a three-page prepared statement – a copy of which was provided to Royal Examiner after the open meeting’s adjournment by Holloway, thanks Chris – Holloway summarized the rationale from council and its contracted legal counsel’s perspective for, not only the Town’s refusal to accept financial responsibility for the $10-million-plus police station debt service including over $400,000 thus far paid by the EDA, but also the Town’s decision to file a $20-million-plus civil suit against the EDA.
The upshot of that statement echoes earlier claims by various councilmen, most prominently Jacob Meza, that former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald verbally promised the Town an extremely low-1.5% interest rate tied to New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) funding with a 9-year interest-free period at the front end of the FRPD construction loan. The fact that rate was not achieved – a 4% rate, now down to 3% was acquired – seems to be the basis for the Town believing as Holloway’s statement said, “The loan actually obtained by the EDA to build the Police Department is very different from the loan that the EDA promised and that the Town Council approved … since this loan was obtained without the authorization or consent of the Town Council, the Town has of course refused to make payments on the fraudulent loan …“The Town has no obligation, legal, moral or otherwise to repay these unlawful debts, but instead has a duty to the taxpayers of the Town to reject them.”
Ignored in the statement was information given to the Town between November 2016 and January 2017 by the administrator of the NMTC program, Brian Phipps of People Inc. That information included January 2, 2017, work session appearance at which Phipps told council and town staff they were “competing for a limited amount of NMTC funds with a number of municipalities”.
Phipps even echoed then-Town Manager Joe Waltz and Finance Director B. J. Wilson in suggesting council accept a bank-offered fixed 2.65% interest rate on the project’s anticipated 30-year debt service.
Phipps’ information and suggestion clearly contradicted McDonald’s alleged earlier verbal guarantees the 1.5% NMTC-based financing had or would be acquired for the police station construction project.
However, clinging to McDonald’s past verbal “promises” of an interest-rate Nirvana that the police headquarters project didn’t even qualify for in that it did not create new jobs as NMTC grant projects are mandated to do to stimulate local economic development in qualifying communities, the council ignored Phipps and its own administrative and financial staff’s advice on alternate financing.
See no evil …
Holloway’s statement also repeats past contentions by councilmen that since the 2014 agreement by which the County took on 100% operational funding of the EDA as part of ongoing negotiations on double taxation of town citizens, as well as appointment authority of all EDA board members, the Town has had no oversight responsibility of the EDA. Thus, Holloway, council, and the town’s contracted attorneys contend any oversight failures leading to the alleged embezzlements, misdirection, or broken promises of the former EDA executive director lie solely with the EDA and the county government.
That the town government didn’t maintain an oversight interest in its own capital improvement projects through the EDA post-2014 seems counter-intuitive and is a notion that not only McDonald during her executive director’s tenure, as well as past council actions seem to contradict. One example would be council’s decision to offer a $10 million “bridge loan” to help the EDA secure a $10-million bank loan to finance the troubled ITFederal project at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in town.
McDonald came to the Town explaining that the involved bank was reluctant to finance the project without an indication that “the community” was behind it. That led to council’s authorization that $10 million be withdrawn from an interest-bearing Town bank account and deposited through the EDA on behalf of the ITFederal project brought here by former 6th District-R, U.S. Congressman Bob Goodlatte. The one-month loan was twice extended for additional months in late 2016, the last two without the Town collecting lost-interest covering payments before the EDA acquired the bank financing and the Town’s bridge loan was returned with one month replaced interest.
While McDonald didn’t publicly say why the bank was reluctant to make the ITFederal loan, as Royal Examiner has previously reported Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) material indicated that other than the $2-million value of the 30-acre Royal Phoenix parcel gifted to ITFederal by the EDA for one dollar, ostensibly “to get the Royal Phoenix development ball rolling”, the company’s financial disclosure statement indicated total assets of only about another $20,000. That was a far cry from the promised $40-million investment creating 600 high-paying tech jobs at the town site.
The $10 million, $30-year ITFederal loan with peripheral expenses added on is the largest single lost asset listed in the EDA’s civil litigation against its former executive director and 24 civil case co-defendants. So, did the Front Royal Town Council authorize that $10-million loan to prop up a project the media – thank you, Norma Jean Shaw and yours truly – and eventually one of its own members, Bebhinn Egger, were raising red flags about in late 2016 and early 2017, simply on the word of the EDA executive director, without any due diligence of its own?
And if so, whose fault is that – the EDA’s, Warren County’s, the Front Royal governmental apparatus, or perhaps some combination thereof?
I guess we’ll eventually find out what a judge thinks as the Town tries to move toward a jury trial to make its civil case of no liability for its financial decisions related to the EDA since 2014.
But for now, watch Rappaport’s raising of the issue during public comments, and Holloway’s explanation of the Town legal and philosophical stance on its relationship with the half-century-old, joint Town-County EDA, as well as other business conducted Monday night in this Royal Examiner video:
County Planning Commission meets to consider land use, ordinance change
The Warren County Planning Commission met September 9th at the Government Center. Chairman Robert Myers (Happy Creek district) opened the meeting, reviewed the agenda and prior meeting minutes. There were no public presentations and the commission moved into public hearings for commission action.
Luis and Tamara Feliciano have requested a conditional use permit for their property at 71 Shepherds Road, in the North River Magisterial District, zoned Agricultural. Planning Director Taryn Logan briefed the members on the proposal. The Felicianos have submitted a management plan that meets all the permit requirements. The property meets all setback requirements, the nearest neighboring dwelling is 487 feet away, and there is no HOA in the area. The Planning department listed the requirements for approval of the permit, including continued compliance with all county Health Department requirements, maximum occupancy of 8 occupants, an annual water well test, and provision of that report to the Health Department. The hearing had been properly advertised before the Commission meeting. Chairman Myers opened the floor for public input, but there was none. There being no input, the Chairman closed the hearing and Vice Chairman Henry introduced a motion to recommend approval, with Commissioner Kersjes seconding. The Commission voted unanimously in favor of forwarding it to the County supervisors.
An Ordinance Text amendment to Section 180-28 of the Warren County Code has been requested by Frank Barnett to allow Commercial Repair as a by-right category of use within an Industrial (I) zoning district. Planning staff identified language that can be added to the ordinance.
Chairman Myers then opened the public hearing. There were no speakers, so the Chairman closed the hearing. Commissioner Kersjes asked if it was appropriate to include a time limit for inoperative vehicles to be stored on the site. After a brief discussion, the Chair called for a motion, which was made by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes. The vote was unanimous to approve.
The Chairman then addressed a shortlist of requests for Authorization to Advertise.
Kevin and Renee Roig, and Daniel and Samantha Nobles are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 2686 Panhandle Road, Zoned Agricultural (A) in the Fork Magisterial District. The Planning Department reported that the property owners must submit a property Management Plan as part of the approval process. The Chairman then called for a motion to approve the request to advertise a public hearing at a Planning Commission Meeting. Vice-Chairman Henry made the motion, and Commissioner Longo seconded. The vote was unanimous in favor.
Shelly Cook is requesting an ordinance change to section 190-55.2 of the Warren County Code that would amend the definition of “Rural Events Facility” as a use allowed by conditional use permit in the Agricultural (A) zoning district. The Chairman asked commissioners if they had any questions regarding the text amendment. Commissioner Kersjes asked if there would be an attendance limit, and Planning Director Logan responded that attendance maximums would be dealt with in the Conditional Use Permit process. Vice-Chairman Henry reminded the commissioners that action on this request does not grant a permit, only makes the necessary amendments to the ordinance. Chairman Myers then asked for a motion, which Commissioner Longo duly introduced, and Vice Chairman Henry seconded. Commissioners voted unanimously to advertise the public hearing.
Shelly Cook is also requesting a conditional use permit for a Rural Events Facility on her property on Lee Burke Road, Zoned Agricultural (A) in the Fork Magisterial District, a 41 Acre parcel of Woodland and fields. The proposal indicates that the property will continue to be used for agricultural purposes alongside the additional uses of special events and is intended to support the overall vision of the County. In her comments to the commission, Ms. Cook assured the members that all uses and events would be conducted in conformance with the zoning requirements.
Motion to approve for advertisement was made by Vice-Chairman Henry and seconded by commissioner Longo. The Commission voted unanimously to approve.
The final item of action for the commission was the approval of a Site Plan for a proposed commuter lot by Holtzman Petroleum at the corner of Route 55 and 79 in Linden. The property is zoned Commercial (C). Chairman Myers expressed his appreciation to Mr. Holtzman for his quick removal of the unsightly abandoned building on that site. Commissioner Kersjes asked the proposal representatives if the Culvert issues for stormwater management were resolved by the site plan. There was a brief discussion of the submitted plan before the Chair asked for a motion to approve the final site plan.
The motion was made by Vice-Chairman Henry, 2nd by Commissioner Kersjes. Approval was unanimous.
Planning Director Taryn Logan updated the commission on the review of the Forestal Districts of Rockland, South River, and Limeton. Letters have sent to all property owners in those districts soliciting input. A public meeting will be scheduled at 6 pm prior to the next Planning Commission meeting.
There were no additional comments by Commissioners or Planning staff.
The Assistant County Attorney, Caitlin Jordan, had no comments.
A motion to adjourn by Vice-Chairman Henry and a second by Commissioner Longo ended the meeting at 7:45 PM.
County Voter Registrar, security contractor review election precautions
As the November 3, 2020 election approaches with alarms bells being sounded by both major party leaderships over attempts to interfere, manipulate or otherwise impact results in a fraudulent way, security issues have filtered down through state to local voter registrar departments in an attempt to minimize threats to the integrity of the foundation of our system of government – fair elections in which all eligible citizens may participate and have their votes counted.
And on Tuesday, September 8, the Warren County Board of Supervisors received a briefing on County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin’s work, some mandated by the state government, to ensure the integrity of our community’s election result. Tobin reminded the board that following implementation of “minimum standards for cybersecurity” enacted by the Virginia General Assembly, in August the board had authorized the County Registrar to prepare a mandated self-assessment of the county’s voting apparatus’ security from hacking or other outside interference.
She noted that with the help of the County Public School system’s IT director Tim Grant it was determined the County didn’t have the resources to accomplish the required cyber-security assessment. So, Assura Inc. was contracted for the work. Tobin introduced the Assura CEO to the supervisors.
“Cybersecurity, that’s a pretty charged subject, right?” Assura CEO Karen Cole said in introducing her summary of her company’s cyber-security assessment for Warren County. “And what I’d like to talk to you about this evening is where we are with elections, where we’re going, and some touchpoints to the … the county as a whole.”
“With respect to our upcoming election, it is quite a target for threat actors. And over the past several months we’ve seen an increase from foreign agents from Russia, China, and Iran. And last week we saw some new actors that we had not seen, with Cuba, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia,” Cole said of new international players our national security apparatus has identified as making cyber moves into the American political or informational sphere.
She explained that as technology and hacking have evolved, targeting has moved from a focus on larger communities to all sizes including smaller communities.
“And so localities are a rich target, not just from where elections are held, but from the treasure trove of confidential information that is maintained at the locality from all levels of government.
So, when working with our clients, we are starting out with election protection because we want to definitely make sure that you all are ready and protected for this election. That’s not to say you don’t already have cyber-security protections in place.
“But it’s important as board members that you understand that cyber-security is a moving target. And it’s always at the forefront of leadership because at the end of the day cyber-security is not a technology issue, cyber-security is a people issue. The majority of data breaches happen because of human behavior, not because of technology,” Cole explained of a multi-dimensional threat involving humans at both ends of the hacking and being hacked equation.
She continued to explain her company’s focus, in two areas, first “a technology space” where they assure a lockdown of assembled online information, records and communications, and a “risk and compliance side”. The latter she described as “that program management piece” or the human side of the equation on the targeted side.
“However, this is a starting point,” Cole explained, continuing with a nod toward Interim County Administrator Ed Daley, “And one of the things I’m excited to see, and I thank Mr. Daley as we’ve moved forward with this contract, is that he does recognize the importance of cyber and that this becomes an effort that supports everything that you do. It ties to your Strategic Plan.”
Cole pointed to earlier meeting conversations about broadband service expansion and “swapping out systems and new capabilities” in explaining the lasting and expansive importance of a refined cyber-security system to the municipality beyond the 2020 election.
“Cyber-security is a piece of that because in every major technological initiative there are also people out there that are threatening to take that away. So, there’s a balance out there. But we are going to start off with elections,” Cole said, refocusing on the immediate issue at hand, a 2020 election on the national side that is likely to be the most contentious and contested result, perhaps in American history.
“One of the things, as we start, is we will be building a roadmap, and that roadmap will be the one-to-three-year plan for elections to make sure that, not only are we meeting the requirements of the Commonwealth of Virginia but that it’s right-sized for her department,” Cole said gesturing toward Tobin, noting that a plan that does not fit the implementation capabilities of the department it is created for will do little good collecting dust on a shelf somewhere in the halls of government.
So, if election cyber-security is the short-term goal, the long-term goal is cyber-security throughout County departments, including the public-school system at a time of increased remote, virtual instruction due to the ongoing Coronavirus-2019 pandemic threat.
“At the end of the day you all are sharing a significant amount of data and resources. You all deserve to be protected, your citizens and stakeholders deserve to be protected,” Cole told county officials.
Responding to a question from Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox on the general security of the County’s current voting machines after passing through several varieties as electronic voting machines came and went out of vogue, Tobin responded positively.
“Well, we’ve got a paper trail – so the scanner reads the ballots, it’s a digital scan that makes the count. So, we always have that paper trail as backup and that’s what the people want. So, I would say I think we’re there,” the county registrar replied to Fox.
State weighs in
In a related development three days after Cole’s appearance with Tobin at the board of supervisors meeting, a September 11 press release from the Virginia Department of Elections highlighted the State’s “Defending Democracy” Election Security Initiative.
“Virginians should feel confident that their votes will be counted accurately. The Department of Elections has worked to remove unsecured voting systems from service at the local level and promoting the transition to modern voting systems using voter-verified paper-based balloting. Furthermore, the equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia are not connected to the Internet,” the release pointed out.
“Ensuring the integrity of our elections has always been and will continue to be a top priority for election officials across the Commonwealth. Protecting the vote is Defending our Democracy. We want Virginians to know that protecting elections is an ongoing process, and we are honored to serve the Commonwealth by doing so,” said Christopher Piper, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections, who added, “During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process.”
Now if he could assure that all mail-in ballots are delivered during an ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that is likely to have killed over 220,000 Americans by Election Day (191,353 U.S. deaths reported on 9/11/20), maybe everybody could settle down a little.
SECURING YOUR VOTE
The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:
● Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through our citizen portal: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
● Only utilize trusted sources such as state and county agencies for election information.
● Follow the Virginia Department of Elections on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
New campaign highlights Virginia’s election security initiatives
Mayor to approach County on creating joint committee to fight growing opioid crisis
At the suggestion of Front Royal Town Council members and Interim Manager Matt Tederick, Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt plans to approach the Warren County Board of Supervisors about establishing a joint committee to investigate options for handling the local area’s opioid epidemic.
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) is struggling to fight a rise in local opioid overdoses and deaths from heroin and fentanyl, Police Chief Kahle Magalis told the Town Council during its Tuesday, September 8 special meeting.
The Town this year has already outpaced its 2019 numbers, the police chief said, noting that last year, the FRPD responded and administered 49 doses countywide of NARCAN®, or naloxone, which is one of a few drugs capable of reversing the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Comparatively, FRPD thus far in 2020 has administered 50 doses of naloxone “and we’ve just started September,” he said. “Opiates are a much deeper addiction that what we have seen with some other drugs.”
One of the associated challenges faced by FRPD has been tougher state and federal legislation, such as some drug possession laws.
For instance, “when we show up at an overdose now,” Magalis said, “if a person has overdosed and called 9-1-1 or if someone else calls 9-1-1 for a person who is overdosing, they can’t be charged with any crime. Even if they’ve got narcotics on their person, there’s nothing we can do about it. We seize it as contraband and then destroy it, but there’s no recourse for their actions.”
And some of FRPD’s naloxone administrations “have been provided to the same people” more than once, said Magalis, while other drug addicts may need more than one dose of naloxone because of high drug tolerance, for example.
Nevertheless, the police chief said that incarceration is not the answer to addiction.
Vice Mayor William Sealock and Councilman Gary Gillispie asked what the answer should be. “You can’t police addiction,” Magalis answered. “And that’s part of the issue — we don’t have the resources here available for treatment like some places do.”
At the same time, a drug addict “has got to want to do” the treatment, he added. “It’s difficult to have a rosy outlook, but we have to try.”
Magalis said that FRPD is a member of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, which is comprised of local, state, and federal agencies, including the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, among others.
However, “we can’t really rely on that to solve all of our opioid problems,” said Magalis. “They’re pretty critical in managing most of the drug issues that we have, but I would say a fair portion of the opioid crisis is unable to be managed by them.”
On a positive note, the police chief told council members that the Warren County Community Health Coalition, which is known simply as the Warren Coalition and partners with the FRPD on prevention, just secured a $1 million grant for harm reduction. FRPD met last week with the coalition to discuss how the grant funding should be used. “So that’s a bright spot,” Magalis said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to see some relief from this epidemic.”
Interim Town Manager Tederick told council members that it’s important to clarify that law enforcement’s primary job is dealing with this national problem “is to arrest bad people for breaking the law. Their job is not to address the mental illness of a patient or to address the dependency on the drug itself.”
“I think this is a community problem and it’s going to take a community to drop these cases down,” he added. “The County is going to have to take a significant lead on this because the resources are at the County level.”
Vice Mayor Sealock agreed and asked the mayor to approach Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walter Mabe as soon as possible about setting up such a committee. Mayor Tewalt said he would do so as soon as possible.
To watch the entire exchange on the drug issue, as well as the rest of the Town Council special meeting, watch the video below.
County, Town inch toward CARES Act relief reimbursement resolution
With the distribution arrangement for a federal-state, multimillion-dollar coronavirus pandemic relief funding package on the line at dueling 7 p.m. special meetings across the Town of Front Royal Tuesday evening, September 8, perhaps it was naïve to think some public indication of a resolution would be heard somewhere within the halls of local governments.
But with scant public discussion and no post-closed sessions statements forthcoming on either side of town, the only clue from the Warren County Government Center was Interim County Attorney Jason Ham’s explanation of his request to table public meeting discussion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act issues with the Town. That explanation was that after County-Town administrative and legal staff conversations over the past week, a “sticking point” remained.
The sticking point was that nothing had changed following Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s September 1 statement to Ham and the county’s elected officials that he found a County request for documentation of the Town’s approval process on distribution of about $970,000 of the Town’s $1.2 million share of $3.5 million in first-round CARES Act funding “onerous” and an unacceptable burden on the Town’s CARES process.
“The Town wants the money up front without having to provide documentation,” Ham told the supervisors on September 8, essentially repeating Tederick’s September 1 comments to him and the county board. See related story:
UPDATE: Tederick, Ham debate requested CARES funding documentation
But would it be possible that the “sticking point” had changed following the Front Royal Town Council’s own Special Meeting and Closed Session on the CARES Act topic at Town Hall that night? Initially it seemed not.
The only public action by council regarding the CARES funding was a unanimous vote to approve a fiscal year 2021 budget amendment of just over $1.2 million to accommodate receipt of funds from the County related to the second round of CARES Act Equitable Distribution. Members present included Mayor Eugene Tewalt, Vice Mayor William Sealock, and Councilmen Letasha Thompson, Lori Cockrell, Chris Holloway and Gary Gillispie. Councilman Jacob Meza was absent.
Prior to the vote, the mayor opened up the Town Hall conference center room for a Public Hearing on the amendment but there were no citizens present to address the topic. The public hearing closed, Councilman Holloway made the motion for approval of the amendment, seconded by Councilwoman Cockrell. The motion passed without dissent.
And following a closed session at the end of its special meeting adjourned to in part to discuss “using CARES Act funds” and “specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice” no motions or announcements were made.
However, contacted by Royal Examiner Wednesday afternoon about where the Town stands if it receives a request from the County for documentation on the CARES Act funding prior to the Town being reimbursed for the money it has distributed, Tederick shed light on how things may proceed.
“The Town has the documentation for what has been spent, in abundance — we are in the business of properly maintaining records,” Tederick wrote in an email, adding that “because the County wants this documentation before cutting the check(s) to us, which the CARES Act DOES NOT require, we are complying regardless. In fact, Town staff are taking the time to make duplicate files for the County, so that it may review the documentation well before the December 30th deadline.”
On September 1st Tederick told county officials the Town had the documentation on its distribution of an estimated $970,000 of CARES-enabled benefits it was fronting to in-town businesses, leading Ham to wonder “what the issue is” with provision of those records.
In his September 9 email to Royal Examiner the interim town manager gave a hint at his perception of what the issue is. “It’s really unfortunate that the County is taking this position because it takes away all flexibility for the Town citizens and the Town government to address pandemic costs or issues in October, November and December.”
Regarding the Town Council’s related budget amendment vote last night, Tederick said that it deals with the 2nd round of CARES Act funding. “We plan to handle this round the same as the first. So, we see no issues other than the County going outside the scope of what the CARES Act requires,” he wrote, adding that “the County has until September 30, 2021 to submit records, so it’s ridiculous they are subjecting the Town citizens to this process, but again, we are complying.”
Back across town
And across town on September 8, with somewhat less intrigue the county supervisors with all members present unanimously approved two motions authorizing the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce to distribute a total of $250,000 in additional CARES Act funding to qualifying businesses, non-profits and individuals outside the town limits. Of that total, $200,000 will go to qualifying businesses and non-profits for COVID-19 related losses and $50,000 to individuals to pay back utility bills related to pandemic revenue shortfalls. The funds to keep individuals current with essential utility services comes from a CARES Act revenue stream of $413,020 committed to that use a staff summary indicated.
The authorization will be completed when the Chamber signs the presented draft Agreements prepared by the County legal staff. Interim County Attorney Ham told the supervisors that Chamber board and staff officers had reviewed the drafts and there appeared to be no issue with the draft agreements.
As Royal Examiner has noted in previous CARES Act funding coverage, as recipient municipalities, county governments are responsible to see that any money distributed to sub-jurisdiction municipalities is distributed by those municipalities according to federal guidelines. If it isn’t, the County is held financially liable for any funds found to have been distributed outside those federally prescribed pandemic impact guidelines.
Go to the video
So while there wasn’t much to see in open special meetings Tuesday night regarding the dispute over CARES Act funding documentation, see these Royal Examiner videos of what DID happen in open session with the Town and County. On the County side that included the Chamber CARES Agreement votes and discussion of potential adjustments to the public speaking portions of meetings.
At a post-closed session work session, the supervisors met incoming County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz, introduced by Interim and former WCDSS director Beth Reavis. The pair gave a detailed power point presentation on the DSS budget, staffing and programs in support of Reavis’s recent plea for upward staff salary adjustments to come into line with other regional DSS professionals in what can be an emotionally and workload-heavy job.
County Treasurer Jamie Spiker briefed the board on a mail scam attempting to utilize a County bank account to defraud citizens with the promise of an unexpected refund check from the county. She said thanks to the help of the bank it appeared no money had been lost as a result of the scam effort.
And during the work session, County Voter Registrar Carol Tobin introduced Assura Inc. CEO Karen Cole. Assura is handling growing voting cyber security issues in the run up to the November election – more on this story as information and time make available. The board also discussed formation of a Broadband Committee to deal with countywide wireless connections as remote learning becomes increasingly important during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis; as well as issues with Norfolk Southern Railroad on blocked county road-train track intersections.
Also discussed were issues with roadway law enforcement in the Linden Heights subdivision due to the absence of a “highway” designation on its private road system.
See all these discussions in these Royal Examiner videos:
EDA loan committee member needed
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is seeking a qualified citizen to serve on its USDA Microloan and IRP loan committee. This five-member committee oversees the FRWCEDA’s USDA loan program and works with the Board of Directors and staff to analyze applications and approve new loans. This committee member will be chosen by the FRWCEDA Board of Directors and will serve for a term of one year.
We are looking for a citizen of Front Royal and/or Warren County with experience in banking, finance or small business. The FRWCEDA practices and promotes equal opportunity and encourages all qualified individuals to apply. Interested parties should submit a resume or summary of relevant experience to Doug Parsons, Executive Director, at dparsons@wceda.com.
Those with questions may also contact us by phone at 540-635-2182.