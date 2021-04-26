Obituaries
Roger Allen Allison (1950 – 2021)
Roger Allen Allison, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Roger was born on September 28, 1950, to the late Lewis and Virginia Allison. He was the youngest of nine. During his life, Roger enjoyed his time at Bing Crosby Stadium where he, and his brothers, were famous for their time of the baseball field. When he was not invested in University of Virginia sports teams Roger could be found bringing joy into the lives of the people around him. Many children knew him as Santa Claus during the winter months as well as Uncle Roger.
Surviving is his loving siblings Joyce Marlow, Lula Mae Marlow, Douglas Allison, and Bill Pearson. The family would like to show appreciation for the care of Roger’s special friend Brenda Wickouski had provided to him. Along with a pile of nieces and nephews that Roger was so fond of.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Edward Allison, Calvin Allison, and Kenny Allison, as well as sister June Husband.
A service will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will take place an hour before the service for family and friends.
Pall Bearers will be Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, Keaton Neeb, Garrett Matthews, Evan Bender, Neil Powell, and T.W. Grove. Honorary Pall Bearers will be the Chiefs Soft Ball Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger Allison’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice located at 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Evelyn Putnam Megeath (1925 – 2021)
Evelyn Putnam Megeath, 96, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Mrs. Megeath was born on January 16, 1925, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward Corbin Putnam and Lucy Frances Grimsley Putnam. She retired from Peebles Department Store and was a member of Rockland Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Nannie Weaver, Jennie Haynes, Alice Pullen, Katie Pearson and Ethel Whitmer and one brother, Earl Putnam.
She is survived by a son, Thomas A. Megeath of Front Royal, and a daughter, Barbara A. Megeath of Winchester, granddaughter, Allyson Snapp (Mike), and two great-granddaughters, Lauren and Lindsey Snapp of Berryville, Virginia.
She will be remembered for her loving smile, her love of cooking, baking, and gardening.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Rockland Cemetery in Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA 22630.
Annie Mae Dickens (1923 – 2021)
Annie Mae Dickens, 98, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Saturday. April 17, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 9, 1923, in Bedford, Virginia to the late Charles and Nora St. Clair Creasy.
Jacqueline Blackwell Dingus (1931 – 2021)
Jacqueline Blackwell Dingus, 89, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on April 16, 2021. She was born to the late Herman and Bessie Blackwell in Pike County, Kentucky on July 21, 1931.
Surviving Jacqueline is her children Bobby Dingus Jr. of Strasburg, Teresa Ramsay of Middleburg, Kay Dingus of Strasburg, Joanna Levi (Sam) of Berryville, and several loving grandchildren.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday, April 23 at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Jerry Dotson officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends an hour prior in the funeral home chapel. Following the service, there will be an interment at Panorama Memorial Gardens located at 4917 Strasburg Road, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dingus, Sam Levi, Jerry Dotson, and Bobby Dingus III.
Bobbi Jo Nichols (1966 – 2021)
UPDATE: The funeral service has been postponed until further notice.
On Friday, April 9th, 2021, Bobbi Jo Nichols, loving wife and mother of two children and two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 54 after she lost her long battle with cancer.
Bobbi Jo was born on August 11th, 1966 in Front Royal Virginia. She raised and is survived by two children, daughter Jaimi Vaughan (partner Derrick Lucas) and son Joseph Vaughan (partner Kelly Currle).
Along with her beloved husband Paul William “Billy” Nichols of Strasburg, Virginia, she is survived by two stepchildren, Timothy “TJ” Sealock Jr and Carol “Cassie” Nichols (and grandchildren Bentlee Wyatt, Baylea Wyatt, and Brodie Nichols). She is also survived by her brother, Charles “Chuckie” Henry.
Bobbi Jo had a free spirit and enjoyed long kayak trips on the Shenandoah River with her family. She was an avid NASCAR watcher and loved listening to country music and classic rock. She was known for her infectious smile and beautiful soul. Bobbi Jo has left behind countless loved ones and family members who will continue to honor her life in every way possible.
A funeral service was scheduled for Sunday, April 18th, at Maddox Funeral Home, but has been postponed until further notice.
Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver (1953 – 2021)
Robert Lewis “Bobby” Gruver, 67, of Reliance, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Reliance Cemetery.
Bobby was born October 30, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late David Nelson Gruver and Thelma L. Gruver of Reliance. Bobby never met a stranger and would always help someone in need. He was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, especially his beloved son “Bob”. Bobby was the strongest of men, in all aspects of life. He was an amazing father and son, who loved nothing more than making sure his parents, son, and farm were well taken care of. Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.
Surviving with his mother are his son Bobby Gruver of Reliance; and lifetime companion and faithful friend Dawn Ferris of Reliance. Bobby was preceded in death by his father and grandson Colton Gruver.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Gruver, Carroll Hawes, Dicky Sargent, Roger Robinson, Kenny Fultz, and Dennis Corder.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Albert “Al” Rosati (1951 – 2021)
Albert “Al” Rosati, 70, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Woodbridge, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rosati was born on March 2, 1951, in Washington, DC to the late Adrian Rosati and Margaret Habib Mellot. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gambling and play the stock market.
Surviving along with his mother are two brothers, Adrian C. Rosati and Michael Rosati, and numerous nieces and nephews.