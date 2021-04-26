Roger Allen Allison (1950 – 2021)

Roger Allen Allison, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Roger was born on September 28, 1950, to the late Lewis and Virginia Allison. He was the youngest of nine. During his life, Roger enjoyed his time at Bing Crosby Stadium where he, and his brothers, were famous for their time of the baseball field. When he was not invested in University of Virginia sports teams Roger could be found bringing joy into the lives of the people around him. Many children knew him as Santa Claus during the winter months as well as Uncle Roger.

Surviving is his loving siblings Joyce Marlow, Lula Mae Marlow, Douglas Allison, and Bill Pearson. The family would like to show appreciation for the care of Roger’s special friend Brenda Wickouski had provided to him. Along with a pile of nieces and nephews that Roger was so fond of.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Edward Allison, Calvin Allison, and Kenny Allison, as well as sister June Husband.

A service will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will take place an hour before the service for family and friends.

Pall Bearers will be Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, Keaton Neeb, Garrett Matthews, Evan Bender, Neil Powell, and T.W. Grove. Honorary Pall Bearers will be the Chiefs Soft Ball Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger Allison’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice located at 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601