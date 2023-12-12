Roger Allen Welch (1946 – 2023)

Roger Allen Welch, 77, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the comfort of his Rappahannock home.

Roger was born on June 2, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late William Roland and Arland Fincham Welch. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Roland Welch Jr.

Surviving Roger are his loving wife of 54 years, Geneva Capps Welch; his children, William Ryan Welch and wife, Suzanne of Culpeper, Virginia, and Courtney Welch Harrington of Charleston, South Carolina; his brother, Wendell Dale Welch; his grandchildren, Parker Roland Harrington, Karys Amelia Welch and Rowen Alexander Welch; his sister-in-law, Joanne Welch and her children Billy, Elizabeth, and Edward; and the children he always considered his own, Katja Jarvinen and Daniel Vander Kolk.

As a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, Roger attended Virginia Tech before being drafted. He served in the United States Navy as a submariner from 1967 to 1973 during the Vietnam War. He was an electrical technician aboard the U.S.S. Sea Leopard and the U.S.S. Amberjack during which he received achievement awards in 1970 and 1971. He was also President of the Rappahannock Lions Club and held multiple leadership positions from 1990-2020. He was a charter member of Rappahannock County High School Boosters Club, serving as President, Vice President, and Treasurer. He was a Deacon at Washington Baptist Church for 4 years, where he was an active member for over 50 years.

Roger worked for over 35 years at General Electric and wrote many of the computer numerical control manuals for the company during his employment. He played for years on the GE softball team, winning MVP for the entire Richmond area league. He loved coaching Ryan and Courtney’s sports teams and tried never to miss a game. He was an avid sports fan, faith leader, statesman, and community servant.

Roger proudly served the citizens of Rappahannock County as a Supervisor for the Wakefield District for 22 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for 10 years. During his time as Supervisor, he also served on the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission for 9 years and received the Distinguished Leadership Government Award in 2019. He also served on the RSW Regional Jail Authority for Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. He completed his public service on December 31, 2019. Roger’s dedication and service to the citizens of Rappahannock County will be felt for many years to come.

Roger valiantly fought Parkinson’s disease for 15 years with the support of his wife, Geneva. He served as a case study for Parkinson’s Disease and was the main subject for a presentation done by Dr. Figari in the University of Virginia’s Neurology Department with area hospitals and rehab centers to improve the understanding and care of patients with Parkinson’s.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St, Washington, Virginia 22747.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Baptist Church, the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org), or The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org). Flowers may be sent to Washington Baptist Church.