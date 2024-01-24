Roger Lee Yager (1947 – 2024)

Roger Lee Yager, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Suzanne Spencer officiating.

Roger was born on March 18, 1947, to the late Robert and Georgie Yager.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Susan Santmyers Yager. They were married for over 48 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jay Yager; and a sister, Idella Yager.

Surviving is a brother, Bobby; sister, Madella; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Roger is also survived by a special sister-in-law, friend, Betty Kay Santmyers, and niece, Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers-Andrews.

Both Roger and Nancy were lifelong members of the Bethel United Methodist Church, becoming members as children.

Roger was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, cheering them his whole life. He also loved NASCAR; Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver. Roger was a graduate of John S. Mosby, Class of 1966, and was a U.S. Airforce veteran.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, Roger Lee Yager’s burial fund to help with final expenses.