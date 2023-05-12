Obituaries
Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron (1965 – 2023)
Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held for Roger at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will occur at Maddox on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Roger was born on January 22, 1965, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Ida Cameron.
Surviving Roger are his loving siblings, Shelbert Jenkins of Front Royal, Melvin “Sonny” Guy Cameron Jr. of Culpeper, Virginia, Judy Ann Bartlett of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Patricia Marie Aliff Cameron (Wayne) of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, Michael Landon Cameron (Brenda) of Front Royal, and Lisa Michelle Welsh Cameron (Gary) of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Roger loved his dogs, Bernie and Tequila, and his family. He worked for 30 years at Gilliam Lumber Yard until they closed down. He also enjoyed helping his family out with mowing, scraping, and landscaping. In his downtime, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, Football, Wrestling, and of course, his western movies.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Cameron, Dwayne Cameron, and Aaron Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
Obituaries
Sally Smith Lupton (1951 – 2023)
Sally Smith Lupton, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Sally was born May 7, 1951, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Aubrey Marion and Mildred Sirbaugh Smith.
She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County School System.
Surviving is her devoted husband of 46 years, George E. Lupton, Jr.; one son, Todd E. Lupton and wife Heather of Front Royal; one daughter, Becky Spiker and husband Bob of Front Royal; and four grandchildren, Scott, Adam, Abby, and Brady.
She will be long remembered for her wonderful smile and laughter. Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald (1935 – 2023)
Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. McDonald was born on September 30, 1935, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Nellie Keen Hiserman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McDonald, and brother, Arthur Alvin Hiserman.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Gilliam (Carlton Clay Gilliam); companion, Ernest Fogle; two grandchildren, Samantha Gilliam and Jason Poe and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings (1953 – 2023)
Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings, of Inwood, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord in her home surrounded by her family on May 4, 2023.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 4-6 pm at the Millwood Fire Station at 250 Costello Drive in Winchester. Kay requested that those attending dress casually and colorfully to celebrate her life.
Kay was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on March 25, 1953, to the late Marvin Campbell and Bernice Jett. After graduating from Clarke County High School, she attended Lord Fairfax Community College, retiring from the Warren County Commissioner of the Revenue office as the Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue in 2003.
She is survived by her loving husband, Len Winnings; her son Del-Ray Meredith, and wife, Sally; stepchildren: Angela Terrant and significant other Andrew Drummond, Eric Winnings and wife Casey, Jeremy Winnings and significant other Kourtni Welzel, Jenica Limani and husband, Lirim, Jabe Winnings, Josianna Anderson and husband, Tim; her sisters: Donette Porter and husband, Randall and Becky Cather and husband Tommy; her granddaughters: Katie Mosher and fiancé Steve Brill, Morgan Meredith and significant other Francisco Meza, and Schae Meredith; and step-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Georgia, Joseph, Denver, Dayne, Haydn, Kyren, Zamir, and Zaida; and her traveling companion and best friend, Wendy Beasley.
While there are truly no words to express who Kay was, those who know her would say that Kay will be best remembered for her larger-than-life personality. She was someone who truly lived life with conviction; if she loved you, she loved you fully, and you knew it. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a gifted hostess who worked hard to make others feel welcome. She loved the beach, a good sunset, her pets, domestic and international travel, cooking, and a good laugh. Kay was a breath of fresh air-nourishing to the souls of everyone who knew her. The world is truly a smaller place without her in it.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a humane society or animal rescue of your choice.
Obituaries
Mary L. Snyder (1945 – 2023)
Mary L. Snyder, 78, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Snyder was born on January 18, 1945, in Staunton, Virginia, to the late A. Garland and Virginia Richards Williams. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph L. Chambers; second husband, Harold W. Snyder; daughter, Tina Renee Chambers, and sister, Daisy Mae Larrick. She was a lifetime member of VFW post 4019 in Berkeley Springs.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony Wayne Chambers of Tennessee and Adam Wade Chambers of Berkeley Springs; daughter, Mary Sue Gambrowski of Maryland; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Rebecca Young Patrick (1954 – 2023)
Rebecca Young Patrick, age 68, of Front Royal, VA, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2023, ending her battle with lung cancer. Rebecca passed peacefully at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her family and life-long friends.
Rebecca is survived by her father and stepmother, the Rev. Jerry and Joann Young; stepbrothers, Rob and Steve Landreth; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and the Rev. Timothy Dyke; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry Dale and Wendy Young; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in Virginia, the U.S. and around the world.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sammy Joanne Young, and her brother, Jerry Young Jr.
Born in Roanoke, VA, on May 17, 1954, Rebecca spent her earliest years in Rocky Mount, VA, before moving to Front Royal, where she graduated from high school. She retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after more than three decades of awarded service.
Throughout her career, Rebecca traveled the world, living in both Guam and the Virgin Islands. She helped manage the emergency response to numerous natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina, and was deployed to Ground Zero on September 11 following the attack on the World Trade Center.
A born-again Christian, Becky loved the Lord and was active in multiple churches where her travels took her. She had a passion for empowering younger generations and was a loving aunt, a mentor to young women, and a donor to child-focused charities.
A curious soul and lifelong learner, Becky was a regular at the library and in multiple book clubs. She enjoyed her retirement by reading on the beach at the Outer Banks, road-tripping with family and friends, and even enrolling in college to learn to silverwork. She was a member of the Jewelry Guild of North Carolina and was just two classes short of an associate’s degree in silversmithing. In her last weeks, Becky was still learning, aspiring to master authentic Italian cooking with the help of her friend Toni.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 am at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with a meal to follow. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 am prior to the service.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Monday, May 15, at 11:00 am at the Kemper-Hale Cemetery, Ferrum, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rebecca’s honor to the children’s ministry at Rivermont Baptist Church.
Obituaries
Henry G. Grigsby, Jr. (1932 – 2023)
Henry G. Grigsby, Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on May 5, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elders Gary Utz and Forest Atwood officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
He was born December 26, 1932, in Delaplane, Virginia, to the late Henry G. and Louis Olinger Grigsby.
In 1957 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Partlow. They had been married for over 45 years when Betty passed away.
A family man at his core, Henry, known as “Jr” to some, was an exceptionally loving and kind husband, father, brother, and friend. He was known to be a true Good Samaritan and actively contributed and participated in his community and church congregations.
A Virginian to his core, Henry was often characterized by many as a humble man of quick wit, devoted to his faith. He had a love for the great outdoors and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his son, Michael H. Grigsby, and wife, Amy of Newburyport, MA, and their son Zachary Grigsby and Zachary’s daughters, Sawyer and Carsyn Grigsby; his daughter, Deborah J. Grigsby of Worton, MD and her son Benjamin Grigsby; his brother, Nimrod Grigsby; nephews, Cull and Rod Grigsby; sister, Katherine L. Mellott; nephew, Shane Mellott; niece, April Mellott; sister-in-law, Eleanor Grigsby; and niece, Tammy Fisher.
In addition to his parents and wife, Henry is also predeceased by his sister, Dorothy M. Grigsby; his brother, Thomas H. Grigsby; sister-in-law, Bernice Grigsby; and brother-in-law, Starlis Mellott.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thumb Run Primitive Baptist c/o Carrell Olinger, 347 Cleveland Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186, or to Happy Creek Primitive Baptist, 202 Church Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.