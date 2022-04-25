Ron & Kathy Napier welcomed into Rotary’s Arch Klumph Society

Warren County is home to some amazing people. Last month our local Rotary clubs celebrated two Rotarians who are doing and have done outstanding work both locally and internationally. Ron (Rotary Club of Front Royal) and Kathy Napier (Rotary Club of Warren County) were both welcomed into the Arch Klumph Society. Named after the sixth president of Rotary, the Arch Klumph Society recognizes the Foundation’s most significant donors — those who have personally contributed $250,000 or more.

The society is an international network of philanthropists who are strong advocates for Rotary’s collective impact. Through the generosity of its supporters, the Foundation is able to continue its work toward a more caring and just world. The generosity of donors sustains Rotary’s work today, tomorrow, and far into the future.

Ron & Kathy’s generosity promotes peace, fights disease, provides clean water, saves mothers and children, supports education, and grows local economies through grants that brings peacebuilding seminars to 200 teachers and 1,300 students in Uganda; distributes insecticide-treated mosquito nets and medical services that help prevent malaria in Mali; Trains teachers who are establishing an early-childhood education center in South Africa; provides water filters, toilet blocks, and hygiene training to prevent fluorosis in a community in India; funds a scholarship for a medical professional to research ways to minimize mortality rates among premature babies in Italy; and protects children around the world from polio.

In honor of Ron & Kathy, a few club members were asked to share some thoughts and memories about this couple throughout the years.

Ron Mabry, founding President of the Rotary Club of Warren County reflects:

They are and have been strong supporters of Rotary at all levels: Club, District, Zone and International. Most times their work and support is behind the scenes and is not done for recognition but for the improvement of the organization.

Ron was assigned by the Front Royal club to work with a core group of people to form the Rotary Club of Linden (now Rotary Club of Warren County) and was instrumental in guiding that group through the process to form the club and secure the charter. Ron continued to mentor and support the club through its infancy and provided the backing and support necessary for the club to be successful.

Both Ron and Kathy have been mentors to many of the club members, me included, and they continue in that role throughout the District.

June & Herb Rinehart, Honorary Member and Prior Active Member of Rotary Club of Warren County, continue fondly:

Kathy and Ron Napier are the best example that we can imagine for what it means to be a Rotarian. We have known them several years, beginning as newcomers to Front Royal in the mid/late 90s. Ron was the one that helped form the Rotary Club of Warren County, originally known as the Rotary Club of Linden. Kathy was there right by Ron to help with the formation of the club and has been very active in all aspects of the club since the beginning— she is definitely one of the anchors that kept the club progressing and growing to its current state.

Kathy was and still is available (with a smile) to help with Rotary service and fundraising projects (including parking cars at the WC Fair – the club’s first fundraiser.) She was always a good sport about doing what was needed to have a successful event including dressing up for the many themed fundraisers the club sponsored over its 15+ years. They came dressed as pirates for the “Pirates of the Shenandoah” and as characters in the Roaring 20s gala.

Kathy and Ron have supported the Rotary Student Exchange Program and hosted many children from all over the world. They have a heart for young people and give so much to help with that avenue of Rotary service.

Kathy has been an example for all of us to follow to “do good in the world”. She has been the glue that kept the club growing together. She and Ron are generous with their resources and time to “do good” in the world. We love and appreciate them.

Story by Jen Avery and Hank Ecton – Rotary Club of Warren County