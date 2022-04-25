Connect with us

Jenspiration

Ron & Kathy Napier welcomed into Rotary’s Arch Klumph Society

Published

13 hours ago

on

Warren County is home to some amazing people. Last month our local Rotary clubs celebrated two Rotarians who are doing and have done outstanding work both locally and internationally. Ron (Rotary Club of Front Royal) and Kathy Napier (Rotary Club of Warren County) were both welcomed into the Arch Klumph Society. Named after the sixth president of Rotary, the Arch Klumph Society recognizes the Foundation’s most significant donors — those who have personally contributed $250,000 or more.

The society is an international network of philanthropists who are strong advocates for Rotary’s collective impact. Through the generosity of its supporters, the Foundation is able to continue its work toward a more caring and just world. The generosity of donors sustains Rotary’s work today, tomorrow, and far into the future.

Ron & Kathy’s generosity promotes peace, fights disease, provides clean water, saves mothers and children, supports education, and grows local economies through grants that brings peacebuilding seminars to 200 teachers and 1,300 students in Uganda; distributes insecticide-treated mosquito nets and medical services that help prevent malaria in Mali; Trains teachers who are establishing an early-childhood education center in South Africa; provides water filters, toilet blocks, and hygiene training to prevent fluorosis in a community in India; funds a scholarship for a medical professional to research ways to minimize mortality rates among premature babies in Italy; and protects children around the world from polio.

In honor of Ron & Kathy, a few club members were asked to share some thoughts and memories about this couple throughout the years.


Ron Mabry, founding President of the Rotary Club of Warren County reflects:

They are and have been strong supporters of Rotary at all levels: Club, District, Zone and International. Most times their work and support is behind the scenes and is not done for recognition but for the improvement of the organization.

Ron was assigned by the Front Royal club to work with a core group of people to form the Rotary Club of Linden (now Rotary Club of Warren County) and was instrumental in guiding that group through the process to form the club and secure the charter. Ron continued to mentor and support the club through its infancy and provided the backing and support necessary for the club to be successful.

Both Ron and Kathy have been mentors to many of the club members, me included, and they continue in that role throughout the District.

June & Herb Rinehart, Honorary Member and Prior Active Member of Rotary Club of Warren County, continue fondly:

Kathy and Ron Napier are the best example that we can imagine for what it means to be a Rotarian. We have known them several years, beginning as newcomers to Front Royal in the mid/late 90s. Ron was the one that helped form the Rotary Club of Warren County, originally known as the Rotary Club of Linden. Kathy was there right by Ron to help with the formation of the club and has been very active in all aspects of the club since the beginning— she is definitely one of the anchors that kept the club progressing and growing to its current state. 

Kathy was and still is available (with a smile) to help with Rotary service and fundraising projects (including parking cars at the WC Fair – the club’s first fundraiser.) She was always a good sport about doing what was needed to have a successful event including dressing up for the many themed fundraisers the club sponsored over its 15+ years. They came dressed as pirates for the “Pirates of the Shenandoah” and as characters in the Roaring 20s gala.

Kathy and Ron have supported the Rotary Student Exchange Program and hosted many children from all over the world. They have a heart for young people and give so much to help with that avenue of Rotary service.

Kathy has been an example for all of us to follow to “do good in the world”. She has been the glue that kept the club growing together. She and Ron are generous with their resources and time to “do good” in the world. We love and appreciate them.

Story by Jen Avery and Hank Ecton – Rotary Club of Warren County

Empty Bowl Supper update: The MUSIC Entertainment

Published

4 days ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

Announcing MUSIC at the Empty Bowl Supper – To Go Event 2022 will be performed again this year by Passage Creek Rising with a guest song or two with Ed from the House of Hope. Passage Creek Rising is known for their music genre of Country, Bluegrass, Gospel, Folk and Classic Rock. We are SO thankful that this wonderful band plays at the Empty Bowl Supper every year.

Passage Creek Rising

Be sure to pack your dancing shoes and a lawn chair so you can set up in the grass at the gazebo on Main Street during the event on April 30th, from 12noon to 3pm.

As a special treat, the band has agreed to include Ed from the House of Hope – Front Royal VA to play a song or two as a guest. Ed is very excited to get back on stage for this performance. If the bowls and the soup have not tempted you to join our event this year…. maybe this announcement might do the trick!


Ed from the House of Hope

Tickets still available: ORDER ONLINE!

Reminder about bowls: Arline Link helps every year throw and paint bowls for this special event. If you are interested in helping her paint, please call her at (540) 636-6019. Explore Art & Clay is located conveniently at 501 E Main Street. Thank you so much, Arline!

All proceeds are to benefit the House of Hope, a transitional program for homeless men. House of Hope is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Jenspiration

Real Estate and Community News (March/April 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Spring is arriving. We see beautiful flowers starting to sprout. Red buds and new baby leaves are popping all around. And looking forward to this weekend… Happy Easter!

COMMUNITY NEWS

House of Hope

  • Empty Bowl Supper – April 30 from 12noon to 3m
    House of Hope is pleased to bring the Empty Bowl Supper to town again this year. We will be hosting the event as a “to go” event with all of our favorite pre packaged soups.

    • Event Link: https://fb.me/e/17pNYHd6w
    • LIVE MUSIC: Passage Creek Rising will be playing at the Main Street Gazebo.
    • BOWLS: Bowls will be on display up and down Main Street. The day of the event we will gather all of the bowls and set them up inside of Honey & Hops – 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA.
    • ONE STOP: Honey & Hops will be the central location for tickets, bowls, and to go soups with a few cookies for good measure!!
    • COMMUNITY PAINTING: Please remember, the community is invited to paint bowls for this event. Arline Link of Explore Art & Clay – 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA is the bowl queen! She will be throwing bowls and getting them ready for kids, grown ups, groups, seniors…anyone who is interested to paint in preparation for the event.

Humane Society of Warren County


  • Barks and Bags – SOLD OUT EVENT  Update to follow.

Rotary Club of Warren County

  • Ride With Rotary
    The Ride With Rotary was a success!  Over $13,500 in sponsorship money alone!  76 registered riders.  Great feedback about the ride.  Cyclists said the routes were very well planned and rest stops, registration, parking were all well organized.

Warren Coalition

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for March 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2022.  Spring market has arrived. We are still struggling with enough inventory for the demand of buyers. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -10.9%.
  2. New Pending DOWN  -17.4%.
  3. Closed sales are UP  5.7%
  4. Average Median Sold  $350,000
  5. Average Days on Market  26

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: February 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated March 2022.

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Jenspiration

Ride With Rotary brings in over $13,500 in sponsorship with glowing reviews!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

The inaugural Ride With Rotary (bike ride) fundraiser was a success this weekend hosted by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Seventy six athletes registered for the scenic ride through the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday. The weather was a little chilly, windy, and wet at moments, but the riders all expressed their experience was pleasant and fun. Several of the cyclists expressed how well planned the routes were and organized. Coming from experienced riders, this was such a complement!

The Ride with Rotary brought in over $13,500 in sponsorship dollars. The support from local businesses and individuals was so refreshing and exciting. Between registration and sponsorship, our two well deserving beneficiaries will have some nice funds to keep changing lives in our community!

Both beneficiaries were at the event helping to volunteer and/or cheer on the participants as they pushed off for their ride. Watch these videos to hear a few words from Susan Tschirhart with Reaching Out Now and Bill & Sandy Long from Cars Changing Lives.

Reaching Out Now: 


Cars Changing Lives: 

The Rotary Club of Warren County thanks everyone who worked hard to make this event possible! And one last huge THANK YOU to our sponsors. After such positive feedback, the odds for a Ride With Rotary 2023 is a strong possibility.

Watch this video of footage of the cyclists riding:

Enjoy this photo link to all footage to the event, including riders in action, and check out some photos below:

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County presents WCHS DECA with $1,000 check for conference

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Congratulations to our local Warren County High School DECA team for earning multiple awards at the State Leadership Conference in March. 20 students have the honor to now advance and compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022. The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to present a $1,000 check to help pay for the expenses involved in attending this conference! WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR STUDENTS!!! Thank you, WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner for being such a great leader of this crew!

This check presentation happened at the RIDE WITH ROTARY. One of the DECA businesses, DECA Tailgaters partnered with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC prepared BBQ as a food vendor this year at the event. Profits from the food truck and this 1,000 check will make a big difference we have been told! Nothing better than supporting our youth, our future!

Jenspiration

Ride With Rotary – Food vendor update

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Watch this video to learn more details about the Ride With Rotary coming up on April 9th to benefit Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This fundraiser is a bike ride. If you know any cycling friends, please share!

Food vendor update:

DECA Tailgaters, our school-based enterprise business, is partnering with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC to provide food vendor services on the day of the ride.

Menu for Ride with Rotary on 4-9-22:


  • Carolina style pulled pork BBQ
  • “Piggy Mac” (mac & cheese topped with pork BBQ and sauce)
  • Chicken tenders
  • Chips and drinks

C & C Frozen Treats will also be on site to provide our favorite ice cream after the race.

It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.

Community Events

Thank you to our Ride With Rotary sponsors

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is so pleased to report that the inaugural Ride With Rotary is shaping up to be an awesome event. Our sponsorship participation is outstanding for the ride and truly inspiring. This week during the 7am club meeting, BattleGrounds Fitness, co-founders Joe McFadden and Rocky Medina, stopped by and presented their sponsorship check.  Watch the video to enjoy the moment:

We proudly present our current sponsors: (list subject to change)

SPONSOR – Brevet Another Day $1,000

  • Jean’s Jewelers
  • BattleGrounds Fitness
  • Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital
  • Wells Fargo Advisors
  • Warren County Veterinary Clinic

SPONSOR – WheelSucker $500


  • Aders Insurance Agency
  • Element Risk Management
  • Blue Ridge Community Health
  • Melanie Hamel, Weichert Realty
  • Shenandoah Medical Associates
  • Shenandoah Foot & Ankle
  • Ron & Kathy Napier

SPONSOR – Bunny Hop $250

  • Hazard Mill Farms
  • RG Technical Solutions, LLC
  • Taste of India
  • Royal Spice
  • Melanie Barber
  • Samantha Barber
  • Carol & Dave Hardy
  • Peggy Shrimpton
  • Michael & Sherry Williams
  • Nancie Williams

SPONSOR – Granny Gear $100

  • Explore Art & Clay
  • Khukuri Nepali
  • Studio Verde
  • Irish Mist Farm
  • Debbie Grove
  • Gail Hartman
  • Hank and Barbara Ecton

It is not too late to register to join the ride, Saturday April 9 at Rockland Park. Please click this link to register.

