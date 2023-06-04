Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero (1933 – 2023)

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Winchester Health and Rehab.

Services will take place at a later date.

Ronnie was born on August 17, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Bartholomew and Laura Tesorero. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Tesorero, and his sister, Laura Ann Roy.

Surviving Ronnie is his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara “Annie” Tesorero; his children, David, Jeanne, Lori, Dianne, Kim, and Leonard; his 14 grandchildren; his 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Army, he served his tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan. He was an avid sports fan, and his hobbies included fishing and spending time with his family. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.