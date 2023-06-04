Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero (1933 – 2023)

Kathleen Jenkins Lee, 93, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on June 1, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.
She was born on December 22, 1929, in Sperryville, Virginia, to the late Aubrey Robinson Jenkins and Ellen Gay Baker Jenkins. On May 15, 1948, Kathleen married the late William Warner Lee.
Her life career was as a homemaker. She especially loved to bake. Family and friends loved her fudge brownies. She was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joan Harper (Michael) and Betty Grove (Dennis), three grandchildren, Sarah Royer (Quentin), Eric Grove, and Jennifer Grindle (T.J.), six great-grandchildren, Hannah Royer, Brady Royer, Brently Grindle, Austin Royer, Weslee Grindle, and Kyleigh Grindle. Additional survivors include brother Troy Jenkins and his wife Betty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by eight siblings, Nelson Jenkins, Jimmie Jenkins, Edna Jenkins Burke, Abbie Jenkins, Wayne Jenkins, David Jenkins, Linda Jenkins Dwyer, and Ivy Jenkins Racer, as well as sister and brothers-in-law.
A graveside service will be held on June 7, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Washington Masonic Cemetery, Washington, Virginia.
Kathleen’s family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living for treating her with dignity and respect during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.